Older millennials were the last generation to experience life before the digital takeover. Those who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s enjoyed that glorious time, which would now be at least a quarter of a century ago. 

Of course, we at Bored Panda love nostalgia as much as many of our readers do. So, to bring in a flood of colorful memories, here are some memes to throw you back to a simpler time. 

We’ve collected these pictures from Shawn Harper, a.k.a Saturday Morning Nostalgia on Instagram. He has no shortage of posts reminiscing about school lunches, Friday nights at Pizza Hut, and Blockbuster membership cards. If you grew up during this era, this one’s for you.

#1

Making nostalgic juice from frozen orange concentrate poured into a clear plastic measuring cup, childhood memories.

saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #2

    Vintage candy packs and nostalgic items evoking memories from childhood stress and comfort foods.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually loved the taste of those things. It was a kind of wintergreen/teaberry flavor and I loved it.

    #3

    Pizza Hut booth with a fresh meat pizza and drink on a checkered table, evoking nostalgic memories from the past.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kate Bush Running up that hill and playing a tabletop Pac-Man game. Circa 1985.

    If you vividly remember enjoying the 90s and early 2000s, you’re likely an Xennial. For the uninformed, this microgeneration between Gen X and millennials classifies the group of people born between 1977 and 1983. 

    You lived a part of your childhood like your Gen X brothers and sisters, who spent most of their carefree days outside. But at the same time, you weren’t too old to keep up with the digital age because you were there during its infancy. 

    #4

    Play-Doh containers with colorful dough shown as nostalgic pics to unlock memories from childhood.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #5

    Text meme comparing how kids today find out school is canceled by text versus waking up early to watch TV for announcements, nostalgic memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #6

    Old and new McDonald's buildings side by side, highlighting nostalgic memories from childhood and changes over time.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    jacobbabashoff avatar
    Jacob B.
    Jacob B.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably yanked them out because of lawsuits. Kid get hurt, sue the franchise owner, insurance pays. Next, insurance says get rid of them or we cancel. Out they go.

    University of Melbourne sociology professor Dan Woodman described it succinctly: “a particularly unique experience. As he told Mamamia, he got to experience the best of both worlds between digital and analog. 

    "We learned to consume media and came of age before there was Facebook and Twitter and Snapchat and all these things where you still watch the evening news or read the newspaper," said Woodman, who was born in 1980.

    #7

    Teenager browsing colorful posters in store, evoking nostalgic memories from past years and childhood moments.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember all the posters of Titanic, the Backstreetboys, Spice Girls...

    #8

    Man sitting shirtless on a couch with a serious expression, nostalgic pic evoking childhood birthday memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #9

    Man in suit with caption saying its time for a physical challenge, nostalgic pics unlocking memories and humor.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    90s nostalgia has been prominent in recent years. Many fashion trends of the decade even made a strong comeback in 2024, proving how much they left a mark on many people. But why is that? 

    University of Wollongong lecturer and pop culture expert Dr. Renee Middlemost points to the influence of current media. According to her, Netflix recommendations, for example, “narrowed the tastes of people,” leading to “pop culture loops that come around much quicker.

    #10

    Muppet character Rizzo the Rat wearing a varsity jacket and holding pizza, evoking nostalgic memories of childhood.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #11

    School lunch nostalgic pic showing a slice of pizza with melted cheese and sausage on a white tray.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #12

    Person holding a vintage Blockbuster membership card, evoking nostalgic memories from past years.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    The 90s and early 2000s are most similar to current times, making them relatable to the younger generation. But if you lived through these years, you look back on them fondly as a carefree moment in your life. Dr. Middlemost used the hit TV show FRIENDS as an example.

    “You always want to hang on to your friends. It's also a show about negotiating life in your early 20s,” she explained. “You would see how it would be dated, but those common themes continue to be popular."

    #13

    Foot pressing the power button on a black computer tower illustrating nostalgic 2000s memories and technology use.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #14

    Person reacting with disgust to saying "I'm in my 30s" and with interest to saying "I'm a 90s kid," nostalgic pics about age and memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #15

    Early Yahoo homepage screenshot showcasing nostalgic internet design in nostalgic pics to unlock memories.

    The Internet used to be so pure!

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first Web Browser was Lynx. Text only. That's why there's that "Text Only Yahoo" button at the bottom. Started in 1992 and still going BTW. It's handy for extremely low bandwidth applications because it doesn't download any graphics. It's also immune to 99% of the ads out there for the same reason.

    What about you, dear readers? Did these memes take you back to your younger, more carefree years? Did they bring back a flood of core memories? Share your insights in the comments!
    #16

    Collage of nostalgic 90s TV shows and snacks reflecting the theme of nostalgic pics to unlock childhood memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #17

    Colorful transparent vintage technology including iMacs, Game Boy, Nintendo controllers, evoking nostalgic memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia , cybramir Report

    #18

    Meme showing a man humorously explaining molten rock is called magma, highlighting nostalgic memories from public school.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #19

    Hand holding a green cologne bottle with nostalgic humor about getting ready for a hot date in nostalgic pics.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or the Pino Silvestre in the pinecone bottle

    #20

    Tweet about dissecting an owl hairball with a mouse skeleton from elementary school shared in nostalgic pics collection.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #21

    Yellow vintage robot toy named Robie with green eyes and dollar sign symbol, evoking nostalgic memories unlocked.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #22

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #23

    Woman sitting on a retro purple chair, glow-in-the-dark stars, butterfly beads, and a collage wall from nostalgic pics.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #24

    Vintage Kit Kat chocolate bar partially wrapped in foil, evoking nostalgic memories from childhood eras and classic snacks.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #25

    Retro robotic dog toy with purple accents symbolizing nostalgic memories from childhood years.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the batteries were dying but not quite dead, they would randomly move and make noise for a couple seconds and then stop. Scared the c**p out of my at 3 am a few times

    #26

    Old neighborhood house on a street with the caption about knowing the way around nostalgic memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #27

    SpongeBob and Patrick in a nostalgic cartoon scene showing SpongeBob covered in suds and looking tired.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I ignored that show until I was in college but then a friend showed me a couple episodes and all the hidden adult humor was hilarious.

    #28

    Red Hit Clips music player with Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears cartridges, nostalgic 2000s music accessory unlocking memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those were such garbage. ONE minute of audio. Are you just going to listen to that same minute on loop all day?

    #29

    Vintage McDonalds cookies packaging featuring Ronald McDonald and characters, evoking nostalgic memories from childhood.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #30

    Purple thumb suckers candy from the 90s evoking nostalgic memories and childhood treats on display.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are many more descriptives I could use besides "wild" but BP will censor them.

    #31

    Group of kids sleeping on the floor and furniture after a sleepover, capturing nostalgic memories from childhood nights.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last time I did that it was a NES not a N64 but yeah, kids never change.

    #32

    Collection of nostalgic translucent vintage gaming consoles and handheld devices showcasing memories from past decades.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #33

    Retro video game map showing Yoshi's Island, Vanilla Dome, and Donut Plains with tips and secret passages for nostalgic memories.

    If you vacationed here as a kid! Your childhood was awesome!

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #34

    Collage of nostalgic cartoon characters and a celebrity face to unlock childhood memories and nostalgia.

    Billy West is such a huge part of our childhood!

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's right up there with Mel Blanc in terms of talent. A modern man of 1000 voices.

    #35

    Popular nostalgic drinks from the 90s and early 2000s unlocking memories through iconic beverage brands.

    Which was your favorite?

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #36

    Four-panel nostalgic cartoon meme showing characters humorously discussing the struggles of adult life and uncertain future.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #37

    Nostalgic cartoons from 1996-2004 and 2010-2015 side by side, highlighting memories from different eras.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apart from the kid and dog from Adventure time I don't recognise any of them on the right.

    #38

    Vintage Surge soda vending machine with bright green and orange design, evoking nostalgic memories from past decades.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #39

    1997 Taco Bell drive-thru menu showcasing nostalgic combos and classic items from the 90s to unlock memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Double Decker Taco, nachos Bell Grande, beef gordita supreme, 7 layer burrito, tostadas... OMG so many greats they got rid of! For what? Chicken nuggets and nacho fries?? This makes me unreasonably angry 😡

    #40

    Retro GoldenEye 007 video game cartridge on a classic console, representing nostalgic gaming memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Four player splitscreen was so much fun. But if you were good like me, you have all your friends screaming "Stop looking at my screen!"

    Side-by-side images of classic Nintendo consoles and controllers highlighting nostalgic gaming memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This meme has less than one year of relevancy left because the Nintendo Wii was released in 2006.

    Warner Bros Animation logo with glowing eyes and nostalgic text The real ones know, evoking childhood memories and nostalgia.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #43

    Red translucent vintage FM portable radio with attached black earbuds, nostalgic item triggering childhood memories and retro technology.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not that style but I remember ones that were built into actual headphones.

    #44

    Nostalgic comfort food with creamy hamburger helper and sandwich bread, evoking childhood memories and nostalgic feelings.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    Scene from Master of Disguise movie with a man in disguise and woman smiling, evoking nostalgic memories from early 2000s.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    Two people at a table on a nostalgic video game review show, recalling memories before YouTube reviews existed.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #47

    Nostalgic Hubba Bubba gum variety including Bubble Tape, Bubble Jug, Blushin Skittles, and Gush collectible tin.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    liziwaiheke avatar
    LilyWai
    LilyWai
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Mum bought back Hubba Bubba Tape for me from her work trip to the US & I was in love.

    #48

    Nintendo store display with retro games and consoles, evoking nostalgic memories from childhood for many years old fans.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    Toys R Us 1996 catalog featuring nostalgic Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo, PlayStation, and Game Boy games and consoles.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    #50

    Nostalgic video game covers including Nintendo 64 classics to unlock memories from childhood and gaming past.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Diddy Kong Racing, Starfox 64, Perfect Dark. The one I really want to play again is Blast Corps though,

    #51

    Collage of nostalgic stores like Borders, Toys R Us, Blockbuster, RadioShack, Sears, and more to unlock memories.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toys R Us. You're an idiot to pick any other. I'm old.

    #52

    Man standing near airplane with two giant mouth-like creatures in the sky, evoking nostalgic memories and childhood fears.

    saturday_morning_nostalgia Report

