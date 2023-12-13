ADVERTISEMENT

Some people have truly internalized the misguided idea that they are the main character and everyone else is a distraction. So some have to do the dirty work of humbling them online. TikToker and bodybuilder Joey Swoll made a video calling out influencers who would go to Disneyland and complain about regular people being in their pictures.

Not only did this “Disney Adult” attempt to shame folks at a crowded theme park, but she went as far as to call them “Karens” just for existing. Bored Panda has reached out to Joey Swoll via email and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Some “Disney Adult” influencers wanted to make fun of the regular people who end up in their photos

So one TikToker decided to shame them online for being so downright entitled

“So you titled the cover of this video, ‘Disney Karens ruining your pictures.’ Really? Imagine going to a busy theme park like Disneyland, standing in the middle of a busy street to take a photo and getting upset with people that look at you as they walk past you?”

“A photo, by the way, that you’re going to post on social media for the entire world to see. The narcissism today is unbelievable. These influencers think that just because they have a phone and a camera they can do what they want. They can disrespect people just to get likes and views. “

“And these people that you’re doing this to, they pay a lot of money to go to Disneyland and you think it’s okay to treat them that way?”

“If I was in charge at Disneyland I would ban your a** so you can learn to respect people. You need to do better. Mind your own business.”

You can watch the full video here

Viewers shared their annoyance with these kinds of influencers

