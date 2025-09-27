Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You’re Nannying His Girlfriend’s Children. For Free”: Woman Gets Suspicious Of Husband’s Coworker
Couples, Relationships

“You’re Nannying His Girlfriend’s Children. For Free”: Woman Gets Suspicious Of Husband’s Coworker

It will take a great deal of effort to win back the trust of someone you have cheated on. In the process, you will deal with their constant doubts and questions about your every move, which you can’t really blame them for.

This was a reality between a couple where the husband had a history of infidelity. To make things worse, he got close to a female colleague and involved his spouse in the other woman’s family affairs. 

The wife had been utterly confused, but her gut instincts had been sounding the alarm. She now turns to the Reddit community for some much-needed answers.

    Regaining a spouse’s trust after infidelity requires effort

    Woman looking suspicious and stressed while man stands behind her, relating to nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.

    However, a man who had a cheating past did quite the opposite with his wife, who chose to stick it out with him

    Text screenshot showing a woman’s message about babysitting her husband’s female friend’s children and feeling suspicious.

    Text about husband quitting drinking, starting therapy, but struggling with rescuing other women, raising suspicion.

    Text excerpt about a woman suspicious of her husband’s coworker while nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.

    Text excerpt about husband’s coworker and concerns over nannying girlfriend’s children for free at home alone.

    Text excerpt showing a woman questioning why she is nannying her husband’s coworker’s girlfriend’s children for free.

    Woman suspicious of husband’s coworker nannying his girlfriend’s children for free while dealing with CPS involvement.

    Text excerpt from a woman explaining her frustration about her husband's coworker and suspicious nannying behaviors.

    Text saying a woman is not lazy as she works, cleans, and runs kids to school activities, showing nannying suspicion context.

    Text excerpt about managing work vacation for kids' activities, reflecting suspicion of husband's coworker and nannying girlfriend's children.

    Text excerpt showing a woman suspicious of her husband’s coworker while nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.

    Woman in mustard sweater looking stressed while nannying children at home, suspecting husband's coworker involvement.

    The man’s behavior became more suspicious, leaving his spouse in a state of stress and confusion

    Text image with a quote expressing mixed feelings about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and growing suspicious.

    Woman gets suspicious of husband’s coworker after free nannying his girlfriend’s children at home.

    Alt text: Suspicious woman reflects on nannying husband’s coworker’s children for free, raising concerns about the situation.

    Text excerpt showing a woman describing her experience nannying his girlfriend’s children while managing her own work and kids.

    Text about husband’s coworker and suspicion while nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.

    Woman gets suspicious of husband’s coworker while nannying his girlfriend’s children for free, noticing unusual behavior.

    Text excerpt showing a woman suspicious of her husband’s coworker while nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.

    Text message about feeling suspicious of husband's coworker and concerns about white knighting another woman.

    Text post expressing doubt and fatigue in a woman suspicious of her husband’s coworker and nannying situation.

    The woman provided more information about her story

    Woman suspicious of husband’s coworker while nannying his girlfriend’s children for free, reflecting on her feelings as a mother.

    Text about helping with child care while being suspicious of husband’s coworker and nannying his girlfriend’s children.

    Telling a spouse with a cheating past to no longer befriend someone from the opposite sex can be tricky

    According to the woman, their therapist told her husband to no longer be friends with a woman, given how he’d been unfaithful in the past. However, navigating these waters can be quite challenging, according to some experts we spoke with. 

    Licensed psychotherapist Jessica Foley, LMHC, says it wouldn’t be fair because it promotes a “sense of untrust,” which may cause such rules to backfire in the long run. 

    Meanwhile, licensed psychotherapist and betrayal trauma expert Christina Kantzavelos, LCSW, pointed out that setting these rules depends on intent and context because setting boundaries is different from enforcing control. And if a spouse’s interactions continue to trigger their partner’s betrayal trauma, requesting limitations would be appropriate. 

    Communication expert and University of Illinois Springfield director and professor, Dr. Beth Ribarsky, recognizes that friends from the opposite sex can be a source of tension. She adds that even if physical infidelity doesn’t happen, emotional cheating could be a considerable risk. 

    If couples must go down this road, Voyager Recovery Center Medical Director Dr. Lori Bohn, PHMNP, says they should approach it from a place of empathy. 

    “Naturally, feelings may run wild, but putting complete bans on social contacts is likely to breed ill feelings and an undue imbalance in the relationship,” she said. 

    Betrayed spouses must recognize the signs of whether or not the marriage is worth staying in

    It would’ve been a less complicated situation if the couple in the story hadn’t married. However, in their case, the woman must recognize the telltale signs to determine whether the relationship is still worth fighting for. 

    According to Kantzavelos, one indicator is if the unfaithful spouse refuses to take accountability for their actions and continues to engage in harmful behaviors that don’t repair the broken trust. 

    As for the betrayed partner, a clear sign to know that it is time to leave is if they feel chronically unsafe, resentful, and emotionally shut down despite genuine efforts. 

    Dr. Bohn says another sign would be the inability to engage in discussions. 

    “The choice to walk away from a marriage is personal, but one’s emotional and mental health must be of the utmost importance,” she said. 

    Both Kantzavelos and Dr. Bohn have mentioned the option of professional help to deal with a partner’s infidelity. However, as the woman briefly mentioned in her story, she and her husband had already undergone therapy, seemingly to no avail. 

    Her next best move is to involve lawyers and initiate the divorce proceedings, given that her husband has shown no signs or intentions of wanting to regain her trust and make her feel secure again.

    Commenters sided with her and advised her to rethink the marriage

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing suspicion of cheating and concerns about nannying coworker’s girlfriend’s children for free.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about a husband’s coworker and suspicions involving nannying girlfriend’s children for free.

    Comment text displayed on a white background about nannying his girlfriend's children for free, posted by user AnnNonNeeMous.

    Comment warning about cheating, advising self-love and leaving the unfaithful partner in a relationship situation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing suspicion about husband’s coworker and unpaid nannying of girlfriend’s children.

    Comment expressing concern about nannying husband's coworker's children for free and its impact on kids' well-being.

    Comment about choosing between children and coworker’s children, highlighting suspicion and free nannying concerns.

    Screenshot of a forum comment warning about gaslighting and a suspicious relationship involving nannying his girlfriend’s children.

    Comment discussing emotional manipulation and suspicion involving a husband’s coworker and nannying girlfriend’s children.

    Comment text on a social media post about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and suspicion about husband’s coworker.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing suspicion about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and advice to investigate.

    Comment discussing suspicion around nannying husband's coworker’s girlfriend’s children for free and childcare issues.

    Text comment discussing suspicion about nannying husband's coworker’s children for free and raising concerns.

    Woman looking suspicious while caring for boyfriend's girlfriend's children, feeling doubtful about husband's coworker situation.

    Comment discussing husband’s behavior and concerns about wife nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.

    Woman suspects husband’s coworker while nannying his girlfriend’s children for free, raising trust and respect issues.

    Comment discussing suspicion about nannying coworker’s children and concerns over emotional cheating and child safety.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning if the children are the husband’s other kids, related to nannying suspicion.

    Comment discussing suspicion of cheating in a relationship involving husband’s coworker and emotional affair concerns.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing suspicions about husband’s coworker and free nannying of girlfriend’s children.

    Comment expressing concern about babysitting another woman’s kids for free, doubting husband's intentions and urging divorce.

    Screenshot of an online comment revealing suspicion about a husband’s coworker and unpaid nannying of his girlfriend’s children.

    Comment urging to stop free nannying and change locks, showing suspicion about husband’s coworker and girlfriend’s children.

    Comment expressing suspicion about nannying husband's coworker's children for free, highlighting distrust and discomfort.

    Woman suspicious of husband’s coworker for nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and taking her feelings for granted.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and growing suspicion of husband’s coworker.

    Woman looking suspicious while using phone, reflecting concerns about nannying and husband’s coworker situation.

    The woman provided a lengthy update

    Text update about a woman deciding not to nanny her husband’s coworker’s children for free anymore.

    Woman suspicious of husband's coworker nannying his girlfriend’s children for free in a tense conversation about court orders.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman expressing feelings of being ignored while nannying her husband's coworker’s children for free.

    Text discussing inappropriate locker room talk about coworkers leading to suspicion of husband's coworker.

    Text conversation showing a woman suspicious of her husband’s coworker about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.

    Text excerpt about a woman confronting her husband who helps his coworker with her problems instead of hers.

    Woman feeling suspicious while nannying coworker’s children, questioning trust in husband’s coworker relationship.

    Alt text: Text message revealing suspicion about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and involving a coworker dropping them off solo.

    Text excerpt about feeling silly and deciding to see a therapist to address insecurities and misunderstandings in a relationship.

    Man and woman in bed having a serious conversation, woman looks suspicious of husband's coworker situation.

    She also revealed some of her realizations

    Text excerpt about a woman’s suspicion while nannying her husband’s coworker’s children for free.

    Text message expressing gratitude for advice and hoping to stop feeling sorry while dealing with a suspicious coworker situation.

    People in the comments had varying reactions about the new developments

    Comment discussing boundaries and suspicions about nannying coworker’s children and husband’s behavior concerns.

    Comment discussing suspicion and frustration about nannying husband's coworker's children for free and possible infidelity.

    Comment text reading DARVO 101 in response to a woman suspicious of husband’s coworker nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing suspicion about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.

    Screenshot of a comment explaining gaslighting in the context of suspicion about nannying a coworker’s girlfriend’s children.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing concerns about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and relationship trust issues.

    Relationship
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's still cheating and this woman is in denial.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's smart. Tell her she's right, he's sorry...he's still trying to or is banging that woman.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
