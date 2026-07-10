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Siblings are often the closest family members a person can have and also buddies who can stick by them during tough times. That’s why most folks are completely fine showing affection to their brothers and sisters, but some people find that very weird.

This is why a woman’s engagement got called off as her jealous fiancé got mad that she had been consoling her brother and kissed him on the cheek. This shocked the woman because she didn’t think she had done anything inappropriate, but her partner clearly thought otherwise.

More info: Reddit

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Some people have physical touch as their love language, whereas other folks reserve this kind of behavior only for romantic relationships

Image credits: garetsvisual / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she and her younger brother had always been close and that she hugged and cuddled him to show affection, which her fiancé seemed to find a bit much

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Image credits: New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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On her mom’s birthday, when she went to visit her family, her brother ended up crying in front of her, and to console him, she gave him a hug and a peck on the cheek

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Image credits: TriangleProd / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When her fiancé saw her with her brother, he told her it was the last nail in the coffin, and that since she seemed to be having an “affair” with her sibling, he wanted to break up

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Image credits: Character-Crow309

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The man’s mother tried to justify his disapproval by saying he was an only child, but the poster felt confused because she didn’t know if her behavior with her brother was actually inappropriate

The poster shared that because her father was toxic and eventually separated from her mother, she and her younger brother had always been close and she had tried to protect him. She thought of her 17-year-old sibling as her baby and always cuddled and hugged him as much as possible.

According to a survey, most folks feel that showing affection is normal for siblings and that there’s nothing inappropriate about it. Some brothers and sisters might not be okay with physical touch, but those who are can definitely show love for each other that way without it being considered weird.

Unfortunately, it seemed the poster’s fiancé found her relationship with her brother a bit extreme, which is why he kept making odd remarks whenever she showed him affection. He also didn’t seem to like how close she was with her sibling and gave her the side-eye when her younger brother asked to speak to her alone one day.

Some people might feel insecure or jealous when their partner is close with someone else, and professionals explain that this may stem from low self-esteem or a lack of confidence. These people may not be able to put their feelings into words, and might instead react strongly to their partner’s other relationships.

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Image credits: beststudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster’s fiancé saw her consoling her younger brother and giving him a peck on the cheek, he lost his mind. He accused her of having an affair with her sibling, and said that it was extremely gross of her to do such things. This obviously upset the woman a lot because she didn’t think showing her brother love was wrong at all.

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Unfortunately, because the man wasn’t listening to what she had to say, she couldn’t explain to him that her affection for her sibling wasn’t sinister. She was also shocked when he called off their engagement, and his mom tried to explain away his reaction by saying that it was because he’s an only child.

Although single kids have always gotten a bad rap, mental health experts explain that the stereotypes about them aren’t always true. It’s possible that some only children struggle with insecurity or jealousy if their partner is close with other people, but this kind of behavior can be worked on and improved.

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Since the poster’s ex-fiancé wasn’t willing to repair their relationship or listen to her side, she didn’t know what else to do. She also cared deeply about her brother, but didn’t know whether her affection toward him was inappropriate, which left her in quite a fix.

What do you think about these sibling dynamics, and do you agree with the man? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.

People were shocked by the man’s behavior and felt that he was completely out of line for taking issue over a normal sibling relationship

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