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Some people treat their cars like their most prized possessions. They wash them nearly every day, protect them from even the most minor scratches, and would never dare to bring food or beverages inside. And some people, on the other hand, are all about customizing their wheels. They’ll add steering wheel covers, decorations hanging from the rearview mirror, and plenty of stickers.

If you’re in the former group, you might be appalled by this list. But if you’re part of the latter community, you might fit right in here! We took a trip to the Bumper Stickers subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts. Enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!

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#1

Truer Words

Colorful bumper sticker saying have the day you voted for on car trunk

Schwifty_Shellshock Report

7points
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    #2

    Embarrassed Does Not Even Begin To Describe It. Going On The Jeep Tomorrow!

    Bumper sticker asking are we great yet feeling embarrassed

    [deleted] Report

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    #3

    Pitchfork Economics

    Political bumper sticker referencing 1939 Germany and 1789 France on a car

    Fragrant-Age4424 Report

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    Bumper stickers can be found all over the world today. They’re the perfect souvenirs to bring home from a vacation, as they definitely won’t weigh down your suitcase. And if you use your car every day, they’ll be constant reminders of your exciting adventures. But do you know the history of bumper stickers?

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    According to Car Stickers, they first came onto the scene in 1940. Forrest P. Gill, a Kansas City, Missouri, native, used adhesive paper and fluorescent paint to create the very first bumper stickers, which he called “bumper strips.” Unsurprisingly, the tourism industry was the first to really embrace these cute little stickers. Apparently, resorts and attractions would even stick them on visitors' cars without asking!
    #4

    This Explains How The US Made TEMUsssolini Prez

    Bumper sticker saying everything is a conspiracy theory if you don't understand how things work

    Kelvininin Report

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    #5

    History Class

    Bumper sticker on red truck about paying attention in history class

    NothingJob Report

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    #6

    This Caught My Eye Yesterday

    Bumper sticker with text about merging on car rear

    MCTVaia Report

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    Another huge step for bumper stickers was the 1952 American presidential election. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s famous “I Like Ike” slogan revolutionized political campaigns, as it turned bumper stickers into a staple item for politicians. As you can see from this list, people are still extremely keen on placing political stickers on their vehicles

    As printing technology evolved in the 1950s, screen printing allowed companies to easily mass-produce their stickers. And by the time computers could be used to upload and print stickers in the 1990s, they really took off. Today, it seems like these stickers are everywhere. And as you can see from this list, you can put literally any message you want on your car! 
    #7

    Facts Are Facts

    Bumper sticker on car criticizing billionaires as minority destroying country

    lesbipositive Report

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    #8

    Makes It Easy To Find This Country’s Lowest Common Denominator

    Bumper sticker saying hatred is symbolized by a red hat on a truck

    Kelvininin Report

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    #9

    Are You A Felon And Can’t Find A Job?

    Political bumper sticker joking about felons running for president

    rowdy_moudy53 Report

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    CarMax reports that a whopping 60% of car owners have put at least one sticker on their vehicle at one point or another. These might be simple messages like “Baby on board!” or funny, sarcastic lines like “No baby on board; okay to hit!” Many people will put stickers featuring places they’ve visited, where they went to university, where their kids go to school, what religion they follow, lyrics from their favorite band, the logo of their favorite sports team, and more. The possibilities are endless!  
    #10

    I Love It When I See Stickers Such As These

    Bumper sticker on Tesla reading I drive this in shame now

    Feeling-Rock-5100 Report

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    #11

    D'oh!

    Bumper sticker comparing Elon Musk to Homer Simpson

    magicallynot Report

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    #12

    Elon, The First Lady

    Sticker showing a man in pink suit with text about first lady

    andrushaa Report

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    Some people even argue that personal bumper stickers might turn a boring highway commute into an uplifting social interaction. Walter Goettlich, a doctoral student in sociology who has researched how social communication can emerge from bumper stickers, told KU News that these stickers are one of the only ways we can learn about the people around us when we’re isolated in our own vehicles. 

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    "Bumper stickers open up the possibility to try to imagine who it is that would have such a message on their car," he noted. "They can make you feel a certain way. Or you can see something and say, 'Oh, that's one of those people,' and other times just be flummoxed.”
    #13

    Is It A Bumper Sticker At The Time Of Conception Or Not Until It’s Placed On A Bumper?

    Bumper sticker asking God for protection from followers

    anon Report

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    #14

    Salad On Board

    Funny bumper sticker on yellow car about being a proud parent of a bagged salad

    BantryBound Report

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    #15

    I Like This One

    Political bumper sticker Make Lying Wrong Again with stylized G and tie

    johnk317 Report

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    Drivers also tend to make assumptions about other people on the road based on the bumper stickers they display. One person Goettlich interviewed said they would assume a person was arrogant if they had a New York Yankees sticker. Meanwhile, a Harley-Davidson sticker might make other drivers assume that a person is patriotic. Some bumper stickers can be polarizing too, especially if they display a polemical message.  

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Needed This Laugh

    Funny bumper sticker about tailgating and flashing lights on car

    jerzey4life Report

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    #17

    Good Question

    Bumper sticker questioning growing up listening to punk and hip hop yet becoming bootlicker

    Captain_Wisconsin Report

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    #18

    On A Minivan

    Van bumper sticker humorously advising to go around shaped like a brick

    Bempet583 Report

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    As far as why people are so obsessed with branding their vehicles with stickers, Paul Harrison, Director of the MBA program at Deakin University, wrote a piece for The Conversation exploring this. He noted that some people use them to “clarify identity in a hostile political environment,” as they are considered “low-cost identity displays.” They’re cheaper than tattoos or fancy clothing, and they’re less risky than a dramatic haircut. Bumper stickers are an easy way to tell those around you something about yourself without needing to have a face-to-face interaction.  
    #19

    Got This Just After The Election

    Bumper sticker warning about the Constitution being shredded quietly

    Unique-Visual6901 Report

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    #20

    So True

    MAGA Magic bumper sticker about making jobs disappear

    Budget_Solution6660 Report

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    #21

    Not Wrong

    Bumper sticker stating you arent a patriot youre in a cult

    Mashole24 Report

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    Harrison notes that displaying a variety of bumper stickers can also be a form of peacocking. Sometimes, their intention is to inform or persuade others, but realistically, most of them are simply there to express identity. 

    “Bumper stickers rarely change behavior,” Harrison writes. “But they do something more subtle. They allow people to express, perform, and affirm identity. They act as signals to others, markers of tribe, values, humor, or defiance. They help us say this is who I am, or maybe, this is what I am not.”
    #22

    New Bumper Sticker

    Funny bumper sticker about being assigned the Gulf of Mexico at birth

    Stickeey Report

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    #23

    The First Bumper Sticker I'm Buying Fo My Car

    Bumper sticker comparing voting to driving with D and R choices

    javiergc1 Report

    3points
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    #24

    Worst Bumper Sticker Ever?

    Boymom bumper sticker surrounded by sports balls

    TypicalPrinceSean Report

    3points
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    Are you enjoying this amusing list of bumper stickers, pandas? We hope that they’re inspiring you to put some personality onto your own car! And please remember to keep upvoting the ones that make you smile. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny bumper stickers, look no further than right here!  
    #25

    A New One

    White Tesla car with a vintage Tesla pre-madness edition bumper sticker on the rear

    Noxstel Report

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    #26

    Found At My Local Er

    Car covered in Golden Girls themed bumper stickers and decals

    impersonaljoemama Report

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    #27

    This Is Awesomeness

    Funny old driver bumper sticker on white Lexus at handicapped parking spot

    Here_4_the_INFO Report

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    #28

    Made Me LOL

    Car bumper sticker with political message about Uncle Sam and clam on a gray Nissan Versa

    ogieboogie Report

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    #29

    The Top Voted Comment Is Now A Real Bumper Sticker

    Bumper sticker stating America was beautiful with a heart-shaped American flag design

    Stickeey Report

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    #30

    I Like It

    Yellow bumper sticker on Subaru reading no one's treading on you sweetie with coiled snake

    EmptyMarsupial8556 Report

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    #31

    Back In Stock

    Bumper sticker stating the only immigrant wanted deported is Elon Musk

    Stickeey Report

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    #32

    New Bumper Sticker

    Bumper sticker saying Elon Musk is a terrible president

    Stickeey Report

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    #33

    Goodbye Elmo…

    Car bumper sticker saying I bought this after Elon went crazy

    what_eve_r Report

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    #34

    I Didn’t Vote For The Felon

    Don't blame me bumper sticker about voting for the felon

    Stickeey Report

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    #35

    New Bumper Sticker—too Risky Or Just Right?

    Text bumper sticker saying I used to drive a Tesla but it pulled to the right

    Mr-Rosso Report

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    #36

    Can’t Wait To Put These On My Car

    Three colorful bumper stickers with humorous and tech-related phrases on a wooden table

    te4msleep Report

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    #37

    It Says It All...!

    Bumper sticker with American and Canadian flags and text about American birth and Canadian choice

    ZombieChat Report

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    #38

    Spotted Today

    Black car with sticker saying This is our country not your church

    Cool_Suggestion_7017 Report

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    #39

    From Baltimore

    Car with multiple social justice and equality bumper stickers

    Oy_wth_the_poodles Report

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    #40

    North Carolina!

    Car sticker showing an apple with text about RFK Jr's brain

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #41

    Bumpa Sticka

    Bumper sticker on car bumper reading BUMPA STICKA

    NeighborhoodMothGirl Report

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    #42

    I Made This One The Other Day

    Humorous sticker of Darth Vader Big Bird and stormtroopers about war plan chat

    Diantha504 Report

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    #43

    A Few To Choose From Here

    Wild bumper stickers on a car including banned books and public library themes

    AgentEndive Report

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    #44

    Spotted In Texas

    Don't tread on me sticker with a stylized snake on blue car rear window

    Alice_McGee69 Report

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    #45

    I Saw This On Instagram

    Bumper sticker requesting patience because mom took Tylenol on car

    bbbstep Report

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    #46

    Saw This In Dc

    Political bumper sticker reading we all lost with an American flag design on car trunk

    donnie955 Report

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    #47

    Austin, TX Keeping It Real

    SUV rear window bumper sticker protesting against Ted Cruz

    virgoanthropologist Report

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    #48

    What Do You Think Of This Bumper Sticker Design?

    Bumper sticker saying hate never made America great with Statue of Liberty image

    Mr-Rosso Report

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    #49

    No They Aren’t

    Bumper sticker on white vehicle stating corporations are not people

    Realistic-Instance17 Report

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    #50

    Started Selling These

    Graphic bumper sticker with a sword and broken crown saying no kings

    Abysmalsun Report

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    #51

    Not The Wittiest Sticker Ever, But The Sentiment Is Certainly Accurate

    Political bumper sticker criticizing callousness chaos and cruelty

    sfdso Report

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    #52

    There Can Be Only One

    Highlander car with family sticker showing one figure holding fishing rod

    Thedonitho Report

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    #53

    Never Thought I’d Put An American Flag On My Car, But Here We Are

    Red car with upside-down American flag bumper sticker

    Dadalorian76 Report

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