#1 This is more of a funny story than crazy. I was working as a security guard a Louis Vuitton in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. One day this nice old lady comes up and she's eating a cheeseburger, so I kindly tell her that there's no food allowed in the store. She smiled at me and said "No worries." She proceeded to finish her cheeseburger in front of the store and chatting with these two huge dude in leather jackets she was hanging out with. The Louis Vuitton manager at that point runs over to me and whispers to me. "WHY DID YOU NOT LET HER IN???" I told her I'm just following store policy, and the lady didn't get mad or anything so I wasn't sure what the big deal was. "That's Celine Dion!" I looked at her. She had no makeup and was dressed like one of us commoners but sure enough it was Celine Dion, the two big dudes were her body guards. She's a headliner at the Caesars and was on a shopping break. She proceeded to enter the store, randomly grab just about everything that tickled her fancy and spent $200,000 in matter of 15 minutes.

#2 I worked at a casino as a dealer through college. A lot of incidents were pretty sad, especially with regulars that you liked. One regular would tell me about his middle school age kids, and then I would realize the next week or so later that he was missing their school plays/recitals etc because he was at the tables. I remember working an overnight one Christmas Eve and begging him to go home when 6/7am rolled around because his kids would be up and opening presents.



Other times just people screaming at you for “stealing” their mortgage payments from them that month. Then seeing them back again the next day.

#3 Ok I used to work for the legal department of a large Strip casino. Until I started working there, I had no idea that a huge number of people visit Las Vegas for one reason only – to sue us. It is STAGGERING the things they try to pull. One woman shows up in town with her 5 year old son, and breast feeds him publicly in the front desk area. Because of the age of the child, people are freaking out, so she is asked to nurse privately. She then tells our casino she will sue us.



Now, all the lawyers on the Strip are friends (even with lawyers in the “competing” casinos, because they are trying to keep this place together). After this incident, we notify all the other attorneys on the Strip, because people like this have a habit of hopping from casino to casino with the same con. Sure enough, about 30 minutes after we send out the warning, we hear she is hitting another casino with the same c**p, pulls out her b***s and threatens to sue. She leaves that one and tries to enter a third, but security wouldn’t even let her in, as a description of her and her con was already out.



This is just one wonderful example of the type of people that visit Las Vegas!

#4 Actually in Vegas.



I'm a student here and working the casinos at night to pay for college. The weirdest s**t would be the s*x. People get really freaky here. The list that I've seen has been

In the pool.

In the bathroom.

Hands under tables.

In the elevator.

Corners/shrubs.

In the valet parking lot.



The best though I only heard about it was a couple did it right outside the door to they're room. Apparently couldn't make it all the way in the drunk stupor.

#5 During my 8 hour shift a gentleman won $15,000 on a slot machine. Punched out at end of shift and had the next two days off. Returned to work after my weekend to find the man still sitting at the same slot machine. He had been there for 2+ days losing $15,000.

#6 We used to have a woman who would be on the blackjack tables for five days/nights straight. Her husband would call and tell her that her kids wanted her home. Her boss actually came to the casino to try and get her to leave, she was missing work. I don’t know what happened to her but she’s probably ruined her life.



We also had a few regulars commit s*****e and a few go to jail.

#7 Former valet at a casino. The amount of daily regulars who drove barely functioning vehicles full of trash, roaches, and rats who would actually valet their car and go gamble away any money they had to their name was honestly depressing.



The saddest I remember was a 90+ year old lady who drove a 91 corolla and when we got in her car we realized she had no power steering fluid at all and her steering wheel would barely turn. I have no earthly idea how her frail arms could turn it. We went and bought her some before she left that evening.

#8 My mom works as a dealer at a casino and has told me multiple stories of grown men wearing adult diapers at the table so they don’t have to leave to use the restroom.

#9 In general, people who come for the first time and are super nice and friendly, they don't care about winning or losing much just came to have fun. They come back a few more times, then after a few years they're regulars that don't smile anymore, they don't laugh, they don't count their wins, just their losses, and sweat every comp point they earn and act like gambling is their job now and the focus of their life.

I've seen more than one person have this happen to them. The other saddest thing is when a regular stops coming in and their spouse comes out and tells us they passed, we're almost family with some of our regulars and it hurts to get that news.

#10 Grandmother, mother, and daughter heading to the casino by car from 2 hours away. Mother had a postcard to get a free cast iron pan for showing up. Daughter is more than 8 months pregnant. One hour away from the casino daughter starts to have labor pains. Mother won’t stop and take her to the hospital, she’s gotta have that ($10) pan. They arrive at the casino an hour before the promotion was going to start. Mother raises all hell trying to get her pan but the workers for the promo haven’t arrived yet. Daughter ends up having to be transported by ambulance to the hospital. All over a $10 pan.

#11 Yay! I can comment on this!!! I worked at a casino that opened a few years ago and I remember during orientation they were talking about : "We're different than other casinos, our windows open." By the time I left a year ago, security confirmed 4 s*icides from room balconies. Open patios/windows aren't a good idea for people with a gambling a*******n.

#12 I worked at a club in Vegas where some guy, high out of his mind, climbed up the fire escape on the side of the building, over the barriers, and then onto the roof that covers the valet area, you know, where taxi cabs and limos pull up to drop people off. When the bouncers and valet guys shouted at him to come down, he decided that instead of going back the stupid way he came, he would just... Climb down the fluorescent lightbulbs on the side. Which shattered under his weight, sending him down into the street, cracking open his skull on the pavement. He did NOT die, thank goodness, but his wife screamed about suing the club, we're gonna be in big trouble for this, because her husband is NYPD. Amazing.

#13 Long time vegas hotel employee here, with two favorites.

The first story involved a pr*stitute going up to the room of a guest she propositioned in the casino. She apparently convinced this brainiac to take a shower before doing anything and proceeds to steal his wallet and watch and run out the door. He hears the door and chases after. Butt nekkid. We now have a 5'4" asian man naked chasing a h*oker down our hallways. They both manage to get to an elevator at the same time, full of other guests, and the guy starts beating the girl right there in front of the horrified guests until the elevator hits ground level and security can intervene.

Second story, woman calls down requesting security to help her remove unwanted guests. Apparently she had been very drunk the night before, and brought two men to her room. They both spoke German and did not understand why she wanted them to leave. When the hotel manager asked if she wanted to press charges she told him everything was consensual, but that she had woken up with a d**k in her butt and didn't want it there anymore.

As someone else said there are tons of stories, just two off the top of my head.

#14 Not Vegas but :



* Celebrity jerking it under card table.



* Large man throwing pit boss over autoroulette.



* Lady having heart attack, falls onto roulette table. Husband continues placing bets around her.



* Chinese walkout after one dude got banned. Literally some dude in his 20s walks in, yells something in mandarin, 98% of Chinese punters stand up, leave, and don't return for weeks.

#15 Before I got into aviation I used to deal cards at a casino in northern California. A lot of people had ways of trying to cheat the casino. One night on graveyard shift a couple came in and the boyfriend kept feeding his gf booze until she was sick. She threw up on my table and aimed it at the chips. He said "omfg babe wtf!?" Grabbed about 6k in bloody Mary/vomit covered chips and made a dash toward the door only to be clotheslined and tazed before he passed the buffet. I got to go home after that. I heard nothing else happened that night anyway.

#16 These two guys asked for so many limes. I have no clue why, they don't grow in the dessert. Anyways, their room was trashed beyond imagination and there was even lime remains in the bath tub.

#17 Vegas local here. I worked at a party pool last summer and after a day of high heat and much too much alcohol, my guest decided to pot a squat and s**t in the back of the cabana he had rented. That was a fun day.



Lots of the crazy stuff I've seen involves violence mostly. Crazy fights that end in a bloody mess, or men who go crazy in a fit of rage when they loose more than their life savings on a night of betting. It's a crazy city to grow up in...

#18 Two young guys from somewhere in Central America come in at 4am. They are expensively dressed with Rolex watches, and obviously years of English classes but no experience actually speaking it. I'm guessing they are privileged rich boys in their country; they have that attitude where they are used to having servants, have never given a thought to how they treat other people, and never once have needed to pick up after themselves.



Anytime they need something they pound on the bar and yell "hey hey hey hey" until I respond. It doesn't matter if I'm in a conversation with someone or making a drink. They do this every few minutes. He insists on paying as soon as he orders. They order the two most expensive steaks on the menu. The less drunk one gets a beer. The check is around $100, he looks at the tip portion on the credit card slip for a few seconds then crosses it out as soon as he realizes what it means.



The more drunk guy falls asleep immediately after ordering. After I put in the order and help one other person the guy starts pounding for me to come over. I ask him what I can do for him and he just stares at me. I ask him again, and he says "Uhh, where's food!?!" He ordered two well-done 16-ounce steaks and he's mad it has been three minutes. He stares at me anytime I'm in sight; if I make eye contact with him, he holds his arms out wondering where his food is.



The other guy wakes up, they take turns going to the bathroom, probably three times each. Come back sniffling and rubbing their noses. The steaks come out and these guys are hunched over their plates, shoveling food in as fast as it will go. One guy gets a piece of fat from the rib eye he's eating and just hocks it out onto his plate. No discretion, doesn't try to be quiet, just spits it out. A few minutes later his brother does the same thing, but he loudly spits his food onto my bar, almost going over and into my ice. He sees me staring at him and quickly puts his head down and continues eating. I guess deep down he knows what good behavior is, he has just grown up in a situation where he does whatever he wants.



They are slowing down. Their heads get closer and closer to the plate. They each still have their fork in hand. Drunk guy passes out first, puts his hand into the food and rests his head on it. His brother is asleep with his head hanging but in an upright position. I should probably wake them and tell them that's not allowed, but I want nothing to do with them.



I come back a few minutes later. More sober guy is asleep, hunched over his plate with his fork in his hand. More drunk guy has moved his hand and is fully asleep with his face in his food. I leave.



I walk around the bar again and there is another patron taking her picture with the guys. Cute blond girl has her arms around them doing devil horns. The hostess is begging me to let her call security, she gets abused so much she loves to be able to give a little back.



Security comes and shakes them both awake. As drunk guy sits up, a piece of potato and a chunk of steak sticks to his face then falls in his lap. His hand is covered in ketchup, which he then wipes all over his white shirt. Security sends them on their way.

#19 I worked at a Hotel/Casino in Las Vegas a few years back.



My first day working at a hotel, I was walking my some housekeeping workers pushing a large cart filled with bed sheets. There was a thud. I looked at the floor next to the cart and I saw a big pink d***o. It had slipped out of the pile of used bedsheets the housekeeping staff was taking to the laundry truck. It was silent for a moment while the housekeepers and I looked at it. The two male housekeepers then proceeded to kick the d***o back and forth like a soccer ball, laughing their heads off.



Another time I saw a girl coming from the pool being propped up by her friends. She was laughing real loud and looked like she was s**t-faced drunk. She made it 50 feet through the casino where suddenly her laughter turned to crying. Her crying then became loud sobbing. After about another 20 feet of walking and sobbing, she laid down on the floor in the middle of the casino. Moments later, Security arrived with a wheelchair and whisked her off somewhere.



The roof was leaking during a bad pipe burst. The floor in front of my was a slippery marble-like material. So: Slick floor + water = disaster for tourists who aren't paying attention. I was not allowed to leave my post, and I was too far to tell people to look out. I called maintenance to put some signs/cones/towels down. In the time it took for maintenance to come down, I saw several people slip and fall. 3... 2... 1... *WHEOOOP! One after the other. One guy was looking at his phone, slipped, landed on his a*s, and then just sat there looking around. I assume he was looking around for hotel staff to come running and he could demand they comp his stay or something. He stayed there for a few minutes, and when nobody came, got up and left. Another lady came by with a few starbucks coffees (the casino starbucks was right there). 3... 2... 1... *GAAAHOOO! Now there was a lady on her a*s, and coffee everywhere.



A few months later, I had to make a written statement about that particular lady's fall. I can only assume she sued (and most likely won).

#20 I don't work in a casino, but live near Atlantic City. Seeing unattended children playing near the entrance to the casino floor where children aren't allowed.



You brought your kids to a casino where kids aren't allowed...and just...*left* them in a hallway.

#21 Worked in a casino for about 7 years and the one that has always stuck with me was when a kid (18/19) came with his friends and lost $100 playing blackjack. Then he was sitting there, looking dejected and watching his friends win. He left and came back with another $100. I could tell from the way he was acting he probably didn't have the original $100 to lose so he definitely couldn't afford to lose another $100, so I asked if he was sure he wanted to play. He nodded his head and solemnly said yes. Unfortunately he lost that money too.

#22 A woman approximately mid 30’s dancing her a*s off on the dance floor of the night club, and suddenly dropped dead. I watched her die.



Or the time a VIP booth was packed, drinks flowing. Everybody picking on the guy that passed out. End of night comes and they tell us he is going to need a wheelchair (not uncommon). Guy was dead a good hour.



The deaths always bug me. Casinos get a treatment similar to airports. The unspoken rule is to treat them as if alive until they get off the premises. Even if they are an hour dead. The goal is to get them out as quickly as possible without freaking out the patrons.



New Years was always stressful. It was never a question IF someone would die that night. It was a question of how many. A good year would be one. One year we had 4.

#23 I did casino security for 3 years before I became a police officer. Had a Code M (medical) early early one morning, around 4 or 5am. Old guy in his 80’s passed out and fell out of his chair, wife sitting next to him. I was the first to get to him, did a quick assessment and found he didn’t have a pulse, immediately started CPR. The old lady looked over and said “oh he does this all the time, don’t worry about him.” Between chest compressions, I told her he wasn’t breathing and she just kept playing her a lot machine. She didn’t miss a spin even when the paramedics took him away. I saw her again the next night and asked how he was doing. With the straightest face ever, she said, “oh he never woke up. I’m sure he’s in a freezer by now”... and went right back to the same machine she was playing the night before.

#24 There were these two middle aged Greek or Cypriot ladies who were ALWAYS on the slot machines, every day when I started my shift they were they and they were there when I finished 10 hours later. And still there in the same clothes the next day oftentimes. They were SUPER nice and always polite to the staff. One day they hit the jackpot and win big, I think it was either £15k or £45k, it was a good few years ago now.



Everyone was overjoyed for them - except the managers obviously. Well the managers then gave them free meals at the restaurant and an open bar tab until every single penny of that money was clawed back into the casino.

#25 Not a casino but a charity poker room at a bowling alley where I was a dealer. Guy was pretty drunk and just so bad at poker. Kept losing the max buy-in ($300) and would go straight to the atm and rebuy. With every rebuy the desperation became greater and greater. I just wanted to tell him to pack it up before he lost more but that would have probably cost me my job. Eventually I think he must have emptied his bank account. I had never seen someone lose so much money in one night.

#26 I went to a casino once and in the washroom there was a grown man balling his eyes out telling me he lost everything. It still haunts me how utterly destroyed this guy looked. Very, very sad. This was 20 years ago and I haven't stepped foot in one since.

#27 I worked security for a casino/hotel (not in Vegas) for 12 months.



One night we got called to the underground car park with reports of there being a naked man seen. Myself and another guard go down to see what's up, everything seems normal. Eventually down the far end of the car park we find a towel on the ground that is basically covered in s**t and what looks like pieces of food.



Turns out the naked man is hiding in some bushes nearby. I forget what happened exactly, I think a couple walked past and were startled by some noise or maybe smell.



So myself and the other guard have found the naked man that was reported. We ask him WTF is he doing and it turns out he is here on a business trip with some company. We threatened to get hotel reception to wake up his boss and bring him to us if the naked guy didn't explain exactly what he was doing. This worked.



Turns out, the bloke has a s*x f****h that involves wearing the hotel room towel as a diaper underneath evening wear, s******g in said diaper during company dinner, shoving small pieces of food down there as well (broccoli, carrot.. it was mainly mixed vegetables) and then proceeding to find somewhere to be alone with his towel diaper creation.

#28 It's been about 15 years, but I worked in one for about 4 years.The one that stands out was a woman who came from the country to the "big" city to get X-Mas gifts for the whole family (including young kids who still beleived in Santa and all of that), but spent all of the Christmas money at the casino before going to the mall.



Also, a few years later I went back to visit, and when talking to one of the pit bosses about who was still there and what not, she told me one of my old regulars, who was actually nice and likable (a rare trait in that business), had recently committed s*****e as a result of gambling too much.

#29 We had to evacuate and close down for the rest of the day due to a burst pipe causing no running water. When I walked outside there was an elderly lady throwing a legit tantrum in the parking lot, she was on the ground kicking and screaming, her screams sounded like something you'd expect from someone who'd just lost a family member, not someone who had to leave the casino for a few hours. I left but some of the security who were dealing with her told me later she was too upset to drive home and they had to call a family member to pick her up.



I've seen some s**t, a lot of what others have commented is fairly common but this was definitely the most messed up.

#30 A previous boss of mine worked at a casino in AC. He said he saw all kinds of terrible things but the worst was when they had to close the main lobby cause a guy jumped from the 4th floor after losing.

#31 I wasn't a casino employee, but I was an EMT in a certain beach town on the East Coast that could be described as bargain bin Vegas. On a given shift we would probably field 3 or 4 casino calls, more in the summer. It was pretty soul crushing. Most calls were alcohol related or obvious slip-and-fall scams, but occasionally we would happen upon some real tragedies. S*****e attempts, ODs, rapes, assaults happened with depressing frequency. This one sticks with me the most though-



One day we had a call for a woman in her 70s sitting at the slots experiencing chest pain around 2 am. She refused treatment despite being in bad shape. We pleaded and begged, and even had the on-call cardiologist talk to her on the phone, but she was "on a streak" and wouldn't hear it. An hour later we were back doing CPR; she died right there in front of the same slot machine, with a receipt for $7 in winnings. Super f****d. The amount of employees we had to treat for exhaustion or diabetic related emergencies due to them not having enough breaks to manage their blood sugars was also super f****d. F**k that town.

#32 Not a casino employee. My story comes from my time in the military. Slot machines are everywhere in Germany. The small post I was on had a few slot machines in a back room of the bowling alley. One of our NCOs would go every pay day and blow his entire paycheck over lunch. We would know if he won or not by the mood he was in after lunch. When he won he would tell us about winning $600 after dropping $1500 into the machine.

#33 Not a casino, but the most horrible thing I remember hearing about a girl, in the Army, stationed in GA. She had a newish baby, and would buckle baby in the car seat and drive across the bridge to SC to gamble. It gets hot as hell in GA, and this woman one day went to the casino, parked her car on the far side of the parking lot, just past or behind a dumpster. Other patrons remember her getting up occasionally and looking out the door but being there pretty much the whole entire day. That evening when she drove back on base she looked in the backseat and noticed that the baby was clearly in distress. Baby had in fact been dead for some hours was in very bad shape- eyes bulging, weird bubbles coming out of its mouth......just d**n awful. She left her infant in the car seat to bake to death in the sun, while she gambled her military pay away.

#34 Its not the big things, its the little things. You see someone rocking 3 machines at 9 AM on a tuesday? They have places they ought to be, not in this casino.



Thanksgiving, Christmas, hell, even Mother's Day, place is slammed. Go home people.

#35 Don’t work in a casino, but I go to a smaller casino here in Vegas where a lot of locals go to play. Lady hits 40k on an a keno game. After she got paid out she was walking around giving all her friends and people she chats with hundred dollar bills. I left shortly after because I just go to buy smokes and play my change here and there so I’m not sure if she played more that night. About a week later she was in there playing every time I went in to buy smokes so I’m sure that money disappeared quickly.

#36 Parents used to own a small casino (15-ish tables, $100 limits), I worked weekends in the cage. Employees were allowed to gamble once off shift, and I watched one guy, after getting off of work around 7pm, proceed to lose his house payment, car payment, child support, max out his credit cards, everything by the time we closed at 6am. I wasn't a huge gambler before that, but seeing that firsthand scared me off of taking any chances in a casino beyond casual playing.

#37 A couple that used to come gamble at a casino I worked at killed themselves after losing too much money.



Same casino had a patron whose son came in to tell her to stop and that she couldn't keep gambling the families money away. She would easily lose over 10,000 on a lot of days she went in.



You get pretty desensitized to the plight of the gambler at your table but the double s*****e and the yelling son stuck with me.

#38 I've worked at a hotel in Vegas and so much has happened that I could write a book...



Quite a few people met someone and decided to get married the same night, while totally drunk, ~~not realizing that a Vegas marriage is an actual legally binding marriage.~~ One morning I had a guy ask me if I knew a good annulment lawyer, because he married a girl from another country that was out for a green card and now she refused to have a divorce. Edit 2: It turns out he wasn't actually married after all and just thought he was. I was actually confused by the number of guests who thought they were seriously married. You have to go to the courthouse to make it official, so luckily this doesn't really happen like the myth.



A guy brought a different "little person" pr*stitute to his room for 2 nights in a row.



A guy did some m**h, started playing music obnoxiously loudly and when told to stop started yelling anti-Semitic slurs at the manager. Refused to leave so we called the cops and he had a warrant out for his arrest.



A 70-year old man who used to run a strip club started pimping out some of the female guests to the male guests. He would find ladies who wanted some extra cash and match them up with male guests who didn't want to have to go out on the street for a hookup for hire. At one point the old man said I could have a free ride in return for not telling my boss. I didn't take up his offer and I told my boss...



A staff member was working as a d**g dealer and got multiple guests hooked on bath salts. It was not a good time.



Someone who was in an auto accident after driving while high freaked out that they had killed someone and committed s*****e on the sidewalk near our building. I was the only one who knew how to record surveillance video onto a CD for the cops, so I had to watch it. When I showed it to one of the Vegas cops and said I burned a CD for them, the cop simply said, "Cool, thanks!" Later I was talking with a s******r who worked nearby who brought up the s*****e and said she was pissed because the cops blocked the driveway for the strip club and it totally ruined her Saturday night profits. It was one of the most Vegas conversations I've ever had.



Some cops investigating a s*****e of one of our former guests decided they would pin it on me to see if I knew anything about a secret life he was leading. Luckily my co-workers talked the cop out of it because they were worried it would scar me for life or something.



I had a girl get drunk and then go behind the reception desk while I was working and try to make out with me and convince me to join another co-worker in a gang bang.



Like I said, I could write a book. Las Vegas is the kind of city where people go to do the craziest things they've ever done in their life.



Edit:



I forgot one of my favorites. A guest came up to me while I was working and complained that people were doing lines of c*****e in the lobby. I go to the lobby and sure enough, there is a group of people from South America doing lines off the table in the lobby. Not only that, but it's only noon. I tell them that they can't snort c*****e here and they seem annoyed. "What do you mean? This is Vegas! Everything is legal here!" I reply that, no, c*****e is not legal in Las Vegas and they seem genuinely surprised. They continue, "Come on, this is Las Vegas! Here, do a line with us!" I reiterate that d***s are still illegal in Vegas and that they have a private hotel room that they can do c*****e in if they really want to. I still find it incredibly funny that my job entails telling guests to please not do lines of c*****e at noon in broad daylight in front of other guests.

#39 Plus size s******r in a panda costume. She took off everything except the head. Weirdest thing ever.

#40 Not in Vegas, but at a local casino I used to work at an active duty Special Forces soldier got a bit tipsy and b***h slapped some dude who was being rough with his lady. Security tried to intervene and wound up with 6 security personnel in the hospital and the tribal police had to TASE his a*s down.



Another time a guy got caught whackin it at a slot machine and before security got him restrained he blew his wad all over the machine, floor and chair.

#41 I drive a cab in Vegas.



S*x in the back seat (couple from adult entertainment awards)



Girl at 711 had no money, offered s*x for a ride. (I declined, she wasn't attractive)



Pick up a guy and a "lady" at a t****y bar. Going t****y's apartment. Guy's wife calls. He says im Headed to another casino. Then tells her Just me and the cab driver.



500lb guy in a scoter gets stuck in the back of the handicap cab.



Pick up guy, car pulls up as he's closing the door. Girls says its her bday and she wants to f**k. He says no, and she says why not is it because I'm fat?



3 girls have puked out of my cab in 2 years. And only 1 in the cab.



Guy acts like a jerk in the cab, gf says some thing, he says vegas drivers are used to it.



Hookers banned from casino, security puts them in my cab.



Hookers take me to Paris, no bellagio, no Cosmo, no...



Hooker I got this Rolex you want it for $50?



Promo girl for strip club shows me n**e selfies. Then lifts her skirt up, asks to do some stuff with me. She asks for my number but never called.



Guy from a gay club give me $20 tip, then tells me there's $100 in his room waiting for me.



Take 2 hot couples to swings club, they check inside for a sec and go back to casino.



Escort has a couple that wants a couple and she needs a guy... Collect $300 each for the agency, collect $300 each for the hr. Wife chickens out after 5min. Husband apologizes. We keep the cash. Both were good looking.



Birthday Girls tear up the free coupon books in the back seat and through the pages all over the cab.



Regularly get asked for weed/coke. Sorry I dont know where the good stuff is.



Drunk handicapped woman in wheel chair at a dive bar gave me a hard time.. Has me load her, make her pay deposit, she refuses, I start unloading, and she agrees to pay. Drop her off and she pisses all over the wheelchair, and side walk. She has trouble with the keys and I unlock the door for her. She pisses on her (section 8) carpet before closing the door.

#42 I made friends with a Denny's waiter late at night once who had worked at a casino previously. Apparently once an elderly gentleman had a heart attack at the casino buffet and collapsed on the ground, and other impatient old buffet patrons simply moved around him to continue piling food on to their plate.

#43 Just a lot of fights and some people getting stabbed. We have local pr*stitutes that think the cocktail waitresses are their friends. There was a crazy lady late night in the pit that attacked one of the pit bosses. She was later found asleep under a chair. One old lady kept coming in and peeing on the bar stools. She was banned but it didn't stop her.

#44 Not Vegas, or even an American casino.



Had one guy stealing stacks if $100 chips from a blackjack table, then take them to a roulette table, lose, rinse and repeat. A stack of $100 chips is worth $2000.





A guy getting a hand job while surveillance watched.





A few employees stealing chips, one even had a chip roll out of his pants while he was dealing... so dumb.





Police came to arrest a supervisor midshift for growing $2m worth of pot.





Police came to arrest some bank robbers, who only got caught cause the male didn't hide his gun and it was noticed.





20+ bikie brawl. 2 guys were out at the casino, saw each other, called their mates to come. Chairs were thrown, people bashed (only bikies though) and they all left before cops showed.





A gentleman stole a stack of $1000 chips (worth 20k) and ran straight out the nearby doors with it, never to be caught.





A gentleman stole a $5000 chip, forgot where the exits were, so ran around the entire floor til security caught him.





A gym attendant shot by her ex, while the gym was open.





Many s*icides that never make the papers.

#45 I work security here at a casino.



Guy throws chair over people's heads at a bartender.



Girl goes into men's stall and smears s**t everywhere.



Hooker we've kicked out about 10 times in the past barricades herself in a room and cops have to battering ram door down.



Dude climbs from his balcony to his neighbors and falls 20 stories in the process.



Asian lady jumps from 53rd floor... into valet.



Dude s***s on plate at buffet, tries to claim he got it from the food line and wants compensation.



Hooker I saw bent over in a car with a dude railing her gets upset and claims she wasn't... when I had to tap on the window to get them to stop and leave property.



Dude loses his MIND when he's told he can't wear his furry mask on casino floor.



Police come with warrent for room, end up ramming the door down and finding a m**h lab (this is more common than you'd think)



Patrolling pool at night, suddenly a bed crashes into pool along with the room tv.



You pick.

#46 While I've never worked in a proper casino, I have worked a slot route, which is in some ways worse.



For those who don't know, there are slot machines EVERYWHERE here. Bars, grocery stores, gas stations... everywhere. Most of these places don't own their own machines or maintain their own gaming licenses - they lease all that stuff and people like me would come around to maintain the machines and occasionally remove and count the money. Removing and counting money, mostly from 7-11s in the wee hours of the morning, was my job for 3 years. I've seen things...



I've seen the same drunks and crazies you get on the strip, sure, but you don't really know the depths of a*******n until you've seen the sorts of people who are gambling in a North Vegas 7-11 at 4am. Heartbreaking s**t.



I once heard (against my will) the life story of a woman who lost her home, her job and her husband's job to gambling. I guess they were a reasonably successful couple until she started feeding their 401k into machines. I've heard this story before, they're a dime a dozen, but the part that made it stick was the ending.



"My husband doesn't even trust me leaving the house any more" she said, feeding another $20 into her machine. "Makes me take him everywhere so it's harder for me to go to a casino." She motioned towards a small nook containing an ATM - and a small shabbily-dressed child, maybe 6, sitting on a milk crate eating cheetos.



"Trick's on him," she said, "these things are everywhere." She gave me a sly look like she had shared a clever life hack - like her ability to perpetuate her a*******n was equivalent to a clever new use for empty paper towel rolls or something. I could barely hold back the vomit.



In theory, we're supposed to report things like that. In practice, those are "good customers" in most eyes and nothing ever changes. Thank god I got out of that industry.

#47 It will get buried but lets do this. I had just started working for one of the better casino/hotels on the north strip and naturally as a steady extra i was put on grave yard, which wasnt so bad it was nice to relax and honestly do nothing and get paid for it. Well on one night about a month after starting i was moved to a VIP entrance and the owner of the casino actually lived in the hotel and used this entrance frequently. i started seeing him more and more and one night he was just getting back from an outing and saw some beautiful ladies about to leave. He decided to escort them into the casino and whatever you can imagine, about 50 steps into the lobby he realizes "oh s**t these are hookers" and this is when s**t really went crazy. he immediately gets one in a headlock while the other is beating him over the head with her purse and he's looking helplessly at the staff to come help while also screaming SECURITY!!!! We all knew we would be fired for not helping but also have a battery case against for helping. lose lose situation. About 5 minutes go buy of this 2 on 1 fight of hilarity until the owner straight up Knocks out one of the girls just as security is rolling up. HHUUUUUUUGE lawsuit happened. Another was a drunk pregnant lady came in crying and s**t all over the floor. The absolute best and most envious was when a vvvvvvip came in and he was great friends with one of the bellman and we noticed this bellman was gone for quite some time but when he returned he had this cheeky smile he couldnt wipe away, so i asked "what the f**k" he pulled me aside and showed me that he was just given a $10,000 tip to "help pay the house off and take care of the family". this same f*****g guest got a DUI on the strip going 5mph.

#48 Dang, I am late to the party. I was at a retirement party for the head of safety from a strip casino and he imparted his favorite story.



There was construction going on in one of the clubs in the casino and somehow this drunk guy found himself wandering in there. Well he eventually passed out in the construction zone. Unfortunately the workers did not notice him when they started throwing up drywall. They didn't notice until there was pounding from inside the wall. So yes, this head of safety gets a call in the am saying a guest was drywalled into a wall.



I just can't imagine waking up with a pounding headache and realizing you are inside a wall.

#49 Im not a workee but a advanced gambler. One time at the Palms vegas, I was at craps table about 3am. There was this crazy looking white dude throwing his hands up like praising jesus or something everytime somebody rolled! . At the same time he would throw his hands up, he would kind of rub his nose. After a while of studying this mans insane antics i realised everytime he raises his hands he was doin a bump of coke (could of been other substance) the reason i confirmed was because i was standing next to him and he had a open baggy on the little rail where ypu can place your beers under you.

#50 ,zNot a casino story, however in NC gambling hasn't always been legal. A few years ago I was helping manage a local grocery store and we had a regular. She was always pleasant, always got her things and left quickly; until the scratch off dispensing machine was installed. Within less than a month she went from chipper old blonde lady to the strange wrinkled witch at the scratch off machine. She'd spend her entire months social security within a few minutes, scurry to the next store to test her luck and come back to me. It was an every day thing that came out of nowhere. She spent her brothers prescription money and begged me to sell her a Powerball ticket because "she might win him some chemo and he'd be thankful". Needless to say that was one of my last lottery sales.

#51 I dont work at a casino, but I have family that are farmers in a rural part of my state where a casino was built on an Indian reservation.



Many, many, many, of my families neighbors bet and lost their entire farms. And my great uncle and his neighbor had purchased a very expensive piece of farm equipment together that they shared that ended up being repossessed because of the neighbors gambling. My uncle was out thousands and was pissed.

#52 Guy hit a jackpot for $30k. In my area that is life-changing money. He was supposed to go see his son in a different state. He went to a different casino and lost the jackpot and then some. He didn’t go see his son. He didn’t go to the job that he makes 2-3k a week at. He staid at the casino for a week and lost his job. He lost his truck that he was sleeping in.



Idk what happened to him after he was evicted for sexually harassing any woman that walked past him.



Edit: it should be 2-3k a month not week. Sorry!

#53 I worked with a woman who would p**s away an entire two week paycheck within fifteen minutes after getting off work and then she'd start writing checks and hitting the ATM right after. Her family was ruined eventually and things got so bad for them financially that her husband killed himself. She got a life insurance settlement or some sort of fund upon his death and blew it all gambling within a month. Her dad died not long after and left her inheritance and she lost all that within two months. No idea what ever happened to her but she was absolutely insane.

#54 I work in surveillance at a casino. You see A LOT of sad and f****d up s**t. Old people dying, seizures are pretty regular, fights, sexual harassment, had few suicides, people using the bath room on themselves, even had to review and export coverage of a girl getting r***d for the police.



Casinos don't invite the best kind of people.

#55 Atlantic City around 20 years ago, one of the three times I tried gambling in my life. Saw an elderly couple crying while talking to a security guard- they were telling him they had no money to pay the tolls to get home.



I remember thinking the security guard was a real a*****e, no emotion on his face as he told them they had to leave the casino. After they left though, he announced to everyone who had stopped to listen that the casino had already given them money to get home- which they had turned around and gambled away, putting them back at square one.



I don’t know what was worse- seeing an elderly couple cry, seeing this dude just jaded by his terribly necessary job, or just seeing that side of gambling. I’m grateful I was never bitten by that bug.

#56 Had a player in high limits who's wife came in telling him that they needed to go to the hospital. Apparently their son had a stroke.



He was still there by the end of my shift.

#57 Not a casino, but volunteered at a local fireman's carnival bingo night. 20 something lady was playing quarter-per-game bingo with roll after roll of silver quarters. I tried explaining to her that they were worth more than a quarter and she didn't care and kept playing with a look of desperation in her eyes. Never won a game that night. In my mind, she was blowing through a coin collection that her parent or grandparent had carefully put together.

#58 Dealt poker in a casino for 3 years. One of my fellow dealers was arrested on the gaming floor during our shift for stealing rake. I had told him a week or so earlier to be less obvious about it (we had clear tip boxes). He had custody of his 4 kids... Emphasis on had.

#59 Not me buy my DIL works at a casino she does the Black Jack table. The Casinos only close twice a year Chirstmas Day and Easter Sunday. They close at midnight Christmas eve and they literally have to throw people out. 24 hrs later they reopen and the same people are waiting to come back in.

#60 Not a casino, but a hotel attached to a casino, we sometimes have VIP guests who have their room paid for by the casino. Anyways, one of the regulars had to be dragged out by local PD, turns out he robbed a couple of gas stations to fuel his habit. I wasn’t there, but heard about it from the night audit agents.

#61 Didn't work in the casinos but sad story: when i was in college, I worked at Target. The security guard there was a nice man but whenever he talked about going to the casinos he seems a little too excited...like it was Christmas whenever he would go.



I was the manager for the front end, so he and I would talk a lot because he would accompany me as i grabbed all the cash at night so I wouldn't get mugged. That's all he talked about. He went to the casinos about 3 times a week. He was in his early 50s and still lived at home. Being a security guard at Target, in your 50s and living with his mom told me enough he probably had a gambling a*******n....and lost a lot.



A few months later he stopped coming into work. Found out, he finally lost it all and killed himself.

#62 My wife worked as a manager of the front desk at a casino in Vegas.



The thing that bothered her the most was the treatment of the girls that worked on the casino floor. They were actually hired as models, not waitresses, so they were exposed to the most insanely brutal humiliating body shaming process regularly. And they could be fired over 5 lbs, or becoming pregnant. And they all lived in complete fear.



And the pay wasn't that much. Still not as much as a bartender.



References: Wife earned her PhD at UNLV for Hospitality and Tourism.

#63 Long ago but I recall walking into a casino in Nevada to use the facilities at perhaps 8:30 a.m.. A little girl, maybe 9 or 10 was jumping up and down shouting "mommy won, mommy won." A happy moment? Yikes.

#64 Sorry if my English isn't very good. I'm still learning.



I worked in a casino in my country for a summer. I was just a steward and I had to clean after some clients. One of them always bragged about winning lots of money, so he didn't care about losing once in a while.



Fast-forward a few months, and I already quit that job, and the casino is on national news.



Turns out that this client got really drunk and lost a LOT, and by the time he realized how much he lost, he went to his car, grabbed a gun from his trunk and entered the casino. He shot and k**l 3 people, a dealer from the table he was playing at, some random guy that was just walking, and a steward that was working that shift.



After all this, the casino was evacuated and he hid in a bathroom, where he died after trying to shoot the cops at the scene.



The saddest part about it was the victims. The dealer was a 22 y/o working his way through college, the steward was a mother of two boys, and the random guy was the first time he ever went to a casino.







TL:DR A drunk guy killed 3 people after losing too much money. Died when he tried to shoot a cop.

#65 1.People sleeping in random locations because they have no money nor a place to go.

2. When they sit at a machine on there phone knowing they lost it all.

#66 I played poker seriously for a while, which I guess is kind of working at a casino...



One night at a cash game there was a guy who said he was in town alone for his 30th birthday. He was drunk and obviously miserable and lonely, and kept going broke and buying in for another $300. It is very much against the poker player's code to do anything to stop someone from donking off that much money, but our table had a little intervention with him, trying to talk him into just going to a strip club.

#67 Grew up in Reno. Never was a fan of gambling just because of being around it constantly and just seeing people lose money left and right. Friend worked at a p**n shop downtown by the casinos, was so depressing hearing all the stories of people pawning valuables to continue gambling.

#68 A lady at the casino I dealt at had just sold her house (around $150,000 in cash). Brings it to the casino, loses all that, as well as all of her savings and kids college funds. Absolutely lost it all. It was so bad that she started screaming at our rewards club employees because she needed a $10 comp just to eat for that day.

#69 There was a regular poker player at the casino I used to work at a few years ago. Let’s call him “Mike”. Mike was one of the sweetest regulars we had. He was always kind, even when he lost his a*s. Polite, tipped well, friendly with everyone...just a dream customer.



One afternoon he was sitting in the poker game and a lady who none of us had ever seen before comes up behind him and SMACKS him across the back of his head. She starts screaming at him, “You lost our houses!!! What are you doing?!? You’ve lost EVERYTHING AND YOU’RE STILL HERE!!!”



The whole casino has frozen at this point and everyone is staring. Mike grabs a rack from under the table, puts his chips in it, and heads to the cage without saying a word or making eye contact with anyone. As Mike is cashing out, the lady (who we can safely assume is his wife) starts yelling at EVERYONE IN THE CASINO.



“YOU’RE ALL SICK!!! WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOU!!! YOU SICK PEOPLE ALL NEED HELP!!!”



Eventually they left, Mike with eyes staring at the ground and his wife right behind, yelling the whole way.



That was 3 years ago. The man played every day for over a decade. We never saw him again.

#70 A bit late since there's been so many comments, but nevertheless I got something.

Not a worker, but had an uncle addicted to gambling.





Worst thing that happened was he used all of his money, lost his job from it, begged for more money which let to him going to the casino again to spend it. Then he went homeless, and any money there went to gambling again. A vicious cycle where he slept on park benches and spent any dime on gambling at the nearest casino. Found out all this one day when he walked by my house with a huge beard, looking like he hadn't showered or eaten in a long time.





Good ending: Eventually his mom (my grandmother) took him back in when he begged for a place to stay, I now live with him, he works a full time job with nice pay, and doesn't drink or gamble anymore. Not the best at managing his money at times, but it's safe to say he's far from where he started.

#71 I work with the cage in my local casino. This guy (who has dr in his salutation) lost so much money, couldn’t pay, got sued for debt collection, bankrupted and ended up having to pay us $300 a month. The last I counted a few years ago, he will need to pay for at least 133 years before he will finish paying everything with that monthly payment plan.



Also some old ladies/men asking us for money to just take the bus home early in the morning because they lost all their money overnight. My boss never agrees but instead offer to call their relatives for them to pick them up.



Working in a casino really puts me off gambling wth real money.

#72 I've only been working in the casino for a few months but I've got one...





I work in the A/V department, a couple months ago we installed a series of 80" TV's in the skyway from the parking lot to the main lobby, nice Samsungs, they run about $3,200 each.





Last month, some guy lost $100 and being a little drunk and disgruntled decided to punch one of those TVs on his way out, shattered the screen and ruined the TV. (TBH we knew someone would eventually, we had a bet running on how soon it'd happen)... Well that little fit of anger over $100 now cost him, an additional $3,200 in damages, medical bills from injuring his hand, and a felony destruction of property charge because of the value of the TV. Rough night, bud.

#73 Going to take this in another direction despite how sad it is. Been in the business for ten years. My first casino had a racetrack as well and it was Kentucky Derby weekend, always one of the busiest. It was hot as hell that Saturday and I was a 6pm start. We had to park in an overflow section so valet could use the normal employee parking area. I was walking towards the emploee entrance with a few other dealers and we heard a couple dogs barking. After a quick look around we found an SUV with its windows up and these yellow labs barking their heads off. What kind of dickbag leaves their dogs in their car on this kind of day to go gamble? We all looked at each other but one of the dealers was already on the phone to security with a look like he could k**l some one. I worked in Pennsylvania where the state police has an office on site at every casino. They were out to meet us in less then five minutes. They surrounded the vehicle and waited for the dogs to approach one of them. Once the dogs were towards the back of the vehicle, one of the troopers took out a club and smashed the driver’s window. They unlocked the doors and got the dogs out. Once the dogs were clear they proceeded to break all of the other windows as well.



By the time I hit the floor I already started hearing stories about what had happened. Some being even more exaggerated than what I saw but close enough to the truth. As far as the owners, they were pulled off the blackjack game they were playing and arrested. If you are arrested for any crime at a casino in PA you are placed on the state’s exclusion list and can not enter a PA casino ever again or will be charged with tresspassing.

#74 I was a cashier for the food outlets in the casino. I Saw a kid come into the diner inside the casino. He sat down and just stared straight ahead with a blank look on his face. Server went up to him and the kid asked "how do I tell my parents I just lost my college money?" I'm sure there were more but that's the main one I remember.



Also if you go to casinos please dont treat the employees like s**t because you f****d up and lost all your money. Its not our fault you dont have any self control. I'm happy I dont work there anymore. It was honestly the lowest point in my life



Edit: just remembered another one. College age couple comes in and are there for awhile. The girl goes into the bathroom and the guy waits outside. After about 15 minutes he asks a passing lady to check on her because she hasn't answered his text. Lady comes back out and grabs a security guard. The girl had sliced her wrists while in the bathroom with her boyfriend waiting maybe 15ft away. Luckily I was on my way out that night so I wasnt around for the rest of it. It was the bathroom right by the outlet I was working in





Edit 2: might be to late but I remembered a couple other ones.



First off the it's a native(no real significance outside the smoking in the building) casino/hotel and theres an entryway that cuts the two off from each other so you dont get the casino noises in the hotel and the banquet halls which are right there dont have to deal with the cigarette smell. On the hotel side of this entry way is a set of bathrooms. I'm working at the coffee shop which is on the casino side is the entry way. All the sudden this guy comes booking it out into the casino section with another guy chasing him, tackling him to the ground and proceeding to beat the s**t out of guy number 1. security arrives and breaks up the fight and is focusing on guy 2 figuring hes the aggressor while guy 1 books it. Come to find out guy 2 walked into the bathroom and walked in on guy 1 molesting a young boy and was beating the p**s out molester. The molester took off out of the casino and I never heard if he was caught. Guy 2 I dont believe was ever charged with anything but I'm not positive. I did not see him walked off in hand cuffes for what it matters.



And one of the servers in the diner was working on her birthday and her mom and her sister got a hotel room and were coming up to visit for her birthday. Her dad was out of town for work and wouldn't be able to make it. When she goes on break her mom and sister are in the restuarant so she gets permission from the supervisor to go over to the hotel side and up to their room to have birthday cake and have a little extra time on her break. They get up to the room and turns out her dad was able to get away from work and visits and they wanted to surprise her. They walk in and her dad is on the ground not moving. He had a heart attack while waiting for everyone to get back to surprise his daughter. He ended up passing away. Needless to say managment told her she was done for the day and got the rest of her week covered while all the funeral arrangements and such were made and since she was newer they made sure to go over the bereavement leave policy.

#75 One night people were playing at a row of slot machines. I don’t know if they knew each other. But one in the middle collapses and fell to the floor. EMTs were called, and started loading her onto the gurney to wheel her out to the ambulance.



The other players just kept feeding the slot machines. Never looked down. Never asked what’s up with her. Just kept on playing. Cold.

#76 I know I’m late to the party but I have one that has stuck with me (five year employee at a casino)

An older couple (60s) would come in 5-7 nights a week. The casino term is they are Avid Experienced Players (addicted). She would go upstairs to play slots and he would play cards down stars. A sizable group of executive level casino employees made there way to her machine and asked her to have a quick word in private. She refused to leave the machine. They attempted again to ask her to speak in private, but she very forcefully declined to leave. She demanded to know what they wanted, so one of the members let her know that her husband had a heart attack and he was being rushed to a nearby hospital. Her response “Give me his wallet” and went back to the machine.

Broke my heart, even when I think about it more than a decade later. He died that night, she didn’t leave until the next morning.

#77 Brother works in a casino. People bring babies all the time and leave them with slightly older siblings in an adjacent gas station/rest stop pretty much all day.

#78 I had an aunt and uncle that worked in one of the casinos up in Black Hawk, CO. They would see a spike in business when social security and welfare checks came out. Most of those people would gamble away the only money they received once a month.

#79 I don't work at a casino, but at the one and only time I played craps, a man got up and left with a full tray of 20 chips that were his earnings from the game I just joined. Obviously happy and in the mood to spread the wealth of his genius, he placed his arm around me and gave me advice, nothing more than superstitious dictum through booze. He then left the craps table, a game that grants players the highest chances of winning than any other game in that casino, and walked straight so some roulette-type game rigged with extra rules to help the house. He played that for about 15 or 20 minutes before returning to the seat next to me with only a few chips.

#80 I don't work there, but I was at a table in a casino in Vicksburg, MS playing Texas Hold Em, when a man took at chair next to me with a hospital bracelet on. Seems that many of the people at the table were regulars, and congratulated him on his son's birth that had just happened. He was at the tables to earn some money to help pay for the baby, and lost around $300 over the next hour, and went home empty handed. Personally, the saddest part to me is that he was there in the first place.



An employee of a casino once told me that the reason they use leather instead of cloth chairs is that when people have lucky slot, they won't get up to go the bathroom. That's pretty sad too.

#81 I worked a small casino for a couple of years and have seen many. The sadness ultimately made me quit. Can't tell you how many times I've seen people gamble their entire paycheck and either cry and leave in shame or get mad and try to fight me or staff.

#82 Not at a casino, but at the racetrack. Here in Chicago we have two tracks for horseracing that run at different seasons.



Arlington Park runs in the spring/summer through early fall and is a beautiful track owned by Churchill Downs' company Twinspires. Then you have Hawthorne which runs during the fall/winter through early spring, so it's during the bad Midwest winters and the track itself is not nearly as elegant as Arlington. Hawthorne is a pretty gritty track and the scene is a lot older and sadder for the most part compared to Arlington. Don't get me wrong, I love both tracks for different reasons, but they are two different worlds.



I remember one time I was at Hawthorne and this father had brought his son with him. The dad was fully fixed on racing and completely ignoring the kid the entire time. You could tell the kid was eager to get dad's attention, but the dad just didn't care and would brush everything off, getting more and more irritated at the kid and at losing. It was sad to watch because it could have been a great chance to bond with his son, but he put gambling ahead of him. Made me wonder how their home life was and hoped that he at least got some attention then.

#83 Another one: Customer goes into cardiac arrest at slot machine. Casino EMTs called as we help man to the floor from the stool. The whole time staff and EMTs are aiding the man his fingers are still working the slot machine.

#84 My first time at Binion's I was playing slots when a security guard removed the seat next to me from the floor and another guard pushed an old lady in front of the slot. Within a few minutes of her putting her last quarter in the machine then the same two guards were wheeling her out and replacing the seat. A couple of hours later we leave and I see her facing a wall outside where security had put her, I asked if she needed help and she said her ride wasn't going to be there for another few hours. Me and my friends offered to pay a cab for her but she said she'd rather have the money to go back in to gamble.

#85 Not a casino worker, but I had to assist someone with the aftermath of a casino binge, in my job in...insurance, of all things.



Early in my career, I worked for a small town insurance agency. Had a call one day from a man who needed to add a lien holder to his and his wife’s cars, which has previously been paid off. The name was one of those skeevy loan places, so obviously something has gone wrong.



Dude proceeds to tell me that he and the wife (though in reality, it could have just been him) had gone to the casinos, spent too much, and he had to take out a loan with the cars as collateral. And...he wanted to make sure his wife didn’t find out. Would we be mailing anything about this? Could we not?



Had to tell him that the insurance company was required to mail out updated dec pages, and there was nothing I could do to stop that, so his only chance would be to beat her to the mail.



God, I hope she beat him to the mail, and nailed him to the wall.

#86 A casino I worked at extended a $300,000 line of credit to an athlete while his team was in town. After the game, he proceeded to lose all 300,000 in 30 minutes. A month later when we deposit the markers (basically post dated checks) they all bounced. We got paid pretty quickly but I’ve never seen someone so careless with money.

#87 I live near an area with a bunch of casinos. Had a friend that worked there. He said the worst was moms coming in to cash welfare checks, and child support. Then one guy lost all of his money, and went outside trying to sell his car in the parking lot so we could go back in and gamble.

#88 Worked in a bingo hall. Between games people would come to me and buy pull tabs from these big boxes i front of me.



Each box had a set amount of winners.



People would i s**t you not spend hundreds of dollars on these.



The hall also had me go out with a tray of them during games so people could gamble while i gambled. I had to walk through smoking sections too.



F**k that place.

#89 My time to shine! So like every stereotype about casinos we had a lot of older folks in all the time. We had a guy literally c**p his pants at a slot machine, and he refused to admit it. Security came over to him and told him to go change his pants, and he didn't just refuse, he acted like he didn't just c**p his pants. He was so adamant about it, and offended that our security would even ask him to go change his pants he made like ten times the scene it needed to be.



Also, different old guy story. We had an older fella in line at the cage hitting on some younger girl. The guy had a stroke, like a medical, brain turned off for a minute stroke. I was helping a different customer at the cage window and this guy, just in the middle of trying to get some girls number, blacks out. When the EMTs show up they are making sure he can follow the light with his eyes, but he's still hitting on the girl.

