Masayuki Oki, a Tokyo-based photographer, has spent the last decade capturing street cats with a kind of raw affection that turns each photo into a story. He doesn’t just shoot cats lounging on sidewalks or scoping out snacks, no, in fact, he documents their personalities, the quiet drama of their lives, and the way they command attention without trying. “Sometimes I feel as if the cats are telling me to capture the moment,” he says, treating them like photography mentors as he learns to anticipate their movements and moods.

Oki’s process is relentless in the best way, often spending entire days on Japan’s cat islands with his camera in hand from dawn until evening, editing his photos that same night. His dream is simple but sincere: “I've always hoped that my cat photos would bring happiness to people around the world.”

More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two playful cats interacting on a sandy beach with water and a green hill in the background, showcasing quirky cat behavior.

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat yawning on a tree branch surrounded by blooming flowers, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    A quirky and playful cat walking on a city street at night beside a bicycle in Masayuki Oki’s photo series.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Two playful cats with quirky expressions standing close together on a wooden surface in an outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Two playful cats by the water with one holding a large fish, celebrating the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Two playful cats exploring a round hole in a stone wall, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Black and white cat carrying a large fish in its mouth, showcasing quirky and playful side of cats outdoors in daylight.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Playful cat tangled in plastic wrap on rusty stairs, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in Masayuki Oki's photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Three playful cats curiously exploring and investigating a container outdoors, showcasing quirky cat behavior.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Two playful kittens exploring a narrow gap between a brick wall and wooden panel, showcasing the quirky side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Playful cat standing on hind legs biting a thin plant stem amidst outdoor rustic background.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Three playful cats interacting on a rural street, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Orange cat climbing a wall under a cloudy sky with a vibrant rainbow, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Playful cat stretching on pavement with quirky expression, showcasing the playful side of cats in outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A group of quirky and playful cats sitting closely together on a wooden bench in front of a striped background.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Two playful cats stretching and cleaning themselves against a stone wall, highlighting the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    White and brown cat playfully leaping from a wall showing the quirky and playful side of cats in action.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Black and white cat playfully lying on its back outside a building, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Playful cat with mouth open walking outdoors, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in a sunny setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Two playful cats with black and white fur resting closely together on a paved surface outdoors under a blue sky.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Playful cat biting and holding a rope outdoors, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two cats playfully interacting outdoors, capturing the quirky and playful side of cats in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Playful ginger cat in a quirky pose, captured in a candid moment by photographer Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Playful cat standing on hind legs near another cat at sunset under cherry blossoms, showcasing quirky cat moments.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Cat balancing playfully on a wooden post outdoors, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in natural light.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Playful cat standing on hind legs surrounded by green plants, showcasing quirky and playful side of cats in nature.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Multiple cats with quirky and playful expressions walking down outdoor steps surrounded by greenery and natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Playful ginger cat sitting on an outdoor air conditioner unit beside a leafy tree, capturing quirky and charming cat behavior.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Black and white cat playfully biting and grabbing tall grass in an outdoor setting, showcasing quirky and playful cat behavior.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Four playful cats interacting on worn outdoor stairs with rusted railing, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Two playful cats embracing and interacting on a textured concrete surface, showcasing the quirky side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Playful fluffy cat standing on hind legs on worn blue stairs, showcasing quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    White and gray cats playing on concrete blocks under a bright blue sky capturing quirky and playful cat moments.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Playful cat leaping to catch a butterfly outdoors, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in natural light.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Two playful cats mid-air wrestling by a rough concrete wall, capturing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tabby cat blending into a field of tall purple wildflowers, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Black cat holding a large fish in its mouth, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Fluffy cat curled up on asphalt, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in outdoor natural light.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Playful tabby cat stretching with arched back and raised tail, showcasing the quirky side of cats in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Black and white cat stretching on asphalt road, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Two playful cats outdoors, one mid-air jump, capturing the quirky and playful side of cats in nature.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Two playful cats stretching and interacting on a concrete floor, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Two cats showing affection outdoors, celebrating the quirky and playful side of cats in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Playful orange cat reaching up near sculpted greenery, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in an outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Tabby cat playfully lying beside a small wooden shrine, celebrating the quirky and playful side of cats captured by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Two cats resting in a grassy field with purple flowers, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Orange and white cat playfully running on sandy beach, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in natural sunlight.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Fluffy cat with wide eyes hiding playfully behind a red net, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Fluffy cat lying on its back on weathered steps, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Playful cat interacting with carved wooden owls outdoors, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in natural light.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Calico cat playing outdoors in dry grass, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Two playful cats, one black and one orange, engaging in quirky behavior on a concrete surface near a marina.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Gray cat in mid-run near a harbor, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in an outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #54

    Playful cat standing on hind legs near harbor, capturing the quirky and playful side of cats in natural light.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Two playful cats interacting in tall grass, capturing the quirky and playful side of cats in natural outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Two playful cats nuzzling each other on a street, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in a candid moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Playful cats caught mid-air outdoors showing their quirky and energetic side in a natural grassy setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Two playful cats interacting on a sunny street, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Black and white cat stretching playfully outdoors, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in a candid moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Orange fluffy cat holding a fish in its mouth, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in a casual outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Cat playfully jumping through green grass with blurred flowering tree in soft background, showcasing quirky cat moments.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Playful cat stretching and grabbing large green leaves among potted plants in outdoor setting, showcasing quirky cat behavior.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Two playful cats by the harbor, one rolling on the ground near a blue crate, captured in quirky cat photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Three playful cats interacting near fishing nets and wooden debris, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Four cats with different fur patterns standing in a grassy field, capturing the quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Two playful cats interacting outdoors showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in Masayuki Oki's photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Orange cat reaching up to a fish tank, showcasing the quirky and playful side of cats in Masayuki Oki's photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Playful cat with tongue out sitting near chain-link fence, capturing the quirky and playful side of cats by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Playful cat sitting on a pathway near boats and houses, showcasing the quirky side of cats in natural light.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Black and white cat playfully interacting with a praying mantis outdoors, showcasing quirky and playful side of cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!