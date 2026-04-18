99 Confusing And Unhinged Images Where “Things Only Get Weirder” The Longer You Look (New Pics)
Most of us are taught from a young age to avoid being weird. In school, all students want to do is fit in, or they might be targeted by bullies. And your parents may have pressured you to suppress any quirky tendencies you had as a child. But normal is boring. And if you disagree, we think this list might convince you otherwise…
We took a trip to the “Things Only Get Weirder” Facebook page and gathered some of their most amusing photos below. Unfortunately, we cannot provide explanations for these images. But we hope you’ll find them entertaining anyway! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that leave you feeling utterly perplexed.
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I remember being in elementary school and thinking that “weird” was one of the worst insults you could call another person. Any kid who stood out from the crowd was ridiculed, and all I wanted was to have straight, blonde hair and be named “Sarah” to blend in with my classmates. Once I reached middle school, however, I was starting to embrace my quirks. And by the time I went to university, I took being called “weird” as a welcome compliment.
The truth is that most people probably are a bit strange. But most of us go to great lengths to conceal our idiosyncrasies. And that’s unfortunate, because according to Olga Khazan at Vox, there are some unexpected benefits that come along with being weird.
Khazan notes that “people on the periphery of their environment often have surprising strengths, including creativity.” Being deemed a weirdo might sting at first, but it really just means that you’re unique. You see the world differently from those around you, and you’re not easily influenced by others. It’s quite beautiful, actually.
Meanwhile, people who are seen as strange often have to find ways to break into the crowd and work hard to get others to listen to their ideas. It may take a bit of effort, but eventually, this will be a skill that they master. Whereas people who naturally fit right in might never get experience going against the grain or speaking up for themselves.
Usually, people who are “weird” find this out at a very young age. Whether they realize it themselves or their classmates are eager to let them know, there is a freedom that comes along with it. What’s the point in trying to fit in if you clearly can’t? Releasing yourself from the pressure of worrying about what others think is extremely refreshing. And it takes many people decades, or their entire lives, to figure out how to do so. But once you accept your place in the world as a quirky, unique person, your decisions will always be pure, rather than influenced by what others think or want.
Even if you’re not considered to be strange in your current environment, an easy way to remedy that is by moving to another country! Of course, this is not for everyone. But research has found that people who have lived abroad are especially skilled at finding creative solutions to word and conceptual problems. When you open yourself to a new place and culture, your mind expands. And although you might be seen as a weird foreigner, your creative juices will be activated in a unique way.
Greyhound. It's not as far off accurate as you think
If you’re feeling inspired to finally embrace your weirdness, Dóchas Psychological Services has some tips on how to get started. First, they recommend spending some time reflecting on what exactly it is about your personality or interests that others might consider strange. You can even make a list of your unique traits. By doing so, you’ll likely realize that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with these habits and hobbies. So there’s no reason to be ashamed of them!
To start living as weird as you want, it’s also important to surround yourself with people who encourage you to live authentically. If you spend time with friends and family members who accept you for exactly who you are, and who have some quirks of their own, you’ll feel safe to subvert social norms. Plus, we can never truly know what anyone else is thinking. So, assuming that others are judging you for being yourself is just a waste of energy!
Finally, Dóchas Psychological Services says that being weird is a skill. It might actually take practice, especially if you’re used to worrying about what others think or simply going along with the crowd. But there’s nothing more freeing than being true to yourself. So if you take the time to learn exactly what your quirks are and embrace them unapologetically, your life will only improve. And if someone decides to hate on you, they’re likely just jealous of you for breaking free from society’s arbitrary rules.
Are you enjoying this list of strange yet amusing photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve seen anything recently that deserves a spot on this list. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring “Things Only Get Weirder,” look no further than right here!
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