Older millennials were the last generation to experience life before the digital takeover. Those who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s enjoyed that glorious time, which would now be at least a quarter of a century ago.

Of course, we at Bored Panda love nostalgia as much as many of our readers do. So, to bring in a flood of colorful memories, here are some memes to throw you back to a simpler time.

We’ve collected these pictures from Shawn Harper, a.k.a Saturday Morning Nostalgia on Instagram. He has no shortage of posts reminiscing about school lunches, Friday nights at Pizza Hut, and Blockbuster membership cards. If you grew up during this era, this one’s for you.