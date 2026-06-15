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“Is Your Geography IQ Above Average?”: Name 18 World Capitals From Their Borderless Maps
Borderless map showing a world capital marked with a red location pin for geography IQ trivia quiz.
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“Is Your Geography IQ Above Average?”: Name 18 World Capitals From Their Borderless Maps

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Country borders make geography feel easy. But what happens when every line disappears? 🗺️

In this quiz, you’ll see maps centered on famous capital cities with no borders, labels, or obvious hints. Your mission is simple: figure out which capital you’re looking at and type in the answer!

Ready to find out where your map-reading skills really stand? Start typing! 🌎

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Travel journal and map items on world capitals geography quiz background

    Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, I don't know to which city/town/village in Italy the pin pointed, but it was definitely not Rome.

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    davidmcoull avatar
    Herringbone
    Herringbone
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True, too far north. Vatican and Vatican City are not accepted.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, I don't know to which city/town/village in Italy the pin pointed, but it was definitely not Rome.

    1
    1point
    reply
    davidmcoull avatar
    Herringbone
    Herringbone
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True, too far north. Vatican and Vatican City are not accepted.

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