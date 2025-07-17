Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Brooks Nader Suffers Another Wardrobe Malfunction At The ESPYs Shortly After Wimbledon Mishap
Brooks Nader in a white dress on stage at the ESPYs, experiencing a wardrobe malfunction during the event.
Brooks Nader Suffers Another Wardrobe Malfunction At The ESPYs Shortly After Wimbledon Mishap

Swimsuit model Brooks Nader turned heads once again at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday as she posed for the cameras in a daring silk dress

As the 28-year-old model made a grand entrance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Brooks experienced a wardrobe malfunction that had her fans and social media users talking.

RELATED:

    Brooks’ plunging gown led to a red carpet mishap

    Brooks Nader in a white plunging dress and gold earrings posing indoors after a wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs event.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    Nader arrived at the ESPYs in a stunning cream silk dress with a plunging neckline and no bra underneath.

    She paired the dress with champagne-colored heels and chunky gold earrings, and she sported some smokey eyeshadow and pink blush that highlighted her cheeks.

    Brooks Nader wearing a white satin dress posing on the red carpet at the ESPYs with glamorous makeup and earrings

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety

    As Brooks posed for photos, her gown shifted slightly, revealing more than intended. 

    Videos of the event showed the model pulling the fabric back into place in front of a sea of flashing cameras.

    Later in the evening, Nader walked onstage with NASCAR star Joey Logano. 

    At the time, she was still holding the top of her dress in place, according to theDaily Mail

    Brooks Nader wearing a silky white dress with a wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs event on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety

    Photos from later in the night, when Brooks was heading to dinner at Craig’s in Hollywood, showed the model still holding her dress in place.

    Comment from Anna Eidson questioning if bra companies have gone out of business amid Brooks Nader wardrobe malfunction discussions.

    Despite the unexpected slip and what could only be a night that required constant attention, Brooks still powered through with a smile and her signature confidence. 

    Her Wimbledon outfit malfunction sparked a viral video and a new brand deal

    Just weeks before the ESPYs, Nader made headlines for a more personal wardrobe mishap, this time at Wimbledon. 

    Comment from Maggie Stephenson reacting to a Hollywood tape reference amidst wardrobe malfunction discussions.

    Dressed in a white skirt for the tennis tournament, she began her period unexpectedly. 

    The result went viral on social media, as the stunning model stood up with visible stains on the back of her outfit.

    Brooks Nader wearing a white satin dress on stage, moments after a wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs event.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Rather than shy away from the moment, Brooks actuallyleaned into it.

    She posted a TikTok video showing herself standing up from a table while her sisters reacted in visible discomfort. 

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about a nightgown, referencing Brooks Nader wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs.

    The video ended with a clear shot of the back of her skirt, where the stains were visible. She captioned the moment: “tries to be chic / Starts (blood emoji) at Wimbledon.”

    The clip quickly went viral, with fans applauding her openness. 

    Brooks Nader in a white low-cut dress at the ESPYs, experiencing a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

    Image credits: TAZY0420

    One commenter called it “a canon event for all us girlies,” while others praised her for “normalizing” something that so many women face on a regular basis. 

    Amusingly enough, Nader’s Wimbledon mishap resulted in a brand partnership with U by Kotex, which makes menstrual products for women. 

    Comment by Shelene Asprec on social media, discussing Brooks Nader wardrobe malfunction at ESPYs and Wimbledon mishap.

    In a pre-ESPYs Instagram post, she reflected on the incident, writing: “The last time I wore all white, I had a mishap and it made headlines. This time, I’m not taking any chances and brought backup. Thanks for the assist @ubykotex.”

    This isn’t Brooks’ first brush with a red carpet wardrobe malfunction

    Brooks Nader wearing sunglasses and a black polka dot dress at Wimbledon before wardrobe malfunction incident.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    While the ESPYs and Wimbledon moments are fresh in everyone’s minds, Brooks’ history with fashion mishaps goes back even further. 

    In April, she attended the Fashion Los Angeles Awards in a structured gown that shifted forward, briefly exposing part of her chest. 

    @sarahjanenader Wimbledon period chic @Brooks Nader ♬ Vogue (Edit) – Madonna

    Just like at the ESPYs, Brooks managed to adjust the outfit quickly and carry on with the event.

    Netizens, for their part, have noted that Brooks should probably be more careful about the dresses she wears during high-profile events.

    Brooks Nader in a black top and white skirt adjusting her outfit outdoors after a wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs event.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    “Wear a dress instead of your night gown and you won’t have problems,” one commenter wrote.

    Another joked: “There’s not much there to malfunction.”

    Brooks Nader in a white dress with a visible wardrobe malfunction on the skirt during a public outdoor event.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    “There’s a lil something called double-sided tape I’m sure she knows about if she really wanted to avoid a ‘wardrobe malfunction,'” another commenter stated. 

    Brooks has a growing media presence and a complicated love life

    @brooksnader Of course 🎾 #wimbledon♬ Cartoon Eye Blinking Sound – Anna

    Since winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2019, Brooks has become one of the publication’s most recognizable faces. 

    In 2024, she landed a coveted spot on the Swimsuit Issue cover and continued to expand her brand both online and off.Brooks Nader in a light dress seated in a car, blowing a kiss, showing a wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs event.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    Brooks’ personal life has also kept her in the spotlight. Earlier this year, she ended her on-again, off-again relationship with Dancing With The Stars pro Gleb Savchenko. 

    The two were first linked while filming the show, sparking rumors of a “showmance.” 

    @brooksnader#UbyKotexPartner The last time I wore all white, I had a mishap and it made headlines🩸. This time, I’m not taking any chances and brought backup. Thanks for the assist @U by Kotex® US ♬ original sound – Brooks Nader

    After briefly reuniting, they split again in April. Her sister Grace later accused Gleb of being unfaithful, something he strongly denied in a public statement.

    Just like Brooks when she experiences wardrobe malfunctions, some netizens saw humor in the incident

    Comment by Marie Anne Castellanos mentioning a wardrobe mistake related to changing from a nightgown to an evening dress.

    Comment from NanaDonna Wilkie-Verba saying Why even wear a top with a laughing emoji in an online post.

    Brooks Nader in a stylish outfit experiencing a wardrobe malfunction at a high-profile ESPYs event.

    Comment by Judy Vancura Soukup asking which athlete took the bait, shown with reaction emojis and likes.

    Comment from TampaBayNightLife.TV reacting to a presenter’s near-accidental poke during a live segment.

    Comment from Christie Alice praising Brooks Nader as a stunning figure amid wardrobe malfunction discussions.

    Social media comment criticizing Brooks Nader’s dress choice amid wardrobe malfunction discussions at ESPYs and Wimbledon.

    Comment on social media post discussing a wardrobe malfunction involving Brooks Nader at the ESPYs after her Wimbledon mishap.

    Comment from Henrik Dahl saying nothing left to your fantasy, shown on a social media post about Brooks Nader wardrobe malfunction.

    Comment on social media questioning why Brooks Nader is at the ESPYs amid wardrobe malfunction discussions.

    Comment mentioning Brooks Nader facing a wardrobe malfunction with a near nip slip and style advice.

    Comment criticizing the trend of women showing assets in public, expressing concern about common decency and young girls' confusion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a wardrobe malfunction during Brooks Nader's recent ESPYs and Wimbledon events.

    Kelli Lugten Peterson commenting on class and self-respect in response to Brooks Nader wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs.

    Comment by Elizabeth Zaharkiv questioning glamour and comparing the outfit to a men’s magazine nightie, reacting with emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Brooks Nader’s body after her wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs event.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
