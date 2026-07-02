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Humans may be part of the animal kingdom, but there’s still so much many of us don’t know about the creatures we share the planet with. They come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, and some of their abilities are stranger than anything we could make up.

So today, we’re taking a closer look. We gathered some interesting facts and photos from the Instagram page @wonderzofthewild, and they’re a nice reminder that animals are far more remarkable than we usually realize.