Entitled Woman Verbally Assaults 13 Y.O. With False Accusations, Gets Removed From Ski Slope

It’s not every day we get to cover snowboarding stories, but when we do, it’s always a goodie. You can still cue Eve 6’s theme song for that one snowboarding movie from the early 2000s that starred Zach Galifianakis.

This one Redditor recalled a story from their childhood where a ‘Karen’, before they were known as ‘Karens’, tried to get rid of them from a snowboarding spot that was actually public and owned by the kid’s uncles. But shh, let Karen make a fool of herself while we nom on some popcorn in the distance.

You know you’re an evil genius if you feel the sense of impending doom approaching an entitled person who has no idea it’s about to happen

And what’s about to happen is, after trying to kick a kid off a snowboarding slope by calling the landowner, you will find out whose kid it is

The kid stayed silent on how her two uncles were actually the landowners, so the only one kicked out was the Karen

Redditor u/Secret_Life_Shh recently shared a story of petty revenge (which could also be somewhat interpreted as somewhat malicious compliance, but I digress), from back when she was just 13 years old.

OP went snowboarding on a hill her uncles owned, and actually bought specifically to keep it publicly accessible for all to enjoy (all being anyone except greedy businessmen looking to “develop land”).

Anywho, a wild Karen showed up and started acting like she owned the hill. All that just to get rid of anyone who was deemed “too big and violent” by the squishy parents who bring their even more squishy kids (and let them run rampant doing unforgivable things).

So, of course, this one mom had a problem with OP snowboarding there and tried to channel her inner Karen to drive OP away. This in turn led to a bit of an anger-filled back and forth between the two, resulting in the mom calling the landowners so they’d do something about it. After all, if something goes down on their land, it’s their responsibility.

Little did she know, though, the landowners were OP’s two uncles. On their end of the line, they heard that there was some “dangerous and disrespectful woman” on the slope but once they arrived, Karen and OP were the only ones present. When prompted, Karen fetched OP, rather forcefully, calling the kid the B word and expecting the owners to do something about it.

And they did. They point out that’s their niece, and then gave two options for Karen to behave or get the heck out. She opted to storm out with her tail between her legs. She was never seen again. Neither her kids or her husband, who witnessed all this.

“This had been building up for a couple days,” elaborated OP in an interview with Bored Panda. “She and a few other parents felt that the ‘big kids’ and adults who were there snowboarding or skiing were a threat to the kids. Now, I’d be lying if I said NOBODY was cursing and there WAS one guy who kept knocking the kids off their sleds and bullying them. But, I kept to myself and stayed out of it. By the time this happened, I was the only one there besides the parents and children. She wanted the hill to herself and I was in the way.”

OP went on to say that the entitled mom didn’t seem like a threat at all—she was barking more than she actually bit at that point—until she grabbed her. But that’s when the uncles were already there, so they would’ve managed.

Following the incident, OP added that her uncles approached her to see if she was OK: “They mostly asked if I was alright and if I or my parents wanted charges pressed. (We said ‘No’ because it didn’t go further and she never came back to potentially do worse.)”

“Though we were all shocked that a grown adult tried to claim stake over a public place and someone’s property and that she was OK with her kids potentially destroying equipment worth hundreds or thousands of dollars. (As if she wouldn’t be on the hook for it?)”

Now, if you were expecting some cool snowboarding tricks in this story, sorry, we have none, as OP values her life and snowboards responsibly (though, she did see someone do a triple flip, and that’s hella awesome), but what is cooler is that the story took off with 6,000 upvotes (96% positive) and a couple of Reddit awards.

And the comment section was nothing but entertaining too. Folks in the community loved everything from OP’s comeback to how the uncles also took the silent route to ensure a bigger and better punch, and just admired the witty writing.

OP was also very active in the comments, adding more context: like how she also had glasses, a hearing aid and a speech impediment (which understandably made the Karen look worse), and also explained how her family will always try to be nice and helpful to folks, despite adversity, but will rain fire and brimstone on everyone who overdoes it.

