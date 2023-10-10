Let us tell you how it all started!

Back in 2012, we launched our Facebook page and soon realized that what our followers loved most was to share pics of their cats, so we offered them the opportunity to virtually frame their cats’ pics with their names on and post them on our page, and in just one night we received more than 200 photos from all over the world!

We then thought, what if we could turn those personalized virtual frames into something more tangible, so we came up with the idea of the calendar and it was a great success from day one. Our followers loved the idea and responded massively but we could not feature every single photo we received, mainly because many of them were not large enough to print well. So, then we came up with the idea of having a photo contest so only the best entries could make the calendar.