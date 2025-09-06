ADVERTISEMENT

Any job that involves working closely with an important figure is automatically glamorized, and understandably so. The person gets to rub elbows with some of society’s elite, something that many non-prominent individuals have aspired to do at least once in their life.

Take celebrity bodyguards as an example. Their profession requires spending hours on end with a VIP and getting embedded into their daily routine. They get to see these stars as normal human beings, which means they likely have colorful stories to tell.

Here are some personal anecdotes from individuals whose roles involved safeguarding big-named personalities from crazed fans and other potential threats. Scroll through to get an idea of what's happening behind the scenes.