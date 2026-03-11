“Britain’s Most Hated Woman” Gets Harrowing Diagnosis After Faking Depression For A Free Nose Job

ADVERTISEMENT

Carla Bellucci, widely known as “Britain’s most hated woman,” has revealed she was diagnosed with a life-changing condition.

The influencer gained notoriety in the past for saying she flirted with her doctor and faked depression, all for a free nose job.

“That’s what you call Karma,” critics said in the wake of her recent health issues.

RELATED:

Highlights Carla Bellucci revealed her recent life-changing diagnosis.

She gained notoriety in the past for saying she flirted with her doctor and faked depression, all for a free nose job.

Her duping of the NHS led to her being branded as “Britain’s most hated woman.”

People called it “karma” that she was now relying on the NHS to “keep [her] alive.”

Carla Bellucci, widely known as “Britain’s most hated woman,” has revealed she was diagnosed with a life-changing condition

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci/pixbygiovanni

Carla Bellucci revealed that she was grappling with her diagnosis of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), an ongoing lung condition caused by damage to the lungs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The damage could cause swelling, irritation, and inflammation, thus obstructing the airflow into and out of the lungs.

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci/pixbygiovanni

In most cases, COPD is the outcome of long-term exposure to irritating smoke, fumes, dust, chemicals, or cigarette smoke.

But Bellucci insisted her diagnosis was not caused by cigarettes.

“It was a shock, and it still is…” the severe asthma patient told Mirror about processing her situation.

The former glamor model said she was grappling with her COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) diagnosis

Image credits: Pixel-Shot/stock.adobe.com

“I am gutted but also relieved to know because I’ve been so sick on and off for two years,” she said. “It’s a relief that it can now start to be controlled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The model was, however, glad to have an explanation for why she had frequent chest infections and bouts of pneumonia over the last couple of years.

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci/pixbygiovanni

ADVERTISEMENT

View on Threads

Having once duped the NHS to get a nose job, Bellucci said she could see the irony in how she’s now relying on the taxpayer-funded health service to “keep [her] alive with medication.”

“How things can turn,” she said, noting that she has to use special steroid inhalers for the rest of her life, and is currently taking medications for her condition.

Bellucci found it ironic to be relying on the NHS now to “keep [her] alive with medication”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci/pixbygiovanni

It was in 2019 when the influencer sparked outrage by openly admitting that she had faked depression to qualify for a free nose job through Britain’s public health service.

“I was surprised to get this nose job as much as anyone else,” she said during a The Morning episode in 2019.

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci

The mother-of-four said she decided to fool the NHS after discovering that it could cost about £7,000 ($9,381.89) to fix the bump in her nose.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I went to my GP, flirted with him, and he told me exactly what to do,” she told the Daily Star. “The funny thing is, I’ve never had depression, never been prescribed medication for it, or had any therapy. They didn’t check a thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bellucci said she duped the NHS after discovering that it could cost about £7,000 (9381.89) to fix her nose

Image credits: Carla Bellucci

At the time, she said she “didn’t care what people [said]” about “milking the system,” as “that’s what it’s there for.”

She even said she would encourage her daughter to use the same tactic if needed.

Her daughter, Tanisha, went viral in 2020 at the age of 14 for saying she wanted Botox and lip fillers for Christmas after being “inspired” by her mother.

Image credits: This Morning

Bellucci said at the time that her teen daughter should “do what makes her happy.”

After Bellucci’s latest update about her COPD diagnosis, critics claimed they had “zero sympathy” for her situation.

“This woman is definitely suffering from Main Character Syndrome,” one said, while another wrote, “Should’ve saved all the money from the nonsensical articles of her exposing herself all the time.”

Her then-14-year-old daughter said she wanted Botox and lip fillers for Christmas after being “inspired” by her mom

Image credits: officialtanishabellucci

“Why on earth would you brag about scamming NHS; is she looking to be reviled and disliked – weird strategy,” wrote another.

Bellucci called her critics “sickos” for saying it was “karma” that put her in this situation and asserted that she didn’t have to justify her past actions to anyone.

“I’m not going to worry about anything that’s not necessary because health is wealth,” she told Mirror.

The model said she was going to continue travelling around the world because “you get one life.”

“I’m going to soak up every minute,” she added. “It makes you realise not to take life for granted because anything can happen.”

Feeling “strong and determined,” Bellucci said she was looking past her diagnosis and felt “blessed” to have her four children and husband in her life.

The mother-of-four called her haters “sickos” for saying it was “karma” that put her in this situation

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci/pixbygiovanni

“I feel so lucky to be alive, and there are so many people worse off,” she said.

“I am hoping to use my platform to educate people about COPD, and for people who smoke and vape, I would quit,” she added. “It’s not worth it. I’m a little jarred off because I don’t smoke and still have this condition, but it is what it is.”

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci/pixbygiovanni

In the US, statistics revealed that approximately 11.1 million adults were living with COPD in 2023.

It was listed as one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality by the American Lung Association.

Bellucci previously said she often received DMS from married men, flirting with her behind their wives’ backs

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci/pixbygiovanni

Despite being married, Bellucci said last year that she often received DMS from other married men who were trying to flirt with her behind their wives’ backs.

“I open my DMs everyday and someone is trying to creep onto me,” the Hertfordshire resident told Mirror in October.

“It is highly embarrassing when I see their wives at the local pub or shop,” she added.

The former glamor model claimed these wives were “all so smug” but don’t even realise that their husbands were DM-ing her.

While the wives “snigger” at her, Bellucci advised them to “wake up” and “step up” their game.

“She’s always in the media for one thing or another…” one commented online