Cats are adorable. These free-spirited furry buddies are always fun to be around, and that’s why so many of us love them.

However, they’re also known to be pretty temperamental and, sometimes, quite petty. For example, this Redditor recently shared a story about her cat, demonstrating her disgust toward the woman’s boyfriend because he couldn’t come over for a month and the ways she’s done that made her seem like a top-of-the-class drama major. Scroll down to read the full story!

While cats may appear careless, they want us around more than it may seem, and they’re quick to show their dissatisfaction when we’re away for too long

Image credits: 44dedsca (the actual photo of the cat)

Despite not liking men, a cat named Kitty instantly approved of her owner’s new boyfriend when she first met him

Some time later, the partners became very busy, and the man couldn’t come over for a whole month

When he finally did return, Kitty spent the whole day ignoring the man, only giving him disgusted looks and running away every time he tried to pet her

Image credits: yaNastee

The guy even tried to apologize to the cat by kneeling down near the chair where she was sleeping but was ignored just the same

The OP began by sharing that her 7-year-old cat named Kitty never liked men because she was accidentally stepped on as a kitten. But when she first met the woman’s boyfriend, she immediately accepted him.

Over time, the man and the cat developed quite a bond. However, life is unexpected, and there came a month when both the OP and her boyfriend were so busy they could barely meet, and when they would if was not at her place, which Kitty disapproved of.

When the guy finally came over, the cat decided to punish him for this. She would ignore him and glare at him with utter disgust, constantly coming over to him, chirping at her owner, and quickly running away the moment her boyfriend would try to pet her.

Upset, the man even tried to apologize, kneeling beside the chair where Kitty was sleeping, to which, according to the author, the cat responded by literally rolling over, sighing heavily, and going back to sleep.

In the later post update, the OP wrote that someday later, she had plans to meet her partner but fell asleep while cuddling with her cat until her boyfriend came over and saw the scene, which she was convinced was orchestrated entirely by her furry companion. She also added that her boyfriend is still trying his best to win Kitty back, even with all her calculated cruelty toward him.

The commenters fell in love with this cat. They were demanding pictures, which the OP later added, and they were also having fun with puns, as well as sharing their own similar stories. Some even said that the woman should marry this man as doing what he does is an absolute green flag, and the poster completely agreed.

Image credits: Paul Hanaoka (not the actual photo)

With all these stories floating around the internet, it feels like it should be clear that cats live with us more than just because it’s convenient for them. But how deep does this bond really go? Well, to answer this question, we looked at what Martha Stewart’s blog had to say.

The article based its data on the results of research performed at Oregon State University, which established evidence suggesting that cats, unlike popular belief, form complex, unique, and deeply emotional relationships with the people they live with.

During the experiment, the scientists used an attachment test previously used on dogs and primates while also looking for telltale emotional signs that human infants would also express.

The study was done by putting 70 kittens in a room with a caregiver. After 2 minutes of spending time together, the person would leave the room and come back a little while later. The data of the reactions was categorized into ‘secure,’ ‘ambivalent,’ disorganized,’ and ‘avoidant.’

The results showed that more than 60% of the subjects showed what’s known as a secure attachment style. In other words, they appeared distressed when the human left the room yet displayed attachment and exploration upon their return.

At the same time, roughly 30% of the felines were categorized as insecurely attached, as they remained even when the caregiver returned to the room and immediately sought contact or opted for total avoidance.

The experiment was later repeated with the same kittens and other older cats around two months later. All of the results came back quite similar. What was even more surprising was that the ratio of secure and insecure attachments among cats was strikingly similar to those exhibited by human children.

However, while these results undoubtedly showed that the emotional development of cats is a lot more complex than many people have imagined, this study only touched the tip of the iceberg, and a lot more work is needed to understand these adorable animals fully.

In the end, cats, just like dogs or even humans, have a wide range of emotions and feelings. Some might be similar, and some might be different, but all the evidence points to the fact that they’re here with us for more than just warmth and free food. After all, cat or not, would anyone ever really be upset with someone else for not showing up for over a month if they did not care?

What did you think of Kitty and this story about her? Do you have any similar cat stories yourself that you’d like to share? Come to the comments below and type away!

The commenters were all over Kitty and were demanding pictures while also telling the poster that she should marry this man for all he’s doing for the cat