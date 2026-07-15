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Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Two people in a car; a pink-haired woman in a studded vest and a man in sunglasses. Canadian Woman and Jersey Shore teen.
Crime, Society

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Kaitlyn Tracey, a 33-year-old Canadian woman who lives in Asbury Park, New Jersey, was recorded on camera slapping a juvenile on July 3 for wearing patriotic-colored sweatpants with political wording, including “ICE” and “Trump.”

As the video went viral, she faced a consequence that now has her husband, Matthew Geroni, 42, praying for her “safety and well-being.”

Highlights
  • Canadian national Kaitlyn Tracey is facing legal action after slapping a teen wearing MAGA-themed clothing.
  • Her husband pleaded for help on social media, but his own digital footprint only worsened the situation.
  • Some netizens have criticized the couple while describing Tracey’s arrest as “poetic justice.”

“Karma is also spelled HaHaHa,” a netizen said in response. “Everyone has the right to express themselves without harassment or intimidation.”

The victim did not sustain injuries from the incident.

RELATED:

    The Canadian woman who attacked a minor has been arrested and faces deportation

    Mugshot of a Canadian woman accused of slapping a Jersey Shore teen.

    Image credits: Ocean County Corrections

    Tracey recorded herself confronting a group of four girls on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk before striking one of them across the face and body, a probable cause affidavit stated.

    She was arrested on Monday, July 13, and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, physical violence, harassment, and obstruction.

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    She was taken to the Ocean County Jail, but her husband, in a TikTok video posted the following day, stated that she was turned over to ICE and sent to Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark.

    Daytime view of the busy Jersey Shore boardwalk with shops and restaurants.

    Image credits: Visit NJ

    “I need help,” Geroni pleaded. “I need my wife. I don’t want to see her get hurt.”

    Geroni said he married Tracey “a little over three years ago,” and court documents corroborated it, noting that she entered the US with a passport in 2024.

    “I am just doing anything I can to get her story heard and bring any help and attention so that I can get her released, even if that means back to Canada,” he stressed.

    A Canadian woman and man in a car. The woman is accused of slapping a teen.

    Image credits: gravmasterhash

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    Geroni did not comment on Tracey’s attack on the teen that led to her arrest in his public plea and instead claimed the entire situation was being taken out of context.

    He created a GoFundMe page for Tracey’s legal expenses on Monday but was forced to take it down soon after a “Facebook group of MAGA supporters” mass-reported it, he said.

    A Canadian woman and man smiling for a photo, relating to the Jersey Shore incident.

    Image credits: gravmasterhash

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    He recalled that the cops told his wife to leave the boardwalk on the day of the incident because they did not have enough evidence to charge her.

    After an arrest warrant was issued against her, she reached out to authorities to turn herself in, he claimed.

    Matthew Geroni is an ICE and Trump critic who regularly posts videos mocking them

    Exterior of a building with barbed wire, relevant to the Canadian woman's case.

    Image credits: Getty/Adam Gray

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    Geroni describes himself as the “Clown of Asbury Park” and the “Jester of the Jersey Shore” on social media.

    @copsdrinkplastic40ozPlease watch this whole video like, share and repost♬ original sound – Gravmasterhash

    In a TikTok video posted in June, he reenacted the confrontation between ICE agents, state police, and opponents of the agency’s immigration crackdown outside the same facility where his wife is being held.

    The video portrays both sides of the altercation, with Geroni depicting protesters as peaceful while portraying law enforcement as aggressive.

    Canadian woman with pink hair, sunglasses, and studded vest accused of slapping Jersey Shore teen.

    Image credits: gravmasterhash

    The clip opens with him sitting beneath the caption, “peaceful protesters literally standing in their designated First Amendment zone,” as he appears confused and scratches his head.

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    It then cuts to Geroni standing and aiming a mock firearm, mimicking rapid bullet discharge, alongside the caption: “ICE at Delaney Hall in Newark, NJ.”

    In another clip, he wished cancer on the US president and his entire family, implying he would celebrate if the former passes away.

    Some netizens showed no sympathy towards the couple, while others supported them

    Canadian woman with pink hair in a store, holding a shirt, accused of slapping Jersey Shore teen.

    Image credits: gravmasterhash

    While one user described the husband-wife duo as “birds of a feather,” another remarked, “Somebody should have told them that Jersey Shore is pro-Trump.”

    “She had no business striking a child. Let her suffer. Maybe she will learn to keep her hands to herself,” a third user wrote.

    Poetic justice,” another commented.

    Several users called Tracey “evil” for being consumed by political beliefs. 

    Canadian woman with pink hair smiling next to a man, central figure in the slapping Jersey Shore teen case.

    Image credits: gravmasterhash

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    Others also targeted her appearance, taking aim at her septum ring and quipping that the accessory “never disappoints.”

    Those defending the couple, however, said they would have “donated to the GoFundMe if it was not taken down.”

    “We don’t know her side of the story,” one person argued, adding that “Canada will actually be a better place to live for y’all.”

    Tracey is scheduled to appear in court on August 4, per her attorney, Francis R. Hodgson.

    Social media remained split over whether Tracey’s arrest was warranted

    Text bubble: Stupid actions have consequences. Relates to Canadian woman accused of slapping Jersey Shore teen.

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    Text bubble criticizing the Canadian woman accused of slapping a Jersey Shore teen over clothes.

    A social media comment saying She seems nice with a shocked emoji, relating to the Canadian woman accused of slapping a teen.

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    A social media comment saying Way to smooth it over, referencing the Canadian woman accused of slapping a Jersey Shore teen.

    A social media comment stating That was the plan all along, in connection to the Canadian woman accused of slapping a teen.

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    A social media comment reading Bro we never wish like this karma said hi, regarding the Canadian woman accused of slapping a teen.

    A social media comment discussing the Canadian woman accused of slapping a teen and how both parties knew what they were doing.

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    A social media comment discussing the ironic twist in the case of the Canadian woman slapping a Jersey Shore teen.

    A social media comment about marriage being a route to citizenship, relating to the Canadian woman's case.

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    A social media comment stating Karma is amazing, in reference to the Canadian woman accused of slapping a teen.

    A social media comment about a strange twist of fate, regarding the Canadian woman and the Jersey Shore teen.

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    A social media comment asking about red, white, and blue sweatpants, referencing the Canadian woman's case.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of us Americans hate MAGA, ICE, the Orange Thing, and all of its supporters. Most of us know that slapping MAGA cultists isn't the answer, regardless of how satisfying that might seem to be. Actions like this, while they might make you feel triumphant in the moment, actually only strengthen MAGA's shíthouse-rat craziness and allow them to say "See? The libtards ARE crazy!" I loathe MAGAts (I have to live with two) but I know slapping them isn't the answer, nor will it solve anything. Especially slapping a child, who probably was simply indoctrinated by their parents and doesn't yet understand how awful of a person it makes you to be a bigoted, racist Trump bootlicker.

    0
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Play silly games...

    0
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    User avatar
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of us Americans hate MAGA, ICE, the Orange Thing, and all of its supporters. Most of us know that slapping MAGA cultists isn't the answer, regardless of how satisfying that might seem to be. Actions like this, while they might make you feel triumphant in the moment, actually only strengthen MAGA's shíthouse-rat craziness and allow them to say "See? The libtards ARE crazy!" I loathe MAGAts (I have to live with two) but I know slapping them isn't the answer, nor will it solve anything. Especially slapping a child, who probably was simply indoctrinated by their parents and doesn't yet understand how awful of a person it makes you to be a bigoted, racist Trump bootlicker.

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Play silly games...

    0
    0points
    reply
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