Sister Refuses To Drive Ungrateful Brother Who Trashed Her Girly Car But Won’t Get His Own License

The color pink is beautiful, cute, and honestly pretty wholesome. Plenty of people love it. But for a fragile male ego, it’s apparently public enemy number one.
One teen girl learned that firsthand after she decked out her car in full pink glory: leather seat covers, cozy blankets, dangling charms, the whole thing. It was her space, and she loved it. The only issue was her younger brother spent a lot of time in that car, because he refused to get his own license and relied on her for rides.
And while she didn’t mind helping out at first, he clearly minded the aesthetic. He was embarrassed being seen in the “girly” car, and eventually took things a step further by trashing her decorations. That was the moment the sister decided she was done playing chauffeur and ready to teach him a lesson in basic respect.
Read the full story below.
The teen girl went out of her way to drive her brother around since he refused to get his own license
Young woman driving a car, showing refusal to drive her ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
