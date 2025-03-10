59 Unhinged Food Memes And Pics That Are Pure Chaos On A Plate
Food is one of life’s greatest pleasures—and occasionally, one of its greatest horrors (interpret that as you will).
Somewhere in the middle of that spectrum sits the Instagram page Chaotic Food Memes. As the name promises, it delivers unhinged food pics with captions that are just as wild. One moment, you’re laughing at a perfectly innocent sandwich; the next, you’re questioning your entire existence. It’s unpredictable, it’s absurd, and it’s absolutely worth scrolling through.
Dig in and enjoy!
Pretty sure this is the type of oil and temp vs. clean or not
Is the bottom left an Australian pie floater? For those who aren't familiar a meat pie with pea soup instead of gravy.
Just make a hole in the middle to solve this. Use a micro wave able glass if you need support. You can even add a little water in the glass to avoid the food drying out too much. The microwave field is strongest at the edges so avoid having food in the middle.
This is a model of a steam turbine, not steam engine, that was described by Taqi al-Din in 1546. Emphasis on model (it's modern) and described (based wholly on written descriptions, not any actual item). Ancient Greeks and Romans had steam turbines too, they used them to power toys and novelty moving animals because the fuel was too expensive.
This has to be on purpose... they just want to start a fight...
When dressing a fruit salad with yogurt, blueberry is the wrong color for that too except it made the salad look dull grey.
This actually gave me an idea! Make a mold of Gundam (or your choice of action figure) fill it with melted cheese (of your choice) and let it solidify... delicious (in my mind)