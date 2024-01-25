Man Has To Wait An Hour At Supplier’s Office After Not Letting Son Confirm Their Order By Phone

ADVERTISEMENT

You know what – it’s actually a great idea to post stories from your life online! No, I’m being completely serious now. After all, even if you don’t achieve the goal for which you originally published your post, numerous commenters can literally “open your eyes” to the situation from a completely different angle.

A classic example is this story from the user u/doormat_97, which was initially positioned by the author as a malicious compliance tale, but thanks to comments from people online, it is quite possible that the author’s father will be able to avoid serious health issues. So let’s read together.

The author of the post has a 64 Y.O. dad with whom he owns a small contracting firm

Image credits: Tiger Lily (not the actual photo)

The guy says that recently his dad has become extremely short-tempered and irritable over the smallest things

Image credits: doormat_97

Some days ago, the son and dad went to their supplier’s office for an order and the supplier texted the son to confirm everything

Image credits: Roman Pohorecki (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: doormat_97

The dad saw the son texting something instead of driving off, and angrily demanded he start driving

Image credits: Pietro Schellino (not the actual photo)

Image credits: doormat_97

The son complied maliciously – so when they arrived to the office, they had to wait over an hour for their unconfirmed order

Now meet the Original poster (OP), a 32 Y.O. guy whose father (64 Y.O.), in the author’s own words, used to be a patient man, but recently the man’s patience has become thinner and thinner. The son says that his dad began to get irritated and angry at things that used to be quite ordinary for him before: other people being late, traffic jams, long lines, etc.

According to the author himself, he didn’t know what could cause such changes in his father’s character and behavior – perhaps “it’s all a matter of age.” In any case, the man asked to be corrected if he was wrong.

The father and son own a small contracting firm together, and one fine day they went to their supplier’s office for some copper wires to replenish their stock. The OP called the supplier to order the goods, and when both men got into the car (the son was driving), this very supplier texted him in order to confirm everything.

And this is where his dad’s impatience manifested itself. Seeing that his son, instead of driving, was immersed in his phone, the dad demanded to move. The original poster tried to explain why he was trying to text back – but the father interrupted him irritably: “THAT. CAN. WAIT. LET’S. GO.”

Well, the son just complied maliciously and drove off without saying anything. When they reached the supplier’s office, they found a long line there and, since their order had not been confirmed ahead of time, the father and son had to wait more than an hour for their turn.

The original poster explained to his dad that it was because he was impatient that he was unable to confirm the order in time. In any case, the guy had his portable console on hand, so he spent his time playing comfortably, while his dad actually sat on pins and needles – all the more angry that the TV in the office would not switch from a channel with a dull show…

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

“In principle, I can perfectly understand this man’s feelings when he decided to ‘punish’ his father for impatience in a unique way, but it seems to me that more serious problems may lie here,” believes Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “The fact is that such causeless attacks of anger, irritability for the smallest reasons and even for no reason in older age can be signs of serious diseases.”

“Especially considering that, according to the son’s own words, his father had never shown anything like this before, and this, apparently, cannot be attributed to character traits. In any case, it makes sense to talk to the doctor and, quite delicately, bring the father to the question of detailed medical inspection. Even if suspicions are not confirmed, an extra check will not hurt,” Irina summarizes.

As for the comments from readers under the original post, their opinions were divided. Someone also strongly recommends that the OP take his dad for a medical checkup ASAP, considering what happened to be a sign of possible health problems. Among issues that commenters listed there are dementia and, for example, arthritis or back pain that the dad might not feel comfortable admitting. “Go take him to a neuro, man” – this was, perhaps, the main message of such commenters.

Another part of the commenters simply focused on the malicious compliance per se, noting that the original poster taught his dad a perfect patience lesson. “Delicious! I hope he starts listening to you more,” someone wrote in the comments.

Be that as it may, the original poster, according to his own words, will try to take action, and will approach the next family medical checkup with these ideas from commenters. And the man heartily thanked all the people for their advice about possible issues that he hadn’t even suspected before. By the way, what do you, our dear readers, think about this particular situation?

Some commenters praised the guy for a good malicious compliance story, but other people urged him to take dad to a neurologist to check for possible health issues