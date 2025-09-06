ADVERTISEMENT

Any job that involves working closely with an important figure is automatically glamorized, and understandably so. The person gets to rub elbows with some of society’s elite, something that many non-prominent individuals have aspired to do at least once in their life. 

Take celebrity bodyguards as an example. Their profession requires spending hours on end with a VIP and getting embedded into their daily routine. They get to see these stars as normal human beings, which means they likely have colorful stories to tell. 

Here are some personal anecdotes from individuals whose roles involved safeguarding big-named personalities from crazed fans and other potential threats. Scroll through to get an idea of what's happening behind the scenes.

Reddit Q&A excerpt where celebrity bodyguards discuss challenges and realities of their thankless job in protecting VIPs.

    Reddit conversation where a former celebrity bodyguard lists big clients like MJ and Madonna, revealing insights on the thankless job.

    Reddit thread where celebrity bodyguards share personal experiences protecting famous clients like Michael Jackson and Magic Johnson.

    Working in security has its burdens, regardless of whether they are hobnobbing with celebrities. A study by the University of Portsmouth reveals that people who work in the field struggle with their mental health. 

    Researchers found that British private security operatives not only suffer from PTSD but also lack mental health support.

    Reddit conversation about celebrity bodyguards revealing insider details on their thankless job experiences.

    Reddit conversation where a celebrity bodyguard reveals injuries sustained on the job including gunshot and stab wounds.

    Screenshot of a celebrity bodyguard answering questions about personal celebrity encounters and job experiences.

    The study further revealed that 64.6 percent of security guards suffer verbal mistreatment at least once a month. Half of these cases were said to be happening “as regular as once a week.” 

    43 percent of the research participants also reported threats of violence at least once a month, while more than 30 percent reported experiencing some form of physical harm once a year.

    Celebrity bodyguards share insights about threats and challenges they face while protecting clients in their demanding job.

    Reddit post discussing favorite and least favorite moments in the celebrity bodyguard business experiences.

    Reddit text conversation revealing the physical dangers and challenges faced by celebrity bodyguards on the job.

    Clearly, working in security isn’t for everyone. It requires a specific mindset to want to put oneself in harm’s way for a living. So, what happens when someone seemingly ill-equipped for the job tries their hand at it? 

    Novelist and non-fiction author Richard T. Kelly did just that. In a 2023 article for Esquire, he described in detail his experience working security at an event that involved a big-name movie star.
    Text conversation about the thankless job of celebrity bodyguards, sharing experiences and future plans.

    Discussion about the importance of physical size and professionalism in celebrity bodyguards’ roles and job demands.

    Reddit Q&A showing celebrity bodyguard discussing therapy and support for handling challenges in their demanding job.

    According to Kelly, his job was to deter “over-friendly members of the audience” from harassing the VIP. He says he immediately accepted the gig, despite his lack of experience, and was determined to do commendable work.

    “Professional security is a serious business; I wasn’t taking it lightly,” Kelly wrote, while also noting that the job “didn’t look like a high-pressure number. 
    Reddit user sharing scandalous celebrity behavior witnessed while working as a celebrity bodyguard in a detailed comment.

    Reddit discussion revealing a celebrity bodyguard’s experience handling life-threatening danger protecting a VIP on a flight.

    Reddit thread discussing challenges and responsibilities of celebrity bodyguards in executive protection roles.

    Based on his account, Kelly got the job done impressively. He was able to ward off a potentially crazed fan and end the night with no issues, declaring it a “mission accomplished.” 

    “My friend seemed relieved that the charade had passed off. I went directly to the nearest pub, feeling I had earned myself a cold one,” he wrote.

    Screenshot of online discussion where celebrity bodyguard explains the challenges and realities of the thankless job.

    Reddit discussion on female bodyguards revealing unique roles and challenges in the celebrity bodyguard industry.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation with users discussing a humorous exchange related to a thankless job.

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a celebrity bodyguard explains keeping clients' secrets is key to the thankless job.

    Conversation showing a celebrity bodyguard explaining the importance of professionalism in the thankless job of bodyguards.

    Reddit Q&A showing a celebrity bodyguard explaining his initial feelings and mindset when starting the bodyguard job.

    Screenshot of a conversation where a celebrity bodyguard discusses the challenges of being on camera in the thankless job.

    Reddit exchange showing celebrity bodyguard explaining challenges of gaining client trust and importance of being listened to on the job.

    Reddit conversation where a celebrity bodyguard shares the rewarding aspects of the thankless job of protection.

    Reddit conversation showing celebrity bodyguards discussing reckless behavior they had to guard against on the job.

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a celebrity bodyguard discusses protecting VIPs and witnessing illegal activities.

    Reddit Q&A with a celebrity bodyguard revealing real stories and life-threatening incidents on the job.

    Reddit discussion about the challenges and fear management in the demanding job of celebrity bodyguards.

    Reddit conversation where a celebrity bodyguard shares how they got into the thankless job of celebrity protection.

    Reddit Q&A excerpt where a celebrity bodyguard discusses job challenges, size misconceptions, and deterrence role in protection.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about Hillary Clinton's rumored sexuality with user comments and replies visible.

    Reddit conversation where a celebrity bodyguard explains the most exciting part of their job protecting lives and preventing harm.

    Reddit thread showing a bodyguard explaining how he started working for celebrity 50 Cent in a Q&A format.

    Conversation screenshot showing a question about vision requirements followed by a celebrity bodyguard explaining the sixth sense in the job.

    Reddit conversation where celebrity bodyguards discuss who is considered the best in the bodyguard profession.

    Reddit conversation where a celebrity bodyguard discusses challenges and choices in the thankless job of protection.

    Reddit conversation where a celebrity bodyguard discusses protecting rappers and the authenticity of the rapper lifestyle.

    Reddit conversation about celebrity bodyguards sharing their diverse backgrounds before starting the thankless job.

    Reddit conversation where a celebrity bodyguard shares his height and weight while discussing the thankless job of bodyguards.

    Reddit Q&A showing a bodyguard discussing respectful interactions with police, revealing insights into the bodyguard job.

    Discussion about bodyguard industry insights, schedules, and military veterans working as celebrity bodyguards.

    Reddit discussion where a celebrity bodyguard explains the cautious use of concealed weapons in their thankless job.

    Reddit user discussing experiences with illegal substances while working as a celebrity bodyguard in a candid Q&A session.

    Reddit chat between a user and a celebrity bodyguard discussing politics while revealing insights about the bodyguard job.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about hiring qualified bodyguards for travel, highlighting challenges in the thankless job.

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion where a celebrity bodyguard shares insights about security challenges at music venues.

