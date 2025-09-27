“You’re Nannying His Girlfriend’s Children. For Free”: Woman Gets Suspicious Of Husband’s Coworker

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
It will take a great deal of effort to win back the trust of someone you have cheated on. In the process, you will deal with their constant doubts and questions about your every move, which you can’t really blame them for.
This was a reality between a couple where the husband had a history of infidelity. To make things worse, he got close to a female colleague and involved his spouse in the other woman’s family affairs.
The wife had been utterly confused, but her gut instincts had been sounding the alarm. She now turns to the Reddit community for some much-needed answers.
RELATED:
Regaining a spouse’s trust after infidelity requires effort
Woman looking suspicious and stressed while man stands behind her, relating to nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.
The woman provided more information about her story
Woman suspicious of husband’s coworker while nannying his girlfriend’s children for free, reflecting on her feelings as a mother.
Text about helping with child care while being suspicious of husband’s coworker and nannying his girlfriend’s children.
ADVERTISEMENT
Telling a spouse with a cheating past to no longer befriend someone from the opposite sex can be tricky
According to the woman, their therapist told her husband to no longer be friends with a woman, given how he’d been unfaithful in the past. However, navigating these waters can be quite challenging, according to some experts we spoke with.
Licensed psychotherapist Jessica Foley, LMHC, says it wouldn’t be fair because it promotes a “sense of untrust,” which may cause such rules to backfire in the long run.
Meanwhile, licensed psychotherapist and betrayal trauma expert Christina Kantzavelos, LCSW, pointed out that setting these rules depends on intent and context because setting boundaries is different from enforcing control. And if a spouse’s interactions continue to trigger their partner’s betrayal trauma, requesting limitations would be appropriate.
Communication expert and University of Illinois Springfield director and professor, Dr. Beth Ribarsky, recognizes that friends from the opposite sex can be a source of tension. She adds that even if physical infidelity doesn’t happen, emotional cheating could be a considerable risk.
If couples must go down this road, Voyager Recovery Center Medical Director Dr. Lori Bohn, PHMNP, says they should approach it from a place of empathy.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Naturally, feelings may run wild, but putting complete bans on social contacts is likely to breed ill feelings and an undue imbalance in the relationship,” she said.
Betrayed spouses must recognize the signs of whether or not the marriage is worth staying in
ADVERTISEMENT
It would’ve been a less complicated situation if the couple in the story hadn’t married. However, in their case, the woman must recognize the telltale signs to determine whether the relationship is still worth fighting for.
According to Kantzavelos, one indicator is if the unfaithful spouse refuses to take accountability for their actions and continues to engage in harmful behaviors that don’t repair the broken trust.
As for the betrayed partner, a clear sign to know that it is time to leave is if they feel chronically unsafe, resentful, and emotionally shut down despite genuine efforts.
Dr. Bohn says another sign would be the inability to engage in discussions.
“The choice to walk away from a marriage is personal, but one’s emotional and mental health must be of the utmost importance,” she said.
Both Kantzavelos and Dr. Bohn have mentioned the option of professional help to deal with a partner’s infidelity. However, as the woman briefly mentioned in her story, she and her husband had already undergone therapy, seemingly to no avail.
ADVERTISEMENT
Her next best move is to involve lawyers and initiate the divorce proceedings, given that her husband has shown no signs or intentions of wanting to regain her trust and make her feel secure again.
Commenters sided with her and advised her to rethink the marriage
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing suspicion of cheating and concerns about nannying coworker’s girlfriend’s children for free.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about a husband’s coworker and suspicions involving nannying girlfriend’s children for free.
Comment text displayed on a white background about nannying his girlfriend's children for free, posted by user AnnNonNeeMous.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment warning about cheating, advising self-love and leaving the unfaithful partner in a relationship situation.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing suspicion about husband’s coworker and unpaid nannying of girlfriend’s children.
Comment expressing concern about nannying husband's coworker's children for free and its impact on kids' well-being.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment about choosing between children and coworker’s children, highlighting suspicion and free nannying concerns.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum comment warning about gaslighting and a suspicious relationship involving nannying his girlfriend’s children.
Comment discussing emotional manipulation and suspicion involving a husband’s coworker and nannying girlfriend’s children.
Comment text on a social media post about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and suspicion about husband’s coworker.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment expressing suspicion about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and advice to investigate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing suspicion around nannying husband's coworker’s girlfriend’s children for free and childcare issues.
Text comment discussing suspicion about nannying husband's coworker’s children for free and raising concerns.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman looking suspicious while caring for boyfriend's girlfriend's children, feeling doubtful about husband's coworker situation.
Comment discussing husband’s behavior and concerns about wife nannying his girlfriend’s children for free.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman suspects husband’s coworker while nannying his girlfriend’s children for free, raising trust and respect issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment warning about nannying husband’s girlfriend’s children and suspicion of cheating coworker.
Comment discussing suspicion about nannying coworker’s children and concerns over emotional cheating and child safety.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning if the children are the husband’s other kids, related to nannying suspicion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing suspicion of cheating in a relationship involving husband’s coworker and emotional affair concerns.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing suspicions about husband’s coworker and free nannying of girlfriend’s children.
Comment expressing concern about babysitting another woman’s kids for free, doubting husband's intentions and urging divorce.
Screenshot of an online comment revealing suspicion about a husband’s coworker and unpaid nannying of his girlfriend’s children.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment urging to stop free nannying and change locks, showing suspicion about husband’s coworker and girlfriend’s children.
Comment expressing suspicion about nannying husband's coworker's children for free, highlighting distrust and discomfort.
Woman suspicious of husband’s coworker for nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and taking her feelings for granted.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about nannying his girlfriend’s children for free and growing suspicion of husband’s coworker.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman looking suspicious while using phone, reflecting concerns about nannying and husband’s coworker situation.
I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.
I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
29
3