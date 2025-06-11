ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, weddings…a time for love, laughter, questionable dance moves and, if you’re really lucky, wild unsolicited advice from an overly involved relative.

Maybe it’s the pressure or just the fact that someone else is getting attention, but suddenly cousin Carol thinks she’s a stylist, aunt Linda wants to bake the cake, and your neighbor’s dog groomer has an opinion on floral arrangements.

One Redditor had to dodge her sister-in-law’s unsolicited wedding planning scheme after she inserted herself in the wedding party as a self-appointed bridesmaid, after being excluded from the list by the bride herself.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One bride’s sister-in-law inserted herself into the bridal party after being excluded by the bride and tried to re-plan the wedding to her liking

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The bride and her fiancé’s sister don’t get along, so she didn’t include her in the bridal party, but was told the “family” tag automatically makes her a bridesmaid

Image credits: dragonimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The sister-in-law appointed herself as a bridesmaid, tried to change the wedding theme, bachelorette party and even bridesmaid dresses

Image credits: StreamJaraa

“This isn’t your wedding”: The bride called out her sister-in-law for trying to change every detail about her big day, but was labeled “controlling and jealous”

The OP (original poster) is a bride who carefully crafted her bridal party: a tight circle of her bestie, her sister, and two cousins who actually know her middle name. Noticeably absent was Lena, the fiancé’s sister from another state, who she barely knows, but who assumed her name was automatically on the bridesmaid roster.

But Lena didn’t just assume she was in the bridal party. Oh no, she took it one glitter-covered step further: she bought a dress and declared that “being family” automatically makes you part of the show. In her mind, blood, and future in-law status, trump boundaries.

So, she inserted herself into the bridal group chat, without the bride, tried to plan a Vegas-style bachelorette weekend, complete with clubs, chaos, and hangovers, even though our bride doesn’t drink and was dreaming of hot cocoa in a cabin.

Then came… the PowerPoint. A legit presentation, with fonts, color palettes, and unsolicited critiques. Because Lena, the self-appointed bridesmaid and unsolicited re-planner, thought sage green was so last season and declared that the bride’s chosen palette was “basic” and washed her out. That’s right, her. Not the bride, but the guest.

After trying to hijack the wedding planning, Lena was politely told that she was not in the bridal party, and this was not her show, to which she replied by accusing the bride of being “jealous” of her confidence. Yeah, nothing says confidence quite like bulldozing someone’s wedding aesthetic with your own personal Pinterest board, does it?

But she didn’t stop there. On the big day, Lena made her grand entrance, to a garden wedding, mind you, in a floor-length black sequin gown and even tried to line up with the actual bridesmaids. The bride herself had to force her to sit down, where she spent the rest of the evening sulking and dramatically whispering to innocent guests that the bride was “controlling,” “jealous,” and, best of all, “pushing her out of the family.”

Image credits: rivertime / Freepik (not the actual photo)

You know, planning a wedding isn’t just picking a dress and choosing between chicken or fish. It’s a full-time job with glitter. It may sound all dreamy, until you actually start doing it. One minute you’re excited about cake tastings, the next you’re wondering if it’s too late to elope.

Wedding planners suggest starting with a realistic budget—and yes, leave a cushion for surprise costs. Pick a color scheme that reflects your personal style and put together a wedding planning schedule, and stick to it.

Outsource what you can, delegate like a boss, and pick three things you really care about, so you can let the rest go. Because planning a wedding is stressful enough without having to deal with self-centered relatives.

Self-centered folks feel uncomfortable when they are not the center of attention. They might show exaggerated emotions or try to draw attention to themselves through their appearance. Sounds familiar, Morticia?

The best way to deal with self-centered people? Set firm boundaries early, like RSVPing “no” to their nonsense. Don’t argue, don’t explain, just smile, nod, and redirect them to literally anywhere else. Because trying to reason with someone who believes the world spins for them is just pointless.

There’s a fine line between confidence and a self-centered spectacle, and walking into someone’s wedding like you’re Beyoncé in mourning isn’t confidence, it’s a lack of self-awareness wrapped in sequins.

What do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens applaud the bride for sticking up to herself and not allowing her self-centered sister-in-law to ruin her big day

