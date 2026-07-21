ADVERTISEMENT

I think that humans have one thing in common, and it’s that we all have family fights. Especially when it comes to a wedding, the drama is high, which naturally triggers more tiffs between relatives. Add an entitled person to this equation, and the theatrics can be shocking.

Take this family, for instance, where a spoiled teen insisted on wearing a dress to his sister’s wedding. She was horrified after discovering that his true intention was to humiliate the groom’s trans friend, but their parents refused to see reason! Here’s how it all went down…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Weddings can turn dramatic pretty quickly, especially if there’s an entitled family member

Image credits: teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was aghast after her spoiled brother came out as non-binary and wanted to wear a dress at her wedding, but she knew that it was a joke for him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bristekjegor / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In reality, the teen was transphobic, and the poster felt that he was doing it just to humiliate the groom’s trans friend during the wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She decided to go with what he said, but protested when the teen said he wanted to wear her old, shabby dress, for a bet with his friends all over a skateboard

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shut him down, and he showed up in a suit for the wedding, which went smoothly until he started acting nasty and stealing people’s drinks

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: givemeausernameeee

His frustrated aunt finally slapped him in anger, and this opened his mother’s eyes to how he was damaged because of their pampering

In today’s wedding drama, the original poster (OP) vents out her frustrations about her pampered 15-year-old brother. Her parents had him a little late in life, and they always coddled him, thinking he could do no wrong. However, the author hated that he had turned into a disrespectful brat. Things got dramatic after he came out as non-binary before her wedding.

He insisted on wearing a dress for the event, but she was sure that it was all just a joke for him. After all, he kept laughing and taunting her. She realized that this had all started after he met the groom’s trans friend, “James.” The poster was really stressed that her transphobic brother just wanted to humiliate James at the wedding, but their parents were blind to the teen’s deception.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP soon gave an update that she decided to “lean in” to what her brother wanted. However, she was furious when he showed her the dress he planned to wear. It was her old, shabby one, and he had bet his friends he would wear it in exchange for a skateboard. Well, she shut him down despite his tantrum, and he showed up for the wedding in a suit.

The event went pretty smoothly until he acted out in the end. He said some awful things about his siblings as they were getting more attention, and also tried to steal drinks. Eventually, he got slapped by an aunt for his behavior, but this opened their mother’s eyes to the disrespectful teen. Despite his dad’s opposition, his mom told him to go to therapy or be grounded.

Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Looks like the parents are to blame for the teen’s toxic behavior. Psychologists emphasize that generally, spoiled children develop an infantile nature, whine, hoard their belongings, have difficulty sharing, and make life miserable for everyone around. They don’t have positive feelings of self-worth, so they have difficulty understanding how their behavior is troublesome to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, that definitely sounds like the brother in the story who felt no remorse troubling his busy, bride-to-be sister. A therapist highlighted that many bridal couples report feeling overwhelmed while planning their wedding. In fact, their anxiety can show up as physical symptoms like headaches, changes in appetite, hair loss, skin breakouts, and reduced intimacy.

A transphobic tantrum from her brother is probably the last thing that the poster needed. According to a survey, countries around the world believe they are becoming more tolerant of transgender people. Most believe that trans folk are a “natural occurrence,” but there are many who think it’s a mental illness or sin. Well, it’s a good thing James didn’t attend the wedding.

After all, we never know what the teen might have done to mock him. Many people online also felt that he really deserved that slap from his aunt after his outburst. At least one of his parents became aware of the damage their pampering and coddling had caused. Don’t you agree? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to type away in the comments below!

Netizens were stunned by the transphobic teen, and they blamed the parents for turning him into an entitled brat

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT