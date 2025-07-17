Brooks Nader Suffers Another Wardrobe Malfunction At The ESPYs Shortly After Wimbledon Mishap

ADVERTISEMENT

Swimsuit model Brooks Nader turned heads once again at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday as she posed for the cameras in a daring silk dress.

As the 28-year-old model made a grand entrance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Brooks experienced a wardrobe malfunction that had her fans and social media users talking.

Brooks’ plunging gown led to a red carpet mishap

Image credits: brooksnader

Nader arrived at the ESPYs in a stunning cream silk dress with a plunging neckline and no bra underneath.

She paired the dress with champagne-colored heels and chunky gold earrings, and she sported some smokey eyeshadow and pink blush that highlighted her cheeks.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety

As Brooks posed for photos, her gown shifted slightly, revealing more than intended.

Videos of the event showed the model pulling the fabric back into place in front of a sea of flashing cameras.

Brooks Nader brought the glamour to the #ESPYs. ✨ pic.twitter.com/fQ7Sp1j937 — E! News (@enews) July 17, 2025

Later in the evening, Nader walked onstage with NASCAR star Joey Logano.

At the time, she was still holding the top of her dress in place, according to theDaily Mail.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety

Photos from later in the night, when Brooks was heading to dinner at Craig’s in Hollywood, showed the model still holding her dress in place.

Despite the unexpected slip and what could only be a night that required constant attention, Brooks still powered through with a smile and her signature confidence.

Brooks Nader showing out at the ESPYs 👀 pic.twitter.com/FPGFWWjgFa — RashticReport (@RashticReport) July 17, 2025

Her Wimbledon outfit malfunction sparked a viral video and a new brand deal

Just weeks before the ESPYs, Nader made headlines for a more personal wardrobe mishap, this time at Wimbledon.

Dressed in a white skirt for the tennis tournament, she began her period unexpectedly.

The result went viral on social media, as the stunning model stood up with visible stains on the back of her outfit.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rather than shy away from the moment, Brooks actuallyleaned into it.

She posted a TikTok video showing herself standing up from a table while her sisters reacted in visible discomfort.

The video ended with a clear shot of the back of her skirt, where the stains were visible. She captioned the moment: “tries to be chic / Starts (blood emoji) at Wimbledon.”

The clip quickly went viral, with fans applauding her openness.

Image credits: TAZY0420

One commenter called it “a canon event for all us girlies,” while others praised her for “normalizing” something that so many women face on a regular basis.

Amusingly enough, Nader’s Wimbledon mishap resulted in a brand partnership with U by Kotex, which makes menstrual products for women.

In a pre-ESPYs Instagram post, she reflected on the incident, writing: “The last time I wore all white, I had a mishap and it made headlines. This time, I’m not taking any chances and brought backup. Thanks for the assist @ubykotex.”

This isn’t Brooks’ first brush with a red carpet wardrobe malfunction

Image credits: brooksnader

While the ESPYs and Wimbledon moments are fresh in everyone’s minds, Brooks’ history with fashion mishaps goes back even further.

In April, she attended the Fashion Los Angeles Awards in a structured gown that shifted forward, briefly exposing part of her chest.

Just like at the ESPYs, Brooks managed to adjust the outfit quickly and carry on with the event.

Netizens, for their part, have noted that Brooks should probably be more careful about the dresses she wears during high-profile events.

Image credits: brooksnader

“Wear a dress instead of your night gown and you won’t have problems,” one commenter wrote.

Another joked: “There’s not much there to malfunction.”

Image credits: brooksnader

“There’s a lil something called double-sided tape I’m sure she knows about if she really wanted to avoid a ‘wardrobe malfunction,'” another commenter stated.

Brooks has a growing media presence and a complicated love life

Since winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2019, Brooks has become one of the publication’s most recognizable faces.

Share icon In 2024, she landed a coveted spot on the Swimsuit Issue cover and continued to expand her brand both online and off.

Image credits: brooksnader

Brooks’ personal life has also kept her in the spotlight. Earlier this year, she ended her on-again, off-again relationship with Dancing With The Stars pro Gleb Savchenko.

The two were first linked while filming the show, sparking rumors of a “showmance.”

After briefly reuniting, they split again in April. Her sister Grace later accused Gleb of being unfaithful, something he strongly denied in a public statement.

Just like Brooks when she experiences wardrobe malfunctions, some netizens saw humor in the incident

