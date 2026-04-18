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Most of us are taught from a young age to avoid being weird. In school, all students want to do is fit in, or they might be targeted by bullies. And your parents may have pressured you to suppress any quirky tendencies you had as a child. But normal is boring. And if you disagree, we think this list might convince you otherwise…

We took a trip to the “Things Only Get Weirder” Facebook page and gathered some of their most amusing photos below. Unfortunately, we cannot provide explanations for these images. But we hope you’ll find them entertaining anyway! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that leave you feeling utterly perplexed.