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Some people treat their cars like their most prized possessions. They wash them nearly every day, protect them from even the most minor scratches, and would never dare to bring food or beverages inside. And some people, on the other hand, are all about customizing their wheels. They’ll add steering wheel covers, decorations hanging from the rearview mirror, and plenty of stickers.

If you’re in the former group, you might be appalled by this list. But if you’re part of the latter community, you might fit right in here! We took a trip to the Bumper Stickers subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts. Enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!