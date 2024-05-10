Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism
Couples, News

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

Do you know what is scarier than a bridezilla? An entitled guest. A woman soon to be married unleashed her anger after a family friend took it upon herself to RSVP for five guests at the woman’s wedding ceremony.

The engaged lady, whose identity has been hidden, wrote in a post published in a Facebook bridal group along with an image of the RSVP form: “Anyone else deal with ridiculous RSVPs? 

Highlights
  • A bride was infuriated after a guest RSVPed with extra attendees without permission.
  • The guest added '4 + baby' to the RSVP, ignoring the original invite limit.
  • The bride was caught off-guard by the guest's assumption to include additional family members.

“I guess I should have been more clear but for a back story, this is a family friend on my fiancé’s side.”

The Facebook user said her fiancé’s family friend marked “joyfully accepts” but revised the number of people in her family who were invited to the event, increasing her allotted four seats to “4 + baby” on the form, Sky News reported on Friday (May 10).

An enraged bride vented about an entitled guest who added extra attendees to her wedding RSVP without permission

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

Image credits: Pexels

The guest took the liberty to add a note on the invitation that read: “Don’t worry about [my husband] with his celiac disease. 

“He’ll eat before the wedding — and baby will eat from my plate.”

The bride revealed in the Facebook group: “She has kids from three different men including her current husband. 

“So I asked her how many she thinks are coming and she told me four — including her one-year-old baby.”

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

Image credits: 7News

Despite the bride’s thorough efforts, the guest later decided four wasn’t enough for the family, so they wiggled another member on the RSVP invite, as per Sky News.

The Facebook user claimed: “She included her husband’s child from a previous relationship and like I don’t even know her husband well enough to have HIS child from someone else come.

“She never told me that the child was coming with them. I’m just annoyed.”

The woman and her fiancé reportedly knew venues didn’t provide seats for kids under two and, consequently, wished the family friend had checked before assuming it was okay.

The guest revised the number of people in her family who were invited to the event, increasing it to “4 + baby” 

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

Image credits: 7News

“Nothing I can do now,” the irritated wedding host admitted.

Some members of the Facebook group supported the bride’s frustration, suggesting she resolve the issue by contacting the guest to confirm the seating count, while others sided with the family friend’s actions.

“Yikes, if you invite the family then you invite the whole family. If you didn’t want kids there, you should have said so,” a person commented.

Another Facebook user wrote: “It’s not a child-free wedding, and it would be very unkind to welcome all but one of the children in that family. Seriously unkind.”

“I wouldn’t show up at all,” a reader commented

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read more »
Popular on Bored Panda
juliestevens avatar
Giraffy Window
Giraffy Window
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is messy, and I stopped reading because I grew bored of it. But I like the wording on the invitation of "We have reserved _ seats in your honor" it's so charming!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
isaacbilton avatar
Hmmm hmmmm
Hmmm hmmmm
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why on earth is sky news covering this. Do we not have bigger things in the world than wedding guests

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't always invite the whole family, many venues have very strict limits on seating, stop feeling entitled to more and better grateful you were invited. If you can't come without kids or a plus one (if you weren't offered one) decline, thank them but you can't make it. This will probably help because clearly space was tight. But no one is entitled to more than they are offered. Just decline if you don't like it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
isaacbilton avatar
Hmmm hmmmm
Hmmm hmmmm
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But the baby doesn't need a seat , surely it will either use a special high chair or just sit on the parents lap

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
