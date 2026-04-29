Celebrity Skincare Expert’s ‘Genius’ Lip Balm Hack Could Save You Hundreds Per Year

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James Vivian, a Melbourne-based dermal therapist known for sharing skincare tips on Instagram, in a March 15 video claimed that lip balms have the potential to serve more than their marketed purpose.

The expert said that lip balms can replace anti-aging products that target a specific, delicate area of the face by providing the same hydrating benefits at a more economical price.

Highlights A skincare expert claimed lip balms can do a lot more than what they’re marketed for, sharing a simple, budget-friendly hack.

Netizens agreed, with several saying they’ve followed the practice for decades and have results to show for it.

He had also previously warned against spraying perfume directly on the skin, citing possible long-term damage.

Many on the internet corroborated the claim, with one saying they had been using lip balms in the way the skin expert shared for decades and that it made them look like they were in their “40s instead of 70s.”

Another user who tried the trick after Vivian’s video also said it “worked wonderfully.”

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James Vivian advocated the use of lip balms as under-eye creams

Image credits: jamesvivian/Instagram

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“As a 42-year-old man who hasn’t spent much time in the sun, really, the area of aging that I’m seeing most on my face is around my eyes,” Vivian said in his video.

The skin around the eyes is one of the thinnest on the body, making it particularly prone to dryness, creasing, and premature aging.

Image credits: jamesvivian/Instagram

Keeping this area hydrated could help minimize the damage, Vivian said, before sharing that he uses no fancy product to achieve the results.

He instead said he swears by using his lip balm to soothe and rejuvenate his under-eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Vivian (@jamesvivian)

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Lip balms are packed with occlusives and emollients — ingredients designed to lock in moisture — which is why Vivian believes they can double as a quick, budget-friendly eye treatment.

Vivian, however, warned against using balms “that fire up the lips” around the eyes.

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“The really spicy ones with stimulating ingredients for circulation and plumping, the kind of bee-sting products, I’d keep that away from eye areas,” he said.

He also noted that it’s not a good idea to apply lip balms under makeup, as the thick texture of the product can disrupt concealer and cause creasing.

Jennifer Lopez’s makeup artist, Scott Barnes, encouraged using lip balms under makeup

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Image credits: jlo/Instagram

In a May 2024 video, Barnes claimed one of his most reliable makeup hacks is to use Aquaphor (a balm stick by a company called Eucerin) on his clients’ eyes before proceeding with concealer.

The technique prevents concealers from creasing, caking, or breaking down, especially when someone is filming a music video or a movie that goes on for long hours.

Barnes asked his followers to try the hack and let him know if it worked for them.

The hack was soon tested by Glam Girl Gabi, a renowned beauty influencer and a licensed hairstylist and makeup artist.

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“I’m going to try the trick all the freaking way. I’m doing the classic bronzy J.LO smoky eye,” Gabi claimed.

Pointing to the fine lines under her eyes, Gabi said, “I really do have an issue with my concealer creasing.”

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After applying the lip balm under her eyes, she proceeded to do a full face of makeup, including concealer, foundation, setting powder, and more.

Gabi looked impressed with how her concealer set under her eyes, thanks to the lip balm towards the end.

“I have tried every d**n hack. I’ve tried every single thing. My under-eyes have never looked better,” she said.

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Hours after first doing her makeup, Gabi gave her viewers a video check of whether her eye makeup remained in place.

“They look so much better than they normally look after a few hours. Life-changing, I tell ya,” she shared.

In a separate video, James Vivian warned against spraying perfume directly on the skin

Image credits: jamesvivian/Instagram

Highlighting people’s habit of spraying fragrances right on their neck, Vivian said it could have long-term consequences.

He explained that applying perfume to the skin can trigger a condition known as Poikiloderma of Civatte.

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It is a sun-induced skin condition in which the affected area develops reddish-brown pigmentation, mottled discoloration, and thinning of the skin.

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While it is not harmful, it is notoriously difficult to treat once it develops.

Laser treatments, along with diligent sun protection, can help improve appearance, but Vivian stressed prevention is far better than cure.

Image credits: Cultura Creative/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Many perfumes contain photosensitizing ingredients (citrus oils, oakmoss, and certain synthetics like musk ambrette), which can make the skin more sensitive to UV rays.

When applied to sun-exposed areas like the neck, these ingredients can magnify the effects of sun exposure, accelerating pigmentation changes and even breaking capillaries over time.

Vivian advised using scents on clothes, hair, or covered skin, like under the collarbone, to protect oneself against stubborn pigmentation issues later in life.

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“I swear to God, I came up with this on my own one day,” a netizen said

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