“World’s Worst Influencer” Accused Of Faking Her Hurricane Milton Survival Story For Attention
News

“World’s Worst Influencer” Accused Of Faking Her Hurricane Milton Survival Story For Attention

Controversial influencer Caroline Calloway had an update to share with all those who nodded with disapproval following her decision not to evacuate her Florida home.

Hours before the deadly Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, October 9, the content creator took to social media to tell her thousands of followers that she was going to weather the storm from home.

Highlights
  • Caroline Calloway stayed in a mandatory evacuation zone despite Hurricane Milton warnings.
  • The controversial influncer's social media updates during the storm prompted concern among fans.
  • Some accused her of faking her survival story for attention.

The 32-year-old noted that her address fell in the “mandatory evacuation” zone, but she defiantly said she was going nowhere.

Caroline Calloway, known for her controversial online presence, stayed in her Florida home despite warnings about Hurricane Milton

Image credits: carolinecalloway

Image credits: Quick Trendz YT

“So if you’ve been following Hurricane Milton, um, I’m going to die,” said Caroline, who was previously dubbed the “world’s worst influencer.”

“It’s supposed to make landfall in the Sarasota-Bradenton area,” she added. “I’m in Sarasota, I live on the water. It’s a zone A, mandatory evacuation.”

As the hurricane ravaged its way through Florida, the Scammer author went silent for hours online, prompting fans to wonder if she is okay amid the gusty winds and relentless rain.

“Ok is Caroline Calloway okay,” wondered one X user asked while another said, “Taking a break from work every 30 minutes to see if Caroline Calloway posted.”

“I lived b—-,” she shared in an update after the worst of the once-in-a-century-storm had passed

Image credits: carolinecaloway

Image credits: carolinecaloway

The internet icon eventually responded to a message from People and confirmed: “I lived b—-.”

She then reportedly sent a link to explain her “I lived bitch” reference.

Ahead of the storm, she told the outlet that her house is “three stories up in a building with hurricane-grade windows and three-foot thick concrete walls.”

Hours before the deadly hurricane made landfall, the 32-year-old posted on social media saying she wasn’t going to evacuate despite her address falling in the “mandatory evacuation” zone

She also noted that she could help out her elderly neighbors if she stayed back.

“There are a few more sort of able-bodied young people who are staying to help, but I’m definitely the youngest and the most able-bodied among them,” she said.

As Hurricane Milton unfolded, Caroline had shared two videos on X and said, “These are from my condo’s group chat. Ngl a 60 year old man named Todd shot better content of this storm than I did. Brb need to go check on some old ladies on the upper floors.”

“So if you’ve been following Hurricane Milton, um, I’m going to die,” she said ahead of the storm

Image credits: carolinecalloway

Image credits: carolinecalloway

She later posted a video where she said she was “reporting live from the hurricane” and that “everything just stopped.”

pretending to be stuck “in the eye of the storm.”

Some netizens found her posts suspicious and felt she was pretending to be stuck “in the eye of the storm.”

“I think it’s just as likely she already left and is trolling everyone for the attention/so she can fake the story of surviving the hurricane,” one comment said.

Some netizens accused the Scammer author of faking her story of surviving the hurricane for attention

“Does anyone else find it suspicious that Caroline Calloway posted two videos of Hurricane Milton taken by neighbors and one of herself in front of a dark window purportedly showing the eye of the hurricane? There’s still a strong possibility Caroline Calloway isn’t really in FL,” another wrote.

Another said, “She’s probably posting from Manhattan…scam.”

“This is extremely inappropriate and disrespectful,” said yet another. “We all know damn all you evacuated. Please learn how to think critically and have an ounce of compassion for people whose lives are being torn apart by the climate crisis.”

Some fans were glad to hear the news about Caroline being safe in the wake of the hurricane

Image credits: katienotopoulos

Image credits: vhabersmith

Image credits: _artsartsarts

Image credits: chipgoines

Image credits: bulldawgy2

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
ericp_1 avatar
eric p
eric p
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP stop posting about influencers. No one cares. All you are doing is giving them more clicks. You giving them a platform is just allowing them to continue spreading bad advice and misinformation. Influencer culture needs to die. Now

ericp_1 avatar
eric p
eric p
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP stop posting about influencers. No one cares. All you are doing is giving them more clicks. You giving them a platform is just allowing them to continue spreading bad advice and misinformation. Influencer culture needs to die. Now

