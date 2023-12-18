School Bully Steals Daughter’s Food, So Her Parent Spikes It With Laxatives

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a good reason why people are strongly recommended to never irk restaurant staff. Same goes for everyone else whose food you might be enjoying.

A school bully was relentlessly stealing this one girl’s lunch to a point where the parent had to step in. And by stepping in, we mean they messed with the food so that the thief would be caught red… no, brown-handed.

When the school doesn’t even want to deal with a bully, you as a parent might just have to take matters into your own hands

Image credits: Katerina Holmes (not the actual photo)

And by that, we mean lacing your kid’s lunch with laxatives, telling her to eat the school lunch instead, and then watching the fireworks

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Mental_March6233

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas (not the actual photo)

Needless to say, the bully was definitely brought to light, though the parent is now seeking advice on the aftermath

A parent on Reddit recently approached the r/confessions community to share about their daughter’s lunch bully and the subsequent aftermath of their plan to keep him at bay.

The story goes that their daughter has this bully who kept stealing her lunch. The school didn’t want to get involved, i.e. they were seemingly pointing at every other reason and cause besides the bully. So, the parent had to take matters into their own hands.

So, they took the classic approach to shaming bullies and laced the daughter’s lunch with laxatives. They, of course, told the daughter to get cafeteria food, avoiding her own lunch at all costs, but still taking it with her to school as bait.

And bait it did. The daughter told the parent after everything that the bully had a very urgent emergency and ran to the toilet. Now, the bully’s mother is pointing fingers at OP, accusing them of feeding him food with laxatives, meaning that their daughter might be suspended.

It didn’t take long for the post to start racking up upvotes, garnering 2.5K, and for folks to start dishing out advice

ADVERTISEMENT

One Redditor suggested explaining that the daughter has slight constipation. Hence the laxatives help her deal with it. Others suggested not admitting to anything and feigning ignorance. And yet others suggested mentioning the word negligence to the principal, how nobody’s doing anything about it, maybe taking it to the board. That should show them.

Another Redditor flat out suggested being honest, but wording it in a way that still exposes the bully as a thief: “This wasn’t the first time he’s had to rush to the bathroom because he keeps stealing my daughter’s food. She repeatedly tells me it comes up missing and he’s the first one to flee to the bathroom.”

One thing was definitely something that everyone agreed on: why in the heavens was the boy eating the girl’s lunch to begin with?

Laxatives aren’t bad but like all medication, they too should be used with a certain level of caution

The main idea behind laxatives is to help folks relieve constipation. In short, constipation is when your stool becomes a brick and has trouble navigating the bowels. Usually, changes in diet, exercise, and medicine can both cause but also serve as a simple solution to it.

However, as it is with any medicinal solution, laxatives do come with their own risks. Using laxatives in combination with other contradictory medicine and having complicating medical conditions might lead to some undesired results. Also, giving laxatives to pregnant women and kids under the age of 6. So, read labels and consult doctors before doing that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Severe complications aren’t common, though. While they can lead to more constipation, dehydration and electrolyte abnormalities, among other more extreme consequences, it’s generally the case with laxative abuse or long-term use, and not a one-off deal.

Whatever the case, be careful. Nobody likes a crappy situation that can become even more so.

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? What would your advice be for the parent? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

In good Reddit fashion, folks in the comments had some good, albeit devious, advice to share

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT