Ah, the 90s - when hair was big, jeans were baggy, and these celebrities were absolutely owning Hollywood! Before social media filters and digital touch-ups, these stars were serving pure, unfiltered glamour that defined an entire decade. From Johnny Depp's brooding "21 Jump Street" days to Demi Moore's iconic pixie cut that launched a thousand copycats, these were the faces that plastered our bedroom walls and locker doors. We've collected 30 photos that capture these celebrities at their peak 90s perfection. And yes, Paul Rudd somehow looks exactly the same now as he did then (what's your secret, Paul?).

#1

Johnny Depp

Person with a teardrop on face, representing celebrities in the 90s.

Universal Pictures Report

    #2

    Jim Carrey

    A 90s celebrity looking into a mirror, surrounded by various toiletries, wearing a striped shirt.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #3

    Kate Winslet

    A celebrity with curly red hair in the 90s, wearing a detailed outfit, looks surprised in a crowded setting.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #4

    Nicole Kidman

    Blonde woman in a pink jacket, reminiscent of Celebrities-In-The-90s, with a serious expression against a plain background.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #5

    Macaulay Culkin

    Young actor in a 90s film scene, wearing a plaid shirt, standing in a warmly decorated hallway.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #6

    Uma Thurman

    A woman in a 90s-themed setting sitting at a diner, wearing a white shirt and holding a cigarette.

    Miramax Report

    #7

    Lindsay Lohan And Natasha Richardson

    Two celebrities in the 90s sitting on a couch, one smiling and the other looking serious, both in light-colored outfits.

    Walt Disney Pictures Report

    #8

    Brendan Fraser

    90s celebrities in an action scene from a classic adventure movie with a skeletal creature in the background.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #9

    Bruce Willis And Milla Jovovich

    Gaumont Film Company Report

    #10

    Sharon Stone

    A person relaxing on a porch overlooking the sea, reminiscent of celebrities in the 90s.

    UGC Report

    #11

    Leonardo Dicaprio

    Young man in the 90s with a cigarette, wearing a floral shirt, looking contemplative.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #12

    Vincent Cassel

    Shirtless man in a 90s film scene, gesturing intensely in a room with a tropical painting in the background.

    Canal+ Report

    #13

    Nicolas Cage

    A celebrity in the 90s, standing in front of a backdrop of colorful city lights at night, wearing a dark jacket and shirt.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

    #14

    Natalie Portman

    Young girl in the 90s sitting outside, looking up, wearing a striped shirt.

    Gaumont Film Company Report

    #15

    Anthony Hopkins

    Close-up of a celebrity in the 90s, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

    Orion Pictures Report

    #16

    Tim Roth

    Actor in a leather jacket with a 90s hairstyle, giving a relaxed expression in an industrial setting.

    Miramax Report

    #17

    Richard Gere And Julia Roberts

    A couple walking outdoors in 90s fashion, with the woman adjusting her hair and the man wearing a suit.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Report

    #18

    Christopher Lloyd

    Wild-haired actor in a surprised pose, wearing a coat and sweater, representing celebrities in the 90s film scene.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #19

    Al Pacino

    Man in 90s-style lighting, looking serious, with a softly lit background, symbolizing celebrities in the 90s.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #20

    Morgan Freeman And Tim Robbins

    Two men in casual 90s attire standing outdoors at a prison yard, surrounded by other men in similar outfits.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #21

    Heath Ledger And Julia Stiles

    Two young people with colorful paint in a 90s scene, outdoors.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Report

    #22

    Matt Damon

    Young man writing in a mirror, reflecting a classic 90s style associated with celebrities from that era.

    Miramax Report

    #23

    Michael Douglas

    Two men in suits having a conversation indoors, reminiscent of celebrities in the 90s.

    UGC Report

    #24

    Brad Pitt

    A person with a bruised face holding a gun, representing celebrities in the 90s in a dramatic scene.

    New Line Cinema Report

    #25

    Tom Hanks

    A 90s celebrity in a dimly lit room, wearing a robe, against a blurred wooden background.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #26

    Demi Moore And Patrick Swayze

    Two people in a 90s apartment setting, with one sitting and the other standing, surrounded by moving boxes and flowers.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #27

    Bette Midler And Sarah Jessica Parker

    Two characters perform exaggerated expressions in colorful 90s costumes, representing celebrities in the 90s film scene.

    Walt Disney Pictures Report

    #28

    Bruce Willis

    A person with short hair outdoors in the 90s, looking thoughtfully to the side.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Report

    #29

    Paul Rudd And Alicia Silverstone

    Young woman with blonde hair and a pen, seated in a classroom, representing celebrities in the 90s vibe.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #30

    Whitney Houston And Kevin Costner

    Two celebrities in the 90s having a conversation outdoors, wearing casual jackets.

    Warner Bros. Report

