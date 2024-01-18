Deaf Woman’s Brother Is Getting Married, Bride Refuses To Have A Sign Language Interpreter

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning a wedding can be both exciting as well as quite stressful, trying to make sure that both the couple and their guests can enjoy the celebration.

At least such was the issue in this Redditor’s family when she asked to have a sign interpreter at her brother’s wedding, yet the bride wanted to only have the couple at the altar during the ceremony, sparking a discussion online.

More info: Reddit

A woman asked to have a sign interpreter at her brother’s wedding, sparking a discussion

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

The groom’s sister asked for a British Sign Language interpreter so that she, her husband, and their son could follow the vows

Image credits: u/GullibleSandwich444

Image credits: sergio souza (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/GullibleSandwich444

The sister suggested either a professional interpreter or her oldest sister, who is fluent in British Sign Language

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich (not the actual photo)

Yet the bride refused as she wanted only the couple standing at the altar

A woman brought her disagreement with her future sister-in-law to the Reddit AITA community online, asking if she was the jerk to ask for a British Sign Language interpreter during the wedding ceremony.

The woman explained that due to her deafness since she was 6 years old, and her husband and their 8-year-old son being deaf as well, she asked the soon-to-be-married couple to have an interpreter at the altar so that they could follow the vows.

The groom’s sister gave a few suggestions, which included either hiring an interpreter from outside the family or having her older sister as an interpreter, yet she was told no, as the bride wanted just her and the groom up at the altar.

The woman’s post gathered 10.3k upvotes on Reddit and people judged she was not the jerk for asking to have an interpreter, yet some commenters suggested she was wrong to not accept an interpreter standing next to her family and not next to the couple.

The sister, on the other hand, found the option of the interpreter standing next to her uncomfortable

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

The groom told his sister he will see what he can do, while she shared she would most likely attend anyway; however, probably without her son

As an invisible disability, hearing loss and deafness often go unnoticed by others and their related issues not addressed, even though based on statistics, more than 70 million people worldwide are deaf, with around two to four of every 1,000 people in the US being “functionally deaf,” with the majority of them aged 65 years or older.

According to the World Health Organization, the effects of unaddressed hearing loss and deafness may include a loss of the ability to communicate with others, delayed language development in children, social isolation, and loneliness; it may affect a person’s academic performance, options for employment, and the global economy.

Finally, Forbes discussed improvements that can help to ensure communication is more accessible to people with deafness, and these included using text or visual information, such as live captioning, increased availability of interpreters in public places, and the use of positive communication strategies, such as facing the individual with hearing loss, ensuring good lighting in the room, and keeping objects away from one’s face when speaking.

What’s your take on the situation? Please, share your thoughts in the comment section below!

