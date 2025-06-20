ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings might look like fairy tales on Instagram, but behind the scenes, they’re often just glittery group projects with too many opinions and not enough snacks.

There’s cake, confetti, the good kind of crying, and your best men and women dressed in matching outfits, pretending not to hate every second of it. But sometimes, under all the tulle and tiaras, lies a whole layer of drama.

One Redditor was invited by her best friend of 30 years to be her maid-of-honor at her wedding, with the condition she cover her severe psoriasis or not attend at all. How fun.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some friendships survive distance, drama, and decades—others collapse over skin issues and body makeup

Share icon

Image credits: Andre Jackson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One woman is asked to be her best friend’s maid-of-honor, but forced to back out when she refuses to cover her skin condition with makeup

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman tells her best friend that using makeup on her psoriasis will make it worse, but the bride insists she must cover it

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman tells her friend’s fiancé the truth and later receives a call from the bride, apologizing for her behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride tells the woman that her future in-laws manipulated her into forcing her maid-of-honor to cover her psoriasis as they are disgusted by it

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: awholebagofcheese

The woman questions her relationship with her best friend but doesn’t want to lose her after 30 years of friendship

The OP (original poster) was over the moon when her best friend asked her to be maid-of-honor. But all those happy tears and dreams of champagne toasts were quickly interrupted by the OP’s skin condition: psoriasis. And not just a dab here or there – I’m talking well-managed but visible patches on her forearms, elbows, knees, calves, and feet.

Still, our OP’s confidence is chef’s kiss. She’s rocking her skin like a boss and doesn’t lose sleep over the stares. But the bride? Oh, honey, she did not get the memo. She told her maid-of-honor that her presence came with strings attached – body makeup or not showing up at all. Why? Because apparently, the only thing more horrifying than someone wearing white at this wedding was a visible skin condition in group pics.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But even after being reminded that the makeup would harm her skin, the bride insisted it was necessary for her “aesthetic.” So, the OP offered a compromise – long sleeves, a longer skirt, and maybe a chic shawl? But nope. The dress was already picked and set in stone. Strapless and mid-length only. Because nothing says friendship like forced exposure and bodily discomfort for the sake of vibes.

At this point, the bride gave an ultimatum. Wear the makeup or stay home. But just as she was nursing her heartbreak and rethinking a 30-year friendship, the OP got a phone call from the fiancé. He was calling to thank her for accepting the maid-of-honor role. Turns out, the bride lied and said everything was fine. But apparently, this wasn’t just bridezilla behavior. The bride’s future in-laws were the ringleaders of this circus.

They’d been whispering poison in the bride’s ear for months. According to them, psoriasis would apparently ruin appetites and photos. Guests would flee, no one could eat, people would drop their forks in horror. Even worse? These women were so disgusted by psoriasis that they threatened to cancel the entire wedding if the OP showed up with her skin exposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Céline Druguet / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

To her credit, the bride realized the manipulation. After a tearful apology and some serious soul-searching, she admitted she let the pressure get to her and that she never should’ve treated her best friend this way. Can the friendship recover? Maybe. Will the wedding go on? Probably. Should we all collectively agree that other people’s skin is none of our business? Absolutely.

Because being asked to mask a chronic skin condition with heavy body makeup isn’t just rude – it’s medically reckless. Psoriasis isn’t just a pesky patch of dry skin – it’s an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system goes rogue and speeds up skin cell production. That results in inflamed, scaly patches that can show up anywhere from elbows to toes.

Stress, infections, and even cold weather can trigger flare-ups, and while there’s no cure, it can be managed with the right care. But can you guess what psoriasis really hates? Being smothered under layers of heavy cosmetics and makeup. Slathering on product can irritate the skin, clog pores, and make symptoms worse. And that can affect your emotional health, relationships and even the clothes you wear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with this condition is definitely a challenge, but it can be managed with the right care, and stress from being body-shamed is not part of it. Body shaming is any criticism or judgment of someone’s appearance – whether it’s about weight, skin, scars, or anything else that doesn’t fit society’s narrow standards of what’s “acceptable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This kind of shame can cause lasting damage to self-esteem and mental health and might even cause anxiety or depression. People aren’t decorations, and no one should feel like they have to shrink, hide, or alter their body to be accepted or celebrated. Whether it’s a wedding, a workplace, or brunch, your body isn’t the problem – the judgment is.

So, dear readers, what’s your take on this story? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for refusing to cover her psoriasis with makeup for her friend’s wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT