Expert Reveals The Celebs Who Have Devalued Their Homes With ‘Questionable’ Renovations

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Celebrities are known for transforming their luxury homes into one-of-a-kind masterpieces, sparing no expense on lavish renovations and bespoke interiors.

From extravagant entertainment spaces to highly personalized décor, these unique features often reflect their larger-than-life personalities and lifestyles.

But while these custom upgrades may be impressive, they don’t always translate into added value.

Highlights Property expert Deirdre warned that extreme personalization in homes could negatively affect a property’s resale value.

She cited celebrity homes as examples, including heavily customized features such as Michael Jordan’s numbered gate and Tyson Fury’s personalized driveway, which dampened buyer interest.

She suggested that highlighting alternative uses for custom features, or camouflaging them before listing a property, could help attract a wider range of buyers.

In fact, some of the most unusual celebrity home renovations have made it significantly harder to attract buyers, forcing stars to ultimately slash asking prices.

According to Deirdre Mc Gettrick, interiors and furniture expert and CEO of the leading furniture finder website uFurnish.com, “Choices that are too niche or too personalized can actually devalue a home, because prospective buyers immediately start looking at the cost of removing or replacing those features.”

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Paris Hilton’s pet mansion was deemed impractical

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Paris Hilton built a two-story Spanish Colonial-style “doggy mansion” for her beloved dogs at her Los Angeles home in 2009.

The 300-square-foot retreat features a balcony, chandeliers, and even air conditioning, making it one of the most extravagant pet homes owned by a celebrity.

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However, Deirdre told the Daily Mail that highly personalized additions can hurt a home’s resale appeal, as niche features may not resonate with every buyer.

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According to her, sellers in these situations should focus on staging the space in a way that highlights its versatility.

“You need to show that the space can be more multifunctional, rather than leaving it as a one-trick feature that only appeals to a fellow animal lover,” she said.

She suggested that the most effective way to market the pet mansion would be to repurpose it as something with broader appeal, such as a children’s playhouse, which would make the space “instantly feel more useful” to prospective buyers.

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Kim Kardashian’s flat sinks and Frankie Bridge’s double-bench kitchen island are among the features that could put off buyers

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Kim Kardashian made headlines in 2019 when she revealed her basinless sink in the $60 million home she shared with her then-husband, Kanye West.

The unique design was reported to have cost her $32,000 to install.

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“There’s a slit for the water, and it goes in… no backsplash will come up,” she told fans during Vogue‘s 73 Questions.

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According to Deirdre, however, the idea of a basinless sink simply doesn’t make sense.

“What happens when you need a basin to actually wash things in, rather than just giving them all a shower?” she asked.

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She added, “This is exactly where it devalues the home because the moment a buyer sees something this impractical, they’re immediately thinking about the cost of ripping it out and replacing it with a sink they can actually use.”

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Loose Women star Frankie Bridge’s Surrey mansion, which she shares with her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge, and their two children, may also face challenges when it comes to selling at its asking price due to its unconventional kitchen island with an integrated seating area.

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Deirdre described the design as “really bad,” adding that it is unlikely to appeal to many buyers, who typically prefer to keep their cooking, dining, and lounging areas separate.

A bathroom office is a luxury only Demi Moore can pull off, just as a home gym is only truly justified if one is Rio Ferdinand

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Demi Moore’s unique bathroom design is bound to raise eyebrows from prospective buyers, according to Deirdre.

“Everything is a big no,” she said, explaining that the layout—with carpet flooring, a coffee table that doubles as a laptop stand, and a sofa—is not practical for those who do not envision using the space for Zoom meetings.

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“The carpet would need to go, and it needs a lot more storage or a serious declutter, as there are too many items placed around the wash basin,” she added.

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“It looks like Demi is using the space more for makeup and demonstration videos, but that’s too niche for most buyers—unless they’re influencers.”

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Regarding footballer Rio Ferdinand’s home gym, she expressed a similar view.

While she acknowledged that celebrities often require dedicated workout spaces, she suggested the setup may not appeal to buyers who are not fitness enthusiasts or who prefer working out in community gyms.

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She offered the same advice to Ferdinand as she did to Hilton, should he ever consider selling:

“Let the buyer see that it has the potential to be something else.”

While a personalized gate and driveway can elevate individuality, they may not align with the broader preferences of all potential buyers

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Michael Jordan’s former Chicago mansion was known for its distinctive gate, featuring his jersey number 23.

His personal imprint made the property difficult to sell, with the basketball legend ultimately taking 12 years to find a buyer.

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The home also failed to achieve its original asking price of approximately $28.8 million, eventually selling for $9.5 million—around a 67% discount.

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Boxer Tyson Fury, for his part, made his mark on his home by imprinting “Gypsy King” onto his driveway.

This reportedly contributed to a price reduction from approximately $1.07 million to $0.93 million.

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According to Deirdre, flashy additions can hurt sellers, as buyers “want to see a blank canvas so they can picture their own life there.”

A floral home is not a generic aesthetic choice

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Influencer Stacey Solomon’s pink, floral nursery for her daughter Rose was described by Deirdre as “dramatic.”

From the images shared on social media, the space also looks more like a cherry blossom-themed café than a typical kids’ bedroom.

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Diedre also pointed out that artificial flowers can collect dust and would require extensive maintenance.

From a resale point of view, she said buyers often prefer interiors that add color and personality in a more balanced way, rather than highly themed or heavily decorative designs.

“I’d give them $5 million for this at most,” a netizen said about the listed celebrity homes