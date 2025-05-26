Masayuki Oki, a Tokyo-based photographer, has spent the last decade capturing street cats with a kind of raw affection that turns each photo into a story. He doesn’t just shoot cats lounging on sidewalks or scoping out snacks, no, in fact, he documents their personalities, the quiet drama of their lives, and the way they command attention without trying. “Sometimes I feel as if the cats are telling me to capture the moment,” he says, treating them like photography mentors as he learns to anticipate their movements and moods.

Oki’s process is relentless in the best way, often spending entire days on Japan’s cat islands with his camera in hand from dawn until evening, editing his photos that same night. His dream is simple but sincere: “I've always hoped that my cat photos would bring happiness to people around the world.”

