Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Served With Divorce Papers 6 Months After Giving Birth For Looking Out For SIL’s Kids
Woman looking pensive and worried, representing a woman served with divorce papers after giving birth and caring for SILu2019s kids.
Parenting

Woman Served With Divorce Papers 6 Months After Giving Birth For Looking Out For SIL’s Kids

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Not every parent can be what their children need to grow into happy and healthy human beings. There are many things that can stand in their way of doing right by their kids, and sometimes parents don’t even notice they’re doing more harm than good, which forces others to step in. 

This woman did exactly that after she could no longer stand watching her sister-in-law endanger her kids. However, in the process, she ruined her own marriage, as her husband and his family started resenting her for it.

RELATED:

    Not every parent can do right by their children

    Image credits: Getty Images/Envato (not the actual photo)

    As it happened with this mom, which pushed her SIL to call CPS

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nd3000/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Bad parenting is characterized by actions that harm children’s development and well-being

    Image credits: Tadeusz Lakota/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    At this point, it’s common knowledge that the parenting journey doesn’t come without hiccups or mistakes. And while most moments of frustration, error, or confusion are nothing to worry about, others can have a long-lasting impact on children. That said, it can be difficult to notice the signs when parenting choices are starting to become negative. 

    According to experts, bad parenting is characterized by actions that harm children’s development and well-being. Some things are automatically considered bad by everyone, like physical, sexual, or emotional abuse and neglect that most of us attribute to bad parenting. Without a doubt, such behaviors should be immediately addressed with professional help. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But there are also less obvious signs of bad parenting, like a lack of supervision, failure to address deviant behavior, and inconsistent discipline. Parents who prioritize their own interests over their children can harm their children without overt abuse or neglect, too. 

    Bad parenting practices can negatively affect a child’s mental, emotional, social, and physical development, emotional regulation, and their relationships with others. Often, these unresolved issues persist in adulthood, further affecting their quality of life.

    Unfortunately, bad parenting is quite prevalent, with studies finding that 15.2% of children experience maltreatment and up to 50% of parents use ineffective parenting styles, such as authoritarian, permissive, or uninvolved approaches.

    Good reasons to call CPS include physical and sexual abuse and neglect

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Sadly, in more extreme cases, children get stuck with parents who put them in danger without a way out. The only way they can be helped is if an outsider notices they’re being abused or that their well-being is being threatened in any other way. In case that happens, they can contact Child Protection Services, which has the power to intervene in the parent-child relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, many hesitate to report parents to CPS, as they fear that their observations might be incorrect. To this, Ellen Smith, a clinical associate professor and child welfare training coordinator, says that it’s not the caller’s job to determine whether abuse or neglect happened. Instead, their role is to provide information to CPS so they can keep an eye on certain families or confirm the claims. That said, they have to have some substantial evidence to back up their statements. If there’s no substantial evidence, CPS doesn’t start an investigation, as there’s nothing to investigate in the first place. 

    Good reasons to call CPS include physical and sexual abuse and neglect. Children in dangerous situations might have signs of injury, flinch or raise their hands in a defensive manner, live in an unlivable environment, or spend long periods of time without proper care. However, it’s worth noting that if a witness sees a child in situations that put them in immediate danger, they should call the police instead of CPS. 

    Commenters assured the woman that she was doing the right thing

    Meanwhile, some even shared similar stories

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yupan avatar
    Yu Pan
    Yu Pan
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you even want to be with a man like this husband? I'd ask for child support, sole custody and never let that family be near me or my child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what, they were supposed to wait until sil hurt or killed her children or someone else by driving drunk? Just sit back and let her a*buse more animals? Because she's 'family'. Give me a break. Sil doesn't care and the family don't either, it's all about looks and how it will affect them. Good riddance.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    yupan avatar
    Yu Pan
    Yu Pan
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you even want to be with a man like this husband? I'd ask for child support, sole custody and never let that family be near me or my child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what, they were supposed to wait until sil hurt or killed her children or someone else by driving drunk? Just sit back and let her a*buse more animals? Because she's 'family'. Give me a break. Sil doesn't care and the family don't either, it's all about looks and how it will affect them. Good riddance.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda