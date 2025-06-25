ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are basically family reunions in formalwear – they bring out the best in some folks, and the absolute worst in others.

Between the cousin who thinks she’s Beyoncé and the uncle who turns the dance floor into a one-man show, suddenly it’s less about “I do” and more about “Did you see what Aunt Linda did?”

For one Reddit bride, her wedding came with crispy skin and a side of disrespect as her aunt and uncle decided to ditch the $100-per-guest catering menu and devour greasy fried chicken instead.

More info: Reddit

Some guests bring gifts and good vibes to a wedding, while others bring fast food and a picnic table

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One bride is furious and hurt after her aunt brings fast food to her catered wedding and posts pics with her greasy chicken online

Image credits: Anita Austvika / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The bride and her family spend 8 months planning a brunch wedding with fancy food and a $100-per-guest menu

Image credits: Markus Winkler / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The bride’s rude aunt brings greasy fried chicken to the wedding, eats it at the table for everyone to see, and even poses for photos with it

Image credits: Necessary_Growth_925

The bride is hurt and mad at her aunt after she posts pics of herself eating fast food from a paper bag at the perfectly decorated wedding table

The OP (original poster) and her family spent 8 months planning a beautiful brunch wedding. I’m talking classy ceremony, fancy food, and a biscuit bar that dreams are made of. The couple wanted something special: an elegant day of love, laughter and gourmet waffles. But leave it to the family to toss some deep-fried drama into their meticulously planned $98-per-plate affair.

The bride’s aunt, already infamous in the family for being difficult, managed to level up her reputation in a way nobody saw coming. First, she arrived at the reception with a greasy bag of fast food. Not because the catered food had run out. Oh no, there was plenty of chicken and waffles to spare, but because she didn’t feel like having brunch that day, apparently.

This lady strolled right into the reception hall, plopped down at a decorated table like she was in a roadside diner, and started munching on her drive-thru goodies, brand packaging and all. As if that wasn’t enough, she posed for pictures with the fast food and posted them not once, but twice on social media like it was some kind of greasy statement.

The bride and her mom were hurt and mad at the same time. They weren’t expecting food critics, but they also weren’t expecting someone to treat their lovingly chosen menu like it was an inconvenience. Sure, everyone has food preferences and maybe auntie is not a fan of shrimp or fancy quiche. But bringing outside food into a catered event is like showing up to a black-tie gala in flip-flops.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Being a wedding guest isn’t that hard – you show up, look nice, bring a gift, and don’t cause a scene. Easy, right? Yet every wedding has at least one guest who thinks the rules don’t apply to them. It’s basically common sense not to wear white at a wedding if you’re not a bride, and not to propose to your own partner unless the bride and groom agree to it.

One of the biggest guest faux pas? Ignoring the couple’s choices. Whether it’s the seating chart, the menu, or the no-kids policy, respect it. And unless you’ve got a life-threatening allergy, don’t bring your own meal to a catered event – it’s not a picnic. Weddings are expensive, emotional, and meticulously planned. The least a guest can do is show up, smile, and not cause a scene.

Because planning a wedding is part Pinterest dream board, part endurance sport. Wedding planners say that one of the biggest mistakes couples make is giving too much importance to what other people say and trying to please everyone. And let me tell you, you can’t.

Instead, focus on what feels authentic to you, and if that means a brunch wedding with gourmet waffles and mimosa towers, go for it. Communicate with vendors, create a clear timeline, and build in buffer time for when grandma goes missing before the family photos. Most importantly? Choose your guest list carefully. You want people who’ll clap when you kiss, not smuggle in fast food.

And honestly, if the worst thing someone can say about your wedding is “there wasn’t a drive-thru,” then you probably did something very, very right.

What do you think of this story? Is our bride overreacting to feel hurt by her aunt’s behavior? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not overreacting for being hurt by her aunt’s behavior at the wedding

