Mom Marries Affair Partner, Mad When Daughter Won’t Let Him Walk Her Down The Aisle After Dad Passes

ADVERTISEMENT

Before anyone else, the people who have the most influence on us are our parents. Since they are the first teachers and authority figures in our lives, it’s only natural that we look up to them. But what happens when we find out the worst truths about them?

Of course, it shatters our hearts, just like Reddit user SloopScoopy, who had a tense relationship with her cheater mom. However, after her dad passed away, the woman expected the daughter to see her affair partner, turned husband, as a father figure. Read on to see the drama that followed when she refused!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Life can turn pretty bleak when you are betrayed by your own parent, and trusting anyone becomes a challenge

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster was just 10 years old when her mom cheated on her dad and later married her affair partner

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SloopScoopy

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Meg / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The new husband instantly tried to play the father, but she rejected him as she still had her own dad

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SloopScoopy

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After her father passed away, the poster’s mom expected that her husband would be given father of the bride honors, but the poster chose her grandpa

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SloopScoopy

Her mom simply lost it when she found out, but the poster reminded her that the man was just someone she cheated on her dad with, and nothing more

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares how her mother’s infidelity turned her life upside down when she was only 10 years of age. She found out about it when the affair partner’s wife came to their house and had a shouting match till cops took her away. Ever since, she has had a rocky relationship with her mom, who conveniently blamed her dad for her finding out.

OP never really cared about this new guy who entered her life when her mom married him. When he tried to play the “father role”, she clearly told him that she already had a dad and wouldn’t let the man take her away just like he took her mom. Unfortunately for our bold poster, her father passed away when she was only 19, and things worsened with her mom as she didn’t tell her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster didn’t want her cheating mother and her husband at the funeral, so I guess it’s a good thing the lady only found out afterwards. She was hurt as she wanted to support her daughter during this time, but OP didn’t need any support from the two. Sadly, her mom didn’t really register this, as she expected her husband to step into the father role.

Especially now, when OP is getting married, mommy dearest wanted her husband to get the father of the bride honors. She completely lost it when the poster picked her grandpa, but she retorted that in the end, the man is just someone her mom cheated on her dad with. This further triggered the woman, who lashed out and called the bride childish and vindictive!

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s pretty rich coming from her, don’t you think so? Netizens definitely felt so, as they instantly backed the poster and didn’t shy away from calling out her mom’s actions.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

To understand the poster’s feelings, we are going to show you some harsh facts. A study of grown children whose parents cheated found that 88.4% felt angry toward the cheating parent, 62.5% felt ashamed or embarrassed, 80.2% felt that it influenced their attitudes toward love and relationships, and 70.5% said their ability to trust others had been affected.

What’s more, research also shows that such kids face great emotional turmoil and also develop lasting issues like lower self-esteem, trust issues, behavioral problems, and relationship challenges. Basically, her mom’s actions didn’t just ruin the poster’s family, but also scarred her for eternity. On top of that, I’m sure that listening to the man’s wife screaming about the affair was also awful.

She must be barely recovering from all the trauma when a new man entered her life and expected to get father treatment from her. Experts clearly mention that it’s a bad idea. Besides, nobody really likes any forced relationships – am I right, or am I right? I feel truly sad that despite all these issues, OP had to face another tragedy when her dad passed away.

But you know what they say, when it rains, it pours, and her life seems like one bad spell. Even her wedding brought unnecessary drama as she had to face her mother’s fury for not involving her husband in the wedding. Netizens warned her that the woman might just include the man somehow, and advised that it would be wise not to invite either of them to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you agree with their advice? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens assured her that she is doing nothing wrong, but it is her mom who is to blame for enforcing such an absurd relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT