30 Cats That Won A Spot In Our Yearly Calendar, Posing Next To Their Winning Photos
More than 500 cats from all over the world participate in our photo contests every year to win a spot in our calendar.
LoveCATS’ International wall calendar is an exclusive product, unique and personalized, that you won’t be able to find anywhere else on the World Wide Web.
Our calendars are made in collaboration with cat people who have adorable kitties and photography skills, and that’s what makes the final product so personal and unique.
I love her fur patterns, especially on her legs!
Let us tell you how it all started!
Back in 2012, we launched our Facebook page and soon realized that what our followers loved most was to share pics of their cats, so we offered them the opportunity to virtually frame their cats’ pics with their names on and post them on our page, and in just one night we received more than 200 photos from all over the world!
We then thought, what if we could turn those personalized virtual frames into something more tangible, so we came up with the idea of the calendar and it was a great success from day one. Our followers loved the idea and responded massively but we could not feature every single photo we received, mainly because many of them were not large enough to print well. So, then we came up with the idea of having a photo contest so only the best entries could make the calendar.
In our eyes, all cats are beautiful, so deciding which cat should win our photo competition is never an easy task.
Nevertheless, winning a spot in our calendar does not just depend on how beautiful the cat is. Other parameters such as good quality, creativity and originality play a very important part when it comes to selecting the winning entries that will make the calendar.
Although our photo contests don’t have a specific theme, themed and seasonal pics are highly rated!
Now, do you have to be a PRO to enter our photo contest and get your cat featured in LoveCATS’ calendar? Absolutely not! If you have a beautiful kitty and a smartphone that can take high-resolution pics, you’re good to go! If you have a good digital camera or you’re an amateur photographer, that’s even better but certainly not a requirement at all.
The design and quality of our calendar have been enhanced since our early days and our photo contest participants seem to master their photography skills better as years go by, so the calendars get more beautiful every year!
We issue as many editions per year as we can, so that no great snapshot is left out; we have issued up to eight editions per year which means more than a 100 cats got to be featured!
We try to keep our photo contest fun and engaging, so when a participant submits lots of great pics of their cat, every now and then, we surprise them with a special edition dedicated exclusively to their cat.
Finally, many followers want to honor their late cat by entering their photo, so we usually include at least one “in memory of” picture in each edition and in the month of their passing on request and whenever feasible.
So, what are you waiting for? If you have a beautiful kitty and love to take his/her picture, make sure you don't miss out on this unique opportunity of participating in our photo competition and having your cat featured in a beautiful wall calendar that is sold worldwide.
Click here to sign up and learn more!
Our calendar is international! Here's the 2022 Calendar cover girl Suki from Israel!
1 second 2 second 3 second for a second 5 Second okay belly rub done if you don't want your hands to be full of bloody stubbles I suggest you get away
When me and my brother have a staring contest:
Yep, that’s me in every picture. I’m That One in pictures with pretty friends. I want the pic to look good, but I end up with that same expression, for some reason. Ah well.
Just give it an eyepatch and it’ll become a pirate!
Click through and you can find how to enter the 'competition'. But apparently there is no prize for the winner, they don't even get a free copy of the calendar. So no, I'm not entering, but here's a picture of our little Snowflake when she was just a few weeks old. IMG-202106...f3edbc.jpg
What an absolute cutie! I love Snowflake's eyes.
We're cuter than all of those cats combined. We're also the most famous cats on Bored Panda. We don't need to be on some fancy paper for soft can-openers for a month. Our beauty is forever, not just a month..
I like the candids better than the calendar pics, especially Vegas (age 17!?) !
