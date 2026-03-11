“So Dark”: Candace Cameron Bure Details ‘Demonic’ Adult Party She Attended With Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Candace Cameron Bure has learned to read the fine print on her party invites.

The Full House actress, who is a devout Christian, recalled a very sinful party she attended with her husband, Valeri Bure.

Candace looked back on the “shameful” experience on her eponymous podcast during a conversation with Bachelor contestant Madi Prewett.

Candace Cameron Bure has shared details about a racy party she regretted attending



Image credits: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

While the 49-year-old accepted her friend’s invitation in an effort to be “cool,” she soon regretted the decision upon realizing that the party was racier than she had imagined.



“We walked in and my eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life,” Candace said.

“I’m looking at Val, going like, ‘How are we here? What is happening?’”



Image credits: Candace Cameron Bure

The actress described the R-rated underground soirée as “dark and demonic.”

She and Val, who have been married since 1996, “made a hard U-turn” and immediately left the racy party.

“It was just so slimy and weird,” Candace added.

Candace attended the R-rated event with her husband, retired hockey pro Valeri Bure

Image credits: Candace Cameron Bure

“We just had no idea what we were walking into, and it was so disgusting and gross.

“And I was like [to Val], ‘We’re going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again.’”

Candace previously admitted on another podcast episode that she gets uncomfortable when she’s sleeping with her husband because she thinks God is watching her.

The Hallmark star said she’s “weirded out” by a “visual of God watching me having s*x.”

Image credits: candacecbure/Instagram

Candace became a Christian when she started going to church regularly at the age of 12 and has stated that she opposes abortion.

“It totally just depends on your upbringing and what your past experiences have been or the things that you were taught as a kid,” she explained on her podcast when describing intimacy.

“I’m almost 50, and some of those adolescent thoughts never quite leave your mind or those high school teenage thoughts never quite leave your mind.”

The 49-year-old actress, who became a Christian as a preteen, said her faith had affected her marriage



Image credits: Candace Cameron Bure/Facebook

Candace, who married Valeri at the age of 20 after two years of dating, said she was expected to be a virgin until her wedding night due to “purity culture.”

“Then it’s like, ‘Okay, now you’re married, go for it.’

“And it was a little… I don’t want to quite use the word shameful, but there were parts of it that felt shameful because I went from not being a s*xual person to [people] saying, ‘Now you can do whatever you want.’ So it felt weird.”

Now a mother of three— to Natasha, 27, Lev, 25, and Maksim, 24 — Candace has become more comfortable having adult conversations with her children.

“I have three kids that are in their 20s. So I’ve done a lot of parenting and had a lot of conversations in this area over the years,” she shared.

She and Valeri, a retired hockey pro, were introduced at a charity hockey game by her Full House co-star Dave Coulier.

Image credits: candacecbure/Instagram

Candace has credited their son, Lev, with saving their relationship when their marriage went through a rocky period in 2020.

“It was going south quickly, and we were like, ‘I don’t know, don’t think…we’re gonna make it through.’ But at one point, [our son] Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it.”

During the sermon, Lev told his parents that he didn’t need to be married to know “what the word of God says” and asked them to reconsider whether they were being as “mature as they could be.”

Candace and Valeri “walked away” from the experience, saying, “We raised some pretty good kids.”

The actress is best known for playing D.J. Tanner in the ABC sitcomFull House and its sequel Fuller House.

She also played Summer van Horne in Make It or Break It and was a finalist in 2014 in Dancing with the Stars.

