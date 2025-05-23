“I Am This Many Years Old”: 52 Nostalgic Pics To Unlock Memories You Didn’t Know You Still Had (New Pics)
Older millennials were the last generation to experience life before the digital takeover. Those who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s enjoyed that glorious time, which would now be at least a quarter of a century ago.
Of course, we at Bored Panda love nostalgia as much as many of our readers do. So, to bring in a flood of colorful memories, here are some memes to throw you back to a simpler time.
We’ve collected these pictures from Shawn Harper, a.k.a Saturday Morning Nostalgia on Instagram. He has no shortage of posts reminiscing about school lunches, Friday nights at Pizza Hut, and Blockbuster membership cards. If you grew up during this era, this one’s for you.
I actually loved the taste of those things. It was a kind of wintergreen/teaberry flavor and I loved it.
Kate Bush Running up that hill and playing a tabletop Pac-Man game. Circa 1985.
If you vividly remember enjoying the 90s and early 2000s, you’re likely an Xennial. For the uninformed, this microgeneration between Gen X and millennials classifies the group of people born between 1977 and 1983.
You lived a part of your childhood like your Gen X brothers and sisters, who spent most of their carefree days outside. But at the same time, you weren’t too old to keep up with the digital age because you were there during its infancy.
University of Melbourne sociology professor Dan Woodman described it succinctly: “a particularly unique experience. As he told Mamamia, he got to experience the best of both worlds between digital and analog.
"We learned to consume media and came of age before there was Facebook and Twitter and Snapchat and all these things where you still watch the evening news or read the newspaper," said Woodman, who was born in 1980.
90s nostalgia has been prominent in recent years. Many fashion trends of the decade even made a strong comeback in 2024, proving how much they left a mark on many people. But why is that?
University of Wollongong lecturer and pop culture expert Dr. Renee Middlemost points to the influence of current media. According to her, Netflix recommendations, for example, “narrowed the tastes of people,” leading to “pop culture loops that come around much quicker.
The 90s and early 2000s are most similar to current times, making them relatable to the younger generation. But if you lived through these years, you look back on them fondly as a carefree moment in your life. Dr. Middlemost used the hit TV show FRIENDS as an example.
“You always want to hang on to your friends. It's also a show about negotiating life in your early 20s,” she explained. “You would see how it would be dated, but those common themes continue to be popular."
The Internet used to be so pure!
My first Web Browser was Lynx. Text only. That's why there's that "Text Only Yahoo" button at the bottom. Started in 1992 and still going BTW. It's handy for extremely low bandwidth applications because it doesn't download any graphics. It's also immune to 99% of the ads out there for the same reason.
What about you, dear readers? Did these memes take you back to your younger, more carefree years? Did they bring back a flood of core memories? Share your insights in the comments!
Magma becomes lava when it breaks through the Earth's crust.
When the batteries were dying but not quite dead, they would randomly move and make noise for a couple seconds and then stop. Scared the c**p out of my at 3 am a few times
"Hey guys! Got any Cheese?" "OOPS! Did I do That?"
I ignored that show until I was in college but then a friend showed me a couple episodes and all the hidden adult humor was hilarious.
Those were such garbage. ONE minute of audio. Are you just going to listen to that same minute on loop all day?
There are many more descriptives I could use besides "wild" but BP will censor them.
Last time I did that it was a NES not a N64 but yeah, kids never change.
If you vacationed here as a kid! Your childhood was awesome!
Billy West is such a huge part of our childhood!
He's right up there with Mel Blanc in terms of talent. A modern man of 1000 voices.
Which was your favorite?
Apart from the kid and dog from Adventure time I don't recognise any of them on the right.
Double Decker Taco, nachos Bell Grande, beef gordita supreme, 7 layer burrito, tostadas... OMG so many greats they got rid of! For what? Chicken nuggets and nacho fries?? This makes me unreasonably angry 😡
Four player splitscreen was so much fun. But if you were good like me, you have all your friends screaming "Stop looking at my screen!"
This meme has less than one year of relevancy left because the Nintendo Wii was released in 2006.
Not that style but I remember ones that were built into actual headphones.
Diddy Kong Racing, Starfox 64, Perfect Dark. The one I really want to play again is Blast Corps though,
Very "US centric, localised to very specific time." Means almost nothing to me, being a right-pondian.
