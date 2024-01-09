Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Am I The Jerk For Changing Our Server’s Tip From $154 To $4?”
Work & Money

“Am I The Jerk For Changing Our Server’s Tip From $154 To $4?”

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many different ways to be charitable. You can volunteer your time and energy. You can promote a cause near and dear to your heart. Or you can use your hard-earned money to pleasantly surprise a stranger. For instance, if they were a particularly good server.

Redditor u/OttoBonz recently turned to the r/AITAH for their verdict after a spot of drama at a local restaurant. The OP revealed how she’d initially left a massive tip for the woman who’d been waiting on her table. However, after a slight hiccup, she slashed the tip to just a few dollars. Read on for the full story, as well as what the internet had to say. Bored Panda has reached out to the author, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Customers are generally happy to reward servers who give them a pleasant dining experience

Image credits: imagesourcecurated / Envato (not the actual photo)

One woman revealed that she changed her server’s tip after her last-minute behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OttoBonz

Tipping customs vary widely from country to country and area to area

The attitudes toward tipping are going to vary quite a bit depending on what part of the world you live in. It’s not just the quality of the service and the food that you have to take into account.

For example, tips are very uncommon in Japan but practically mandatory in many parts of the United States. Forgetting to tip or not tipping generously is likely to get you a ton of odd looks. That’s why it’s so important to research local customs before taking a trip somewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

As BBC Travel points out, tipping is “ingrained in the national psyche” and Americans take it very seriously. Broadly speaking, it’s now customary to add 20% to 25% on top of a bill because so-called ‘tipflation’ has kicked in.

Some people are starting to feel that it’s becoming unsustainably expensive to eat out because you’re shelling out far more cash than you’d ever see on the menu.

Meanwhile, many servers feel entitled to larger and larger tips, even for average or substandard service. However, many of them depend on this to make ends meet because their base hourly wage is so low. This varies from state to state.

It’s a complex problem. The country’s cultural attitudes and laws won’t change overnight. However, if all servers were to suddenly earn a fair minimum wage, it might shift the US perspective on tips.

Good service should be encouraged no matter what the actual tips look like

They could become mainly a way to show one’s appreciation for above-average service. Large tips would then have an even bigger impact because they’d very clearly state that the entire experience at the restaurant was stellar.

This way, there’s a clear incentive to go beyond the call of duty. On the flip side, someone who knows they’ll get tipped some amount no matter what happens might not feel driven to improve as quickly. Arguably, forced tipping is going to negatively impact the customer experience.

At the end of the day, if a server is particularly rude, it’s up to the customer what their tip will look like. If it’s been a genuinely awful experience, a generous tip would only send the wrong message. Why would you reward someone who ruined your night?

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in those extreme cases, it might be best to talk to the restaurant manager about what happened. It’s best to stay calm and not sound too accusatory. Simply explain the situation and that you expect to be treated with basic respect. Clear up the misunderstanding: there’s always the possibility that you interpreted the situation wrong.

You also shouldn’t expect ‘perfect’ service every single time you go out to eat. Servers are people, too: they get tired and they make silly mistakes from time to time. Not to mention that some servers are still learning the ropes. You shouldn’t be using the threat of low tips to punish occasional slip-ups if there’s no ill intent behind the behavior. And changing tips at the last minute might not send the best message.

But what do you think, dear Pandas? What would you have done in this situation? How do you approach tipping? Do you only ever tip when the service is above average or do you always leave something for the staff? What’s the biggest tip you’ve ever left? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

Some readers thought that the author did nothing wrong. Here are their thoughts

ADVERTISEMENT

However, other internet users had a different take on things and were more critical of the woman

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, others thought that pretty much everyone messed up that night

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

7

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first thing that came to my mind after reading this: Tipping culture sucks in the US

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In this case, the OP was giving a donation on top of the tip, which is related to US tipping culture (in that the OP is making that donation because of sympathy about how tipping culture affects servers) but so totally optional that I don’t feel sorry for the OP. Especially since as someone who has visited the US, I know for a fact that the OP could have just handed the money to their server and averted this whole drama.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I'm paying cash like that I would always make sure that a server is aware of the fact, has seen me put the money down, or I would physically take it to a payment desk or equivalent. Getting annoyed by the server who hadn't seen them is unwarranted - they're just doing their job, and whether they could see the table or not you've put them in an awkward position by just not engaging brain before action. YTA

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm calling BS. I don't believe a single word of this story is true. A 400% tip? Someone is making this up and I know because any server would check the table FIRST!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
goobernmooch avatar
Brazen
Brazen
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband and I have been accused of this before in restaurants. We always point at the table and say "your money is there", or "we left it on the table." Mind you, we usually only do that if it takes forever for them to come and collect on the bill. We've never taken back a tip though, even though it's not fun being a part of a scene that the waiter/waitress caused.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first thing that came to my mind after reading this: Tipping culture sucks in the US

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In this case, the OP was giving a donation on top of the tip, which is related to US tipping culture (in that the OP is making that donation because of sympathy about how tipping culture affects servers) but so totally optional that I don’t feel sorry for the OP. Especially since as someone who has visited the US, I know for a fact that the OP could have just handed the money to their server and averted this whole drama.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I'm paying cash like that I would always make sure that a server is aware of the fact, has seen me put the money down, or I would physically take it to a payment desk or equivalent. Getting annoyed by the server who hadn't seen them is unwarranted - they're just doing their job, and whether they could see the table or not you've put them in an awkward position by just not engaging brain before action. YTA

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm calling BS. I don't believe a single word of this story is true. A 400% tip? Someone is making this up and I know because any server would check the table FIRST!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
goobernmooch avatar
Brazen
Brazen
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband and I have been accused of this before in restaurants. We always point at the table and say "your money is there", or "we left it on the table." Mind you, we usually only do that if it takes forever for them to come and collect on the bill. We've never taken back a tip though, even though it's not fun being a part of a scene that the waiter/waitress caused.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda