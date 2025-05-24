Ambulance Arrives At Office To Find A Severe Case Of Attention Seeking: “Her Face Changed”

ADVERTISEMENT

When someone says they’re feeling “really unwell,” who are we to argue? Often, our compassion kicks in. We offer assistance and sympathy in a bid to help them feel better. Maybe it comes in the form of some food, water, or a painkiller. More serious times, we might call an ambulance.

That’s exactly what one guy did for his co-worker recently. Now, she’s upset with him. It appears her constant bouts of illness, to the point that she might collapse, could have been a case of something else that had nothing to do with her health. And paramedics rocking up at the office was not the outcome she was hoping for. The guy is feeling a bit guilty but some netizens say he shouldn’t. Bored Panda reached out to author, professional development and etiquette expert, Rosalinda Randall to get her take on the matter.

RELATED:

His colleague appeared super sick, at least twice a month, and many in the office rallied to help her

Share icon

Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But he suspected she might have an “underlying condition” that needed attention, so he called the ambulance

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SASI / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Normal_Midnight1661

Share icon

Image credits: Sigmund / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“When a coworker involves you in something, it becomes your business”: an expert weighs in

Rosalinda Randall trains people on how to act in a professional setting. The author, etiquette expert, and professional development coach is skilled when it comes to handling tricky work situations with tact. Bored Panda reached out to her to find out what she thinks of this whole drama. We cut straight to the chase and asked whether the guy’s actions were justified. Or, should he rather have minded his own business?

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a coworker involves you in something, it becomes your business,” replied Randall, bluntly. “They may not want you to really become involved. All they really want is for everyone to go along with their drama.”

The expert adds that because this “condition” seemed to affect the woman’s ability to stand, someone should have addressed it sooner. Someone like management, she says. “Perhaps deep inside, her colleagues were slightly skeptical about the spells, but were too timid to speak up. Or to come across as insensitive,” Randall pondered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this case, after so many of these precarious episodes, anyone would begin to wonder about her health,” she said. But she cautioned the colleagues about how they handled the situation. “You all took a chance to appease her fainting spells,” noted the expert. “Do any of you have medical training?”

Randall says it’s human nature to be concerned. “However, in this case, the ‘911’ seemed to have a tinge of concern. It was made to catch her at her game,” she commented.

The expert told Bored Panda that she’s curious about why the guy made the call in the men’s restroom. “Why not in front of her?” she asked. “Making the call in front of her could have exposed her, calling off the ambulance, and saving her salary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Randall adds that although there seems to be an ulterior motive in making the call, like exposing her fake episodes, there are a couple of steps he could have taken first. These include reporting it to management. “This releases you and your coworkers from any liability or potential blame,” she explains. The guy could have also asking his coworker for contact information for her next of kin to inform them. In case it happens again.

“Under the circumstances, I believe that it was the right thing to do considering the frequency of the episodes and the obvious manipulation,” Randall told us. “People do and say bizarre things for so many reasons.”

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

What “underlying condition” could the colleague possibly have?

Randall tells us there are a number of reasons the woman could have been having these “fainting” spells. “She may truly feel light-headed or languid from lack of sleep, too much partying, dieting, or an undiagnosed medical condition,” she said. “She could be avoiding doing her job. She could be trying to gain the affection of a particular colleague. She could be a manipulative narcissist. It could be a set-up for the company’s wrongdoing, looking for a pay-off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If her episode was only emotional, and all she needed was someone to listen to her, fine.,” she added. “However, when it becomes a physical matter, it’s time to call an expert.”

Randall believes that barring any real medical or mental condition, “someone like her will shape up only when everyone stops being her personal Good Samaritan.” As long as there are kind-hearted people, says the expert, she will continue to find them until one day, she is either fired or burns all her bridges.

“Interacting with entitled coworkers can be tricky because there’s no avoiding them,” Randall told Bored Panda. “You want to demonstrate that you are able to get along with your colleagues. Do they behave this way with everyone or just you? Something to think about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you find yourself dealing with a somewhat entitled colleague, Randall suggests you learn to confidently and professionally call them out on their “slick talk.” She advises that you overlook what and how they say. “Take only the necessary information and move on,” adds the expert. “Stand your ground by respectfully stating your boundaries.”

Share icon

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recreating the Victorian era when women had fainting spells isn’t the best strategy for your professional career”

Randall’s advice often comes with a dash of humor. And this time was no different. We had to stifle a giggle when the expert said, “Nostalgia is nice, however, recreating the Victorian era when women had fainting spells isn’t the best strategy for your professional career.”

We asked what she’d say to the female colleague given the chance… And this was her response:

“If your spells are due to a tight corset, loosen it.”

“If your spells are due to emotional distress, seek counseling.”

“If your spells are due to work overload, speak up.”

“If your spells are an attempt to make friends or flirt, stop it. You are only encouraging pity.”

“The moment will come when your colleagues begin to question your requests—sending them off to quench your tummy’s desires. And, not paying them back!”

“If you like feeling powerful, why don’t you take charge of your life and career?” she added. “Master the art of self-sufficiency and truthfulness. The feeling will supersede the game you play on your colleagues.” Randall warned that manipulation is temporary. “People catch on eventually, she said. “And when that happens, you will stand alone, or with others who may be manipulating you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To the guy who called the ambulance, Randall had this to say: “Continue to be cordial and be thankful that you are no longer within her reach.”

People raced to the comments but many were divided…

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT