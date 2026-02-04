Wild Theories Emerge After Multiple Celebrities Spotted With $2 Bills At The Grammys

ADVERTISEMENT

A series of photos from the 2026 Grammy Awards has left fans scratching their heads.

Amid the excitement over unlikely celebrity encounters and show-stopping outfits, some viewers have noted the presence of $2 bills in the stars’ hands or on their tables.

As is often the case with unexpected details in photos of high-profile figures, people began speculating about why so many A-listers were pictured with cash.

RELATED: Highlights Photos from the 2026 Grammys showed many celebrities holding $2 bills.

Fans were quickly intrigued, given that $2 bill circulation is limited.

Some fans believe the bills were handed out for good luck, possibly by Steven Reisman, an attorney known for gifting them to stars.

Two celebrities in conversation at the Grammys with $2 bills visible on the table amid wild theories.

Photos of celebrities holding $2 bills at the Grammys are making the rounds on social media, with users speculating about why they had them



Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Now what was going on with the dollar bills at the Grammys?” one user asked on X, sharing several photos of celebrities holding money.

The simple question has amassed nearly 9.5 million views and thousands of comments.

One of the photos shows Sabrina Carpenter posing with APT singer Rosé, who is holding cash.

Celebrity at the Grammys holding a rolled $2 bill, sparking wild theories about the unusual currency sighting.

Image credits: Alberto Rodriguez/CBS/Getty Images

Another image captures Chappell Roan in a white outfit with a folded bill in her hand, while a third photo shows Lady Gaga chatting with Michael Polansky, with a couple of dollar bills on their table.

“Two-dollar bills handed out for good luck,” one user suggested on X.

“Maybe those who were nominated were given a $2 for good luck,” another comment read.

Someone theorized that the bills might symbolize good luck for the Lunar New Year, which is on February 17.

Two celebrities at the Grammys holding $2 bills, sparking wild theories about the unusual currency sightings.

Rosé could be seen holding a $2 bill in her photo with Sabrina Carpenter



Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“They tip the waiters,” suggested another observer.

“Definitely an invitation to some crazy after party,” a separate user chimed in.

“They’re most likely bills from Tyler’s performance,” shared one user, while another claimed celebrities carried the bills “to roll that white powder.”

Tweet discussing two-dollar bills, superstition about ripping a corner, and celebrities linked to geographic traditions at the Grammys.

Image credits: jessconsider

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a lucky charm in relation to celebrities spotted with $2 bills at the Grammys.

Image credits: taufiqueyy

Meanwhile, some have interpreted the bills as a symbolic critique of the commercialization of the modern music industry.

“Gotta be 2 dollar Steve at it,” an additional commenter wrote.

In 2014, Complex reported on an attorney named Steven Reisman who is close to many celebrities, including Ed Sheeran, Michael Strahan, and Drake.

In an interview, Michael Strahan explained that every time Steven sees someone, famous or not, he hands them a $2 bill for good luck.

Man wearing black jacket holding two dollar bills, highlighting multiple celebrities spotted with $2 bills at the Grammys.

Some attributed the money to Steven Reisman, known for handing out $2 bills for good luck



Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Steven is believed to have handed out between $50,000 and $70,000 a year in $2 bills, as per Complex.

The New Yorker is also reported to have stood outside concert venues and given front-row tickets to fans who couldn’t afford them.

He started gifting people money after receiving $2 in change and feeling that the note would make people “a little bit more lucky.”

DJ Khaled smiling wearing a "Call Me Billionaire" shirt while another man holds $2 bills at the Grammys event.

Image credits: Johnny Nunez/Getty Image

In addition to giving $2 to friends at parties, Steven has left money in subways and taxis.

The $2 bill has officially existed in the United States since the 19th century. Its circulation is limited, so it’s not very common to receive one as change. This has given the bill a special aura, with many choosing to hold onto it instead of spending it.

Surprisingly, the bill once had a negative reputation, as election rigging was reportedly rewarded with $2. It was also the rate for pr*stitution and gambling, so many people did not want to be seen with a $2 bill in their wallet.

Steven is close to many A-listers and reportedly spends thousands on his $2 gifts each year

Tweet from Cristina Fox discussing symbolism related to multiple celebrities spotted with $2 bills at the Grammys.

Image credits: MissCristinaFox

Screenshot of a tweet discussing theories after multiple celebrities were seen with $2 bills at the Grammys.

Image credits: BrandonLorenzo

Those who believed it brought bad luck used to tear off one corner to ward off the bill’s negative energy.

In addition to CashGate, the Grammy Awards had multiple talking points, including pop legend Cher accidentally announcing the late Luther Vandross as the Record of the Year winner instead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA, who won for their song Luther.

Kendrick was the biggest winner of the night last Sunday, taking home five prizes.

Group of celebrities on stage at the Grammys with a large backdrop, sparking wild theories about $2 bills sightings.

Held on Sunday (February 1), the Grammys had many memorable moments, including Cher announcing the wrong winner



Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Golden, the hit from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, won Best Song Written For Visual Media, becoming the first K-pop song to win a Grammy in the history of the awards show.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny took home three gramophones, including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, making history as the first Spanish-language album to receive the honor.

Man in tuxedo holding a Grammy award on stage amid wild theories of celebrities with $2 bills at the Grammys event.

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

The ceremony was also marked by protests against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), with several stars wearing “ICE Out” pins on the red carpet and using their acceptance speeches to condemn the agency.

