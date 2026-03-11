Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“So Dark”: Candace Cameron Bure Details ‘Demonic’ Adult Party She Attended With Husband
Candace Cameron Bure speaking into a microphone during a podcast episode about her demonic adult party experience.
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Candace Cameron Bure has learned to read the fine print on her party invites.

The Full House actress, who is a devout Christian, recalled a very sinful party she attended with her husband, Valeri Bure.

Candace looked back on the “shameful” experience on her eponymous podcast during a conversation with Bachelor contestant Madi Prewett.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Candace Cameron Bure spilled the beans about a very racy soirée she was invited to by a friend.
    • The ‘Full House’ star described the event as “demonic” and “disgusting.”
    • Candace, a Christian who was baptized as a preteen, previously discussed her faith and how it affected her marriage.

    Candace Cameron Bure has shared details about a racy party she regretted attending
    Candace Cameron Bure at an event wearing a sequined dress, discussing a demonic adult party experience.

    Image credits: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

    While the 49-year-old accepted her friend’s invitation in an effort to be “cool,” she soon regretted the decision upon realizing that the party was racier than she had imagined.

    “We walked in and my eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life,” Candace said.

    “I’m looking at Val, going like, ‘How are we here? What is happening?’”

    Candace Cameron Bure discussing a demonic adult party she attended with her husband during a podcast recording.

    Image credits: Candace Cameron Bure

    Comment about a string of pearls, with reactions visible, discussing a dark and demonic adult party attended by Candace Cameron Bure.

    Social media comment about Candace Cameron Bure sharing details of a demonic adult party she attended with her husband.

    The actress described the R-rated underground soirée as “dark and demonic.”

    She and Val, who have been married since 1996, “made a hard U-turn” and immediately left the racy party.

    “It was just so slimy and weird,” Candace added.

    Candace attended the R-rated event with her husband, retired hockey pro Valeri BureCandace Cameron Bure discussing experience at demonic adult party during podcast interview with expressive gestures.

    Image credits: Candace Cameron Bure

    “We just had no idea what we were walking into, and it was so disgusting and gross.

    “And I was like [to Val], ‘We’re going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again.’”

    Candace previously admitted on another podcast episode that she gets uncomfortable when she’s sleeping with her husband because she thinks God is watching her.

    The Hallmark star said she’s “weirded out” by a “visual of God watching me having s*x.”

    Candace Cameron Bure and husband smiling indoors, discussing her experience at a demonic adult party event.

    Image credits: candacecbure/Instagram

    Comment on social media post discussing Candace Cameron Bure’s experience at a demonic adult party with her husband.

    Comment from Jeff Hawks about a marriage attempt with a sad emoji, discussing a dark adult party experience.

    Candace became a Christian when she started going to church regularly at the age of 12 and has stated that she opposes abortion.

    “It totally just depends on your upbringing and what your past experiences have been or the things that you were taught as a kid,” she explained on her podcast when describing intimacy.

    “I’m almost 50, and some of those adolescent thoughts never quite leave your mind or those high school teenage thoughts never quite leave your mind.”

    The 49-year-old actress, who became a Christian as a preteen, said her faith had affected her marriage
    Candace Cameron Bure and husband posing by pool, with tropical plants in the background during adult party event.

    Image credits: Candace Cameron Bure/Facebook

    Candace, who married Valeri at the age of 20 after two years of dating, said she was expected to be a virgin until her wedding night due to “purity culture.”

    “Then it’s like, ‘Okay, now you’re married, go for it.’

    “And it was a little… I don’t want to quite use the word shameful, but there were parts of it that felt shameful because I went from not being a s*xual person to [people] saying, ‘Now you can do whatever you want.’ So it felt weird.”

    Now a mother of three— to Natasha, 27, Lev, 25, and Maksim, 24 — Candace has become more comfortable having adult conversations with her children.

    “I have three kids that are in their 20s. So I’ve done a lot of parenting and had a lot of conversations in this area over the years,” she shared.

    She and Valeri, a retired hockey pro, were introduced at a charity hockey game by her Full House co-star Dave Coulier.

    Candace Cameron Bure outdoors in a dark coat and boots, sharing details about a demonic adult party with her husband.

    Image credits: candacecbure/Instagram

    Candace has credited their son, Lev, with saving their relationship when their marriage went through a rocky period in 2020.

    “It was going south quickly, and we were like, ‘I don’t know, don’t think…we’re gonna make it through.’ But at one point, [our son] Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it.”

    During the sermon, Lev told his parents that he didn’t need to be married to know “what the word of God says” and asked them to reconsider whether they were being as “mature as they could be.”

    Candace and Valeri “walked away” from the experience, saying, “We raised some pretty good kids.”

    The actress is best known for playing D.J. Tanner in the ABC sitcomFull House and its sequel Fuller House.

    She also played Summer van Horne in Make It or Break It and was a finalist in 2014 in Dancing with the Stars.

    “It was probably a Tupperware party,” one commenter joked

    Comment from Lizbeth Guti discussing preparation in case her name appears somewhere, related to demonic adult party topic.

    Amanda Crosby commenting on an online post about a demonic adult party attended by Candace Cameron Bure and husband.

    Comment from Lisa Michele Spory mentioning a possible mistake about files, discussing an unexpected situation in casual text format.

    Comment by Mary Ann expressing concern about potential damage control related to a demonic adult party discussion.

    Commenter Christopher Nash shares his opinion on the description of a demonic adult party attended by Candace Cameron Bure.

    Commenter Heather McIntyre questions the strange nature of a demonic adult party attended by Candace Cameron Bure and husband.

    Comment by Oliver Emmanuel G Byrne discussing a dark and demonic adult party from the perspective of attendees.

    Comment discussing Candace Cameron Bure’s description of attending a demonic adult party with her husband.

    Comment about swingers club experiences in a social media post discussing a demonic adult party attended by Candace Cameron Bure.

    Comment mentioning spirit store and nightmares, referencing Candace Cameron Bure's demonic adult party experience.

    Comment from Chris Jay suggesting the party was probably a regular Halloween event, referencing demonic adult party.

    Comment about Eyes Wide Shut reflecting on Candace Cameron Bure’s description of demonic adult party with husband.

    Chat message on social media joking about an adult party, referencing Candace Cameron Bure and a demonic theme.

    Comment from Rochelle Underhill discussing adult parties and mentioning they are not demonic or evil despite being gross to some.

    Comment on social media post discussing a demonic adult party attended by Candace Cameron Bure and her husband.

    Comment about Candace Cameron Bure describing a demonic adult party she attended with husband.

    Comment by Laura Mayes discussing a lifestyle introduction attempt related to a demonic adult party attendance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about attending a dark, demonic adult party with husband and enjoying the event.

    Comment by Kylo Badgley-Glover stating it's none of their business if consenting adults attend a dark adult party.

    Social media comment discussing a demonic adult party attended by Candace Cameron Bure and her husband.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Candace previously admitted on another podcast episode that she gets uncomfortable when she’s sleeping with her husband because she thinks God is watching her. The Hallmark star said she’s “weirded out” by a “visual of God watching me having s*x.” Umm....

    1
    1point
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Demonic adult party? If you believe in demons, you know little about being an adult.

    1
    1point
    reply
