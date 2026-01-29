Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Sister Refuses To Drive Ungrateful Brother Who Trashed Her Girly Car But Won’t Get His Own License
Interior of a girly car featuring a pink seat cover with a lizard design and hanging fuzzy keychain accessories.
Family, Relationships

Sister Refuses To Drive Ungrateful Brother Who Trashed Her Girly Car But Won’t Get His Own License

4

31

4

The color pink is beautiful, cute, and honestly pretty wholesome. Plenty of people love it. But for a fragile male ego, it’s apparently public enemy number one.

One teen girl learned that firsthand after she decked out her car in full pink glory: leather seat covers, cozy blankets, dangling charms, the whole thing. It was her space, and she loved it. The only issue was her younger brother spent a lot of time in that car, because he refused to get his own license and relied on her for rides.

And while she didn’t mind helping out at first, he clearly minded the aesthetic. He was embarrassed being seen in the “girly” car, and eventually took things a step further by trashing her decorations. That was the moment the sister decided she was done playing chauffeur and ready to teach him a lesson in basic respect.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The teen girl went out of her way to drive her brother around since he refused to get his own license

    Young woman driving a car, showing refusal to drive her ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    But he couldn’t handle being in her pink and girly car, and eventually he had a complete meltdown

    Teenage sister refuses to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car and won't get his own license.

    Text describing a sister’s girly car with pink leather covers and cute charms, explaining her refusal to drive her ungrateful brother.

    Text excerpt showing a sister explaining she drives her athlete brother to early practices despite his ungrateful behavior.

    Text showing a sister explaining how her ungrateful brother trashed her girly car and refuses to get his own license.

    Text post discussing a sister refusing to drive her ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car.

    Text about sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who won’t get his own license causing family frustration.

    Text from a sister explaining why she refuses to drive her ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car but won’t get his own license.

    Sister refuses to drive ungrateful brother after he trashed her girly car and won’t get his own license.

    Interior of a girly car with pink seat cover and hanging cute keychains, highlighting sister's refusal to drive ungrateful brother.

    Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna (not the actual photo)

    Text post about sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car but won't get his own license.

    Image source: I_heart_cheesealot

    The author later shared more details in the comments

    Comment discussing sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car and won’t get his own license.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a sister refusing to drive her ungrateful brother who trashed her car.

    Reddit comment warning about dangers of decorating a girly car’s steering wheel with rhinestones that become projectiles.

    Red and white used Jeep Wrangler representing sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother in a family dispute.

    Comment discussion about sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car and won’t get his own license.

    Readers flooded the replies to support her and call out the brother’s behavior

    Comment on Reddit discussing a sister refusing to drive her ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car.

    Comment discussing sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car without his own license.

    Comment advising to refuse driving ungrateful brother who trashed sister’s girly car until he pays her back.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who damaged her girly car.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a brother refusing to get his own license after trashing sister’s girly car.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a sister refusing to drive her ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car.

    Comment about keeping car doors locked and keys safe to prevent brother from destroying girly car, highlighting sibling dispute.

    Text comment advising to stop driving ungrateful brother who won’t get his own license after damaging sister’s girly car.

    Woman refusing to drive brother after he trashed her girly car and won’t get his own license, showing frustration and conflict.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

    Then she came back with an update, revealing what happened next

    Text update on white background thanking readers for support after days, related to sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother.

    Text excerpt about sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother after he trashed her girly car, discussing sexism and disrespect.

    Text excerpt discussing refusal to tolerate sexism, misogyny, and disrespect rooted in machismos culture during a long talk.

    Text excerpt showing a sister refusing to help her ungrateful brother until he apologizes and gets his driving permit.

    Text about sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her car and won’t get his own license.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation between siblings about a brother asking to talk after a recent event.

    Text excerpt describing a sister refusing to drive her ungrateful brother who trashed her car and won’t get a license.

    Text about sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her car and won’t get his own license.

    Text showing an apology accepted but refusal to drive ungrateful brother who trashed sister’s girly car without a license.

    Text on white background about parents taking someone to practice in early mornings, related to sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother.

    Young woman near a white car, expressing refusal to drive ungrateful brother who damaged her girly car.

    Image credits: Isaac Owens (not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Text message expressing gratitude and plans to redecorate a girly car to make it safer after damage.

    Image source: I_heart_cheesealot

     Readers were happy to see her brother actually learned his lesson and changed

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a sister refusing to drive her ungrateful brother’s trashed girly car.

    Comment on online forum discussing a sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car.

    Comment discussing a sister refusing to drive her ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car and won’t get a license.

    Comment sharing a story about a brother liking girly items and a sister's pink car, highlighting sibling dynamics and car damage.

    Comment on a sibling conflict where sister refuses to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car.

    Comment on toxic masculinity, posted by StopthinkingitsMe with 132 points, discussing effects on relationships online.

    Reddit comment discussing parenting challenges and teens seeking help due to neglectful parents acting like side characters.

    Sister refuses to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her colorful girly car and won’t get his own license.

    Red and pink girly car interior with a frustrated sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother for lack of his own license.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing wearing pink shirts and ties, related to a sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother.

    Comment discussing a sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother who trashed her girly car and won’t get his own license.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying "I don’t miss being a teenager" related to sister refusing to drive ungrateful brother.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice to read a wholesome outcome. Well done to all.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was he afraid of failing his driving test? As for the car itself it wouldn't be my choice nor adding lots of unnecessary clutter but it's her car. Glad it all worked out. Well done for standing up to yourself!

    1
    1point
    reply
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good God, he actually listened? I do like a happy ending

    1
    1point
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So do most men (Sorry, will see myself out........)

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
