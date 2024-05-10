“Uninvite All Of Them”: Bride’s Ordeal With Guest Adding Baby To RSVP Draws Criticism

Do you know what is scarier than a bridezilla? An entitled guest. A woman soon to be married unleashed her anger after a family friend took it upon herself to RSVP for five guests at the woman’s wedding ceremony.
The engaged lady, whose identity has been hidden, wrote in a post published in a Facebook bridal group along with an image of the RSVP form: “Anyone else deal with ridiculous RSVPs?
“I guess I should have been more clear but for a back story, this is a family friend on my fiancé’s side.”
The Facebook user said her fiancé’s family friend marked “joyfully accepts” but revised the number of people in her family who were invited to the event, increasing her allotted four seats to “4 + baby” on the form, Sky News reported on Friday (May 10).
Image credits: Pexels
The guest took the liberty to add a note on the invitation that read: “Don’t worry about [my husband] with his celiac disease.
“He’ll eat before the wedding — and baby will eat from my plate.”
The bride revealed in the Facebook group: “She has kids from three different men including her current husband.
“So I asked her how many she thinks are coming and she told me four — including her one-year-old baby.”
Despite the bride’s thorough efforts, the guest later decided four wasn’t enough for the family, so they wiggled another member on the RSVP invite, as per Sky News.
The Facebook user claimed: “She included her husband’s child from a previous relationship and like I don’t even know her husband well enough to have HIS child from someone else come.
“She never told me that the child was coming with them. I’m just annoyed.”
The woman and her fiancé reportedly knew venues didn’t provide seats for kids under two and, consequently, wished the family friend had checked before assuming it was okay.
“Nothing I can do now,” the irritated wedding host admitted.
Some members of the Facebook group supported the bride’s frustration, suggesting she resolve the issue by contacting the guest to confirm the seating count, while others sided with the family friend’s actions.
“Yikes, if you invite the family then you invite the whole family. If you didn’t want kids there, you should have said so,” a person commented.
Another Facebook user wrote: “It’s not a child-free wedding, and it would be very unkind to welcome all but one of the children in that family. Seriously unkind.”
“I wouldn’t show up at all,” a reader commented
This is messy, and I stopped reading because I grew bored of it. But I like the wording on the invitation of "We have reserved _ seats in your honor" it's so charming!
Why on earth is sky news covering this. Do we not have bigger things in the world than wedding guests
You can't always invite the whole family, many venues have very strict limits on seating, stop feeling entitled to more and better grateful you were invited. If you can't come without kids or a plus one (if you weren't offered one) decline, thank them but you can't make it. This will probably help because clearly space was tight. But no one is entitled to more than they are offered. Just decline if you don't like it.
But the baby doesn't need a seat , surely it will either use a special high chair or just sit on the parents lapLoad More Replies...
