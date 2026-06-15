“Is Your Geography IQ Above Average?”: Name 18 World Capitals From Their Borderless Maps

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Country borders make geography feel easy. But what happens when every line disappears? 🗺️

In this quiz, you’ll see maps centered on famous capital cities with no borders, labels, or obvious hints. Your mission is simple: figure out which capital you’re looking at and type in the answer!

Ready to find out where your map-reading skills really stand? Start typing! 🌎

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich