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Expert Reveals The Celebs Who Have Devalued Their Homes With ‘Questionable’ Renovations
Paris Hilton, holding a white puppy, reaches up to pet a Doberman standing on a balcony, perhaps avoiding questionable renovations.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Expert Reveals The Celebs Who Have Devalued Their Homes With ‘Questionable’ Renovations

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Celebrities are known for transforming their luxury homes into one-of-a-kind masterpieces, sparing no expense on lavish renovations and bespoke interiors. 

From extravagant entertainment spaces to highly personalized décor, these unique features often reflect their larger-than-life personalities and lifestyles. 

But while these custom upgrades may be impressive, they don’t always translate into added value. 

Highlights
  • Property expert Deirdre warned that extreme personalization in homes could negatively affect a property’s resale value.
  • She cited celebrity homes as examples, including heavily customized features such as Michael Jordan’s numbered gate and Tyson Fury’s personalized driveway, which dampened buyer interest.
  • She suggested that highlighting alternative uses for custom features, or camouflaging them before listing a property, could help attract a wider range of buyers.

In fact, some of the most unusual celebrity home renovations have made it significantly harder to attract buyers, forcing stars to ultimately slash asking prices. 

According to Deirdre Mc Gettrick, interiors and furniture expert and CEO of the leading furniture finder website uFurnish.com, “Choices that are too niche or too personalized can actually devalue a home, because prospective buyers immediately start looking at the cost of removing or replacing those features.” 

RELATED:

    Paris Hilton’s pet mansion was deemed impractical 

    Paris Hilton interacting with her dogs on a pink, custom-built dog mansion, showcasing questionable renovations by celebs.

    Image credits: parishilton/Instagram

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    Paris Hilton built a two-story Spanish Colonial-style “doggy mansion” for her beloved dogs at her Los Angeles home in 2009.

    The 300-square-foot retreat features a balcony, chandeliers, and even air conditioning, making it one of the most extravagant pet homes owned by a celebrity.

    Interior of a luxurious pink dog mansion with chandeliers and tiny furniture, showing questionable renovations by celebs.

    Image credits: ParisHilton/X

    However, Deirdre told the Daily Mail that highly personalized additions can hurt a home’s resale appeal, as niche features may not resonate with every buyer.

    A tweet about Paris Hilton's dog mansion, highlighting how celeb homes with questionable renovations devalue properties.

    Image credits: LeinonaA69

    A tweet praising Paris Hilton's dog mansion and expressing desire for a similar future dog home, a celebrity renovation.

    Image credits: brandunkkk

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    According to her, sellers in these situations should focus on staging the space in a way that highlights its versatility.

    “You need to show that the space can be more multifunctional, rather than leaving it as a one-trick feature that only appeals to a fellow animal lover,” she said.

    She suggested that the most effective way to market the pet mansion would be to repurpose it as something with broader appeal, such as a children’s playhouse, which would make the space “instantly feel more useful” to prospective buyers.

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    Kim Kardashian’s flat sinks and Frankie Bridge’s double-bench kitchen island are among the features that could put off buyers

    Kim Kardashian in a minimalist home, an example of a celebrity whose renovations could devalue their homes.

    Image credits: Vogue/YouTube

    Kim Kardashian made headlines in 2019 when she revealed her basinless sink in the $60 million home she shared with her then-husband, Kanye West.

    The unique design was reported to have cost her $32,000 to install.

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    “There’s a slit for the water, and it goes in… no backsplash will come up,” she told fans during Vogue‘s 73 Questions.

    Image credits: kardashianfeed/YouTube

    According to Deirdre, however, the idea of a basinless sink simply doesn’t make sense.

    “What happens when you need a basin to actually wash things in, rather than just giving them all a shower?” she asked.

    Social media comment on questionable renovations that devalued homes, stating the design is aesthetically pleasing.

    Image credits: Oscar_Dyne

    Social media comment on questionable renovations that devalued homes, stating the design is useless.

    Image credits: MartinLarouch17

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    She added, “This is exactly where it devalues the home because the moment a buyer sees something this impractical, they’re immediately thinking about the cost of ripping it out and replacing it with a sink they can actually use.”

    Image credits: frankiebridge/Instagram

    An example of a questionable home renovation with an unusual kitchen island that can devalue homes.

    Image credits: frankiebridge/Instagram

    Loose Women star Frankie Bridge’s Surrey mansion, which she shares with her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge, and their two children, may also face challenges when it comes to selling at its asking price due to its unconventional kitchen island with an integrated seating area.

    A tweet about multimililionaires losing money on home renovations, reflecting celebs devalued homes.

    Image credits: oldnbitter38758

    A tweet about splitting a mansion mortgage, discussing how celebs manage devalued homes with renovations.

    Image credits: ehjovan

    Deirdre described the design as “really bad,” adding that it is unlikely to appeal to many buyers, who typically prefer to keep their cooking, dining, and lounging areas separate.

    A bathroom office is a luxury only Demi Moore can pull off, just as a home gym is only truly justified if one is Rio Ferdinand 

    Image credits: demimoore/Instagram

    Demi Moore’s unique bathroom design is bound to raise eyebrows from prospective buyers, according to Deirdre.

    “Everything is a big no,” she said, explaining that the layout—with carpet flooring, a coffee table that doubles as a laptop stand, and a sofa—is not practical for those who do not envision using the space for Zoom meetings.

    Image credits: demimoore/Instagram

    “The carpet would need to go, and it needs a lot more storage or a serious declutter, as there are too many items placed around the wash basin,” she added.

    A tweet questioning if a house was picked with a carpeted bathroom or if carpet was installed, discussing celebs devalued homes.

    Image credits: cynical_ahole

    A social media post questioning carpet in a bathroom, hinting at questionable renovations that devalue homes.

    Image credits: mtp_78

    “It looks like Demi is using the space more for makeup and demonstration videos, but that’s too niche for most buyers—unless they’re influencers.”

    Image credits: xkateferdinand/Instagram

    Regarding footballer Rio Ferdinand’s home gym, she expressed a similar view.

    While she acknowledged that celebrities often require dedicated workout spaces, she suggested the setup may not appeal to buyers who are not fitness enthusiasts or who prefer working out in community gyms.

    Image credits: kateferdinand/TikTok

    A social media post about families training together, not related to renovations that devalue homes.

    Image credits: MhiztarKD01

    A social media post expressing a desire to be rich, not related to renovations that devalue homes.

    Image credits: belikeski

    She offered the same advice to Ferdinand as she did to Hilton, should he ever consider selling:

    “Let the buyer see that it has the potential to be something else.”

    While a personalized gate and driveway can elevate individuality, they may not align with the broader preferences of all potential buyers

    A celebrity on stage, speaking into a microphone, potentially a home renovation expert discussing devalued homes.

    Image credits: OfficialHoophall/YouTube

    Michael Jordan’s former Chicago mansion was known for its distinctive gate, featuring his jersey number 23.

    His personal imprint made the property difficult to sell, with the basketball legend ultimately taking 12 years to find a buyer.

    An elaborate gate with the number 23, belonging to a celeb whose home renovations might have devalued their property.

    Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Image

    The home also failed to achieve its original asking price of approximately $28.8 million, eventually selling for $9.5 million—around a 67% discount.

    A tweet from Queen Amina about being rich, reflecting potential celeb home devaluations due to questionable renovations.

    Image credits: wordsbyqueen

    A tweet from Waffle House Falkreath listing rich desires, highlighting choices that could devalue celeb homes.

    Image credits: jarlbillclinton

    Boxer Tyson Fury, for his part, made his mark on his home by imprinting “Gypsy King” onto his driveway.

    This reportedly contributed to a price reduction from approximately $1.07 million to $0.93 million.

    Image credits: tysonfury/TikTok  | DAZNBoxing/X

    A tweet by Codie Sanchez contrasting how broke people and rich people buy, relating to questionable renovations that devalued homes.

    Image credits: Codie_Sanchez

    According to Deirdre, flashy additions can hurt sellers, as buyers “want to see a blank canvas so they can picture their own life there.”

    A floral home is not a generic aesthetic choice

    A pregnant woman smiles in a room with a pink floral wall and matching decor, exemplifying questionable renovations that devalued homes.

    Image credits: staceysolomon/Instagram

    Influencer Stacey Solomon’s pink, floral nursery for her daughter Rose was described by Deirdre as “dramatic.” 

    From the images shared on social media, the space also looks more like a cherry blossom-themed café than a typical kids’ bedroom.

    A pink-themed entryway with cherry blossom decor, built-in benches, and cubbies, an example of questionable renovations that devalued homes.

    Image credits: staceysolomon/Instagram

    Diedre also pointed out that artificial flowers can collect dust and would require extensive maintenance. 

    From a resale point of view, she said buyers often prefer interiors that add color and personality in a more balanced way, rather than highly themed or heavily decorative designs. 

    “I’d give them $5 million for this at most,” a netizen said about the listed celebrity homes 

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    shylabouche_1 avatar
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's far more important, in your own home, to respect the norms. Even if you're rich, how DARE you set up your home to meet your personal needs and desires! I was told that I shouldn't paint my walls, because white walls have better resale value. Resale value is great, don't get me wrong, but in the meantime, my walls are colorful! Deal with it, house snobs!

    3
    3points
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My living room walls and carpet art a deep emerald green, evoking a jewel box. They are that color because I like the effect. It is my house and I can repaint when I sell.

    1
    1point
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think these celebs are losing any sleep over this.

    0
    0points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paint was invented for a reason: I can paint my house whatever I want + I can *also* have it repainted when I decide to sell it. Same with floor coverings, window treatments, etc.

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You’re apparently smarter than ostentatious celebs who believe their “vision” appeals to everyone. I’m laughing at Michael Jordan being such a d******k he took a 67% loss on his house! AND it took him twelve years to sell it! He’s what real estate folks would call an “unmotivated seller”!

    1
    1point
    reply
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    User avatar
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    shylabouche_1 avatar
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's far more important, in your own home, to respect the norms. Even if you're rich, how DARE you set up your home to meet your personal needs and desires! I was told that I shouldn't paint my walls, because white walls have better resale value. Resale value is great, don't get me wrong, but in the meantime, my walls are colorful! Deal with it, house snobs!

    3
    3points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My living room walls and carpet art a deep emerald green, evoking a jewel box. They are that color because I like the effect. It is my house and I can repaint when I sell.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think these celebs are losing any sleep over this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paint was invented for a reason: I can paint my house whatever I want + I can *also* have it repainted when I decide to sell it. Same with floor coverings, window treatments, etc.

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You’re apparently smarter than ostentatious celebs who believe their “vision” appeals to everyone. I’m laughing at Michael Jordan being such a d******k he took a 67% loss on his house! AND it took him twelve years to sell it! He’s what real estate folks would call an “unmotivated seller”!

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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