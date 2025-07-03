ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Munish Palaniappan, a Chennai-based wildlife photographer with over 15 years of experience behind the lens. An engineer by degree and a storyteller by heart, Munish has traveled across forests, grasslands, and race tracks capturing moments that most of us only dream of seeing up close.

For this article, we've collected some of Munish Palaniappan’s most stunning wildlife photos. From the graceful neck of a giraffe to the piercing stare of a leopard, his images capture the power and beauty of the animal world.

