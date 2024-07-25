Bride Attacks Rowdy Guest After He Sprays Her With Champagne In Viral Video

ADVERTISEMENT

An absolutely fuming bride was filmed aggressively throwing her flower bouquet at one of her guests after he sprayed champagne on her. The video of the awkward moment quickly circulated online, turning into a viral sensation and sparking heated debate on wedding etiquette.

Taking to its Instagram page, China Insider shared the viral clip on Tuesday (July 23), amassing over 17.7 million views.

The page described: “Yesterday at a wedding in China, some people played an ill-timed prank and the bride didn’t stand still.”

The identity of the couple, as well as the exact location in China where the ceremony took place, is currently unknown.

Image credits: chinainsider

People were left baffled, as an Instagram user commented: “Disrespectful and entitled person, the new generation and absolutely bad behavior.”

Someone wrote: “Why throw the beautiful bouquet at him, pick one of the heavy glass decor and throw, he will remember the lesson till scars last.”

“When people think that they are funny but they actually just dumb,” a netizen added.

On Wednesday (July 24), a person who goes by Blaze Grizzly also shared the clip on Threads, which was liked by 835 users.

Race to the Future: Traditional Chinese weddings back in fashion!

Over the years, China has seen tremendous changes in how weddings are celebrated. From simple to fusion marriages, each era saw the change of wedding traditions. Today, as cultural confidence grows, Chinese people… pic.twitter.com/2LHwa0WajW — Zhang Heqing (@zhang_heqing) June 25, 2024

“Man if looks could kill,” Blaze Grizzly wrote. “She was about to gut her fiance friends. And why would you do that on their wedding day.”

A Threads user penned: “Oh he’s never seeing them again.”

A cybernaut shared: “I mean he could do it at the end of the wedding, not at the beginning!!!”

“That’s her best day, be good supporter, don’t ruin it with your silly idea,” another person argued.

A viewer admitted: “I would flip the table pour wine to him if someone done this to me.”

Image credits: chinainsider

A separate individual agreed: “That’s not a friend.”

Nevertheless, others weren’t seemingly as offended, as an observer noted: “Man lighten up he was just trying to make another unforgettable memory.”

While the motives behind the guest’s apparent prank are yet to be unveiled, inappropriate behavior from wedding-goers is an unfortunate yet common occurrence, often provoked by alcohol intake.

“Not paying attention to your alcohol intake – I understand it is a very exciting time, and many people will indulge in alcohol and have a great reason for it,” etiquette expert Maryanne Parker told Bored Panda on June 19.

Image credits: chinainsider

“However, being remembered as the drunk uncle at your niece’s wedding is never a great honor,” she continued. “Be mindful and know your limitations. Some people even turn into violence and might ruin the entire wedding.”

Rosalinda Oropeza Randall, another etiquette expert, recalled: “At our wedding, there were a couple of guests who had a falling out years prior.

“But we all thought enough time had passed where they’d both let bygones be bygones.

“Well, [after] a few drinks in, an all-out knockdown drag-out fight broke out.

Image credits: chinainsider

“Thanks to a couple of brawny family members who stepped in, both guests were sent on their way, allowing the reception to continue.”

While China has 56 officially recognized ethnic groups, which means different cultures and, therefore, wedding traditions, there are some common dos and don’ts to be respected across the country.

For instance, guests should avoid wearing red, blog East Meets Dress explains. Most brides will have several outfit changes, with red being one of the dresses, if not the main one.

As a result, guests should avoid wearing red because this could be seen as upstaging the bride or competing for attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by China Insider (@chinainsider)

While in the West, a similar rule would apply to the color white, so outshining the bride seemingly appears to be a global faux pas.

“This is one of the most significant moments in most people’s lives, and every bride deserves the opportunity to be the center of attention and to shine bright on this special occasion,” Maryanne previously told Bored Panda.

But East Meets Dress also states: “Don’t wear white or black. These colors are often worn at Chinese funerals and signify death and mourning.

“It’s considered bad luck, so it’s best to stay away from wearing these colors. However, black or white accents are just fine!”

Image credits: Freepik/stockking

The blog further explains that most Chinese weddings are split into two parts: the tea ceremony and the banquet.

As a result, on the morning of the wedding, it’s tradition for the groom and his entourage to pick up the bride at her parents’ house.

Moreover, Chinese wedding banquets are held in the evening, where one can expect a lot of food and entertainment.

“It is considered rude to leave before dinner is over, so avoid leaving before then if you can,” the blog warns. “As with any wedding, don’t forget to congratulate the bride and groom before leaving. If you are unable to make it to the wedding entirely, fear not! You can still mail the newlywed couple a red envelope as a token of your support.”

Share icon

