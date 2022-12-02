Bride Is Furious At Sister Because She “Will Take Away From Her Wedding” By Being 30 Weeks Pregnant

Recently, a woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit to get a family drama off her chest and find out if she is wrong in the situation.

The author nicknamed Peoplepleasingthefam has been trying for a second baby with her husband. “Once we were in the time frame of June 2023,” the Redditor wrote, referring to the time she found out would be the date of her sister’s wedding, “we decided to continue trying but assumed it would take awhile as we hadn’t gotten pregnant from Jan-March of this year.”

The author’s plans, however, took their own turn, and she is now expecting: “I will be 30 weeks for their wedding.” Now that the couple had started sharing the news with family members, it was time to tell the soon-to-be-bride.

“I expected her to be happy for me but she is incredibly angry with me,” Peoplepleasingthefam explained. Scroll down for the full story below, and share what you think of the situation in the comments.

