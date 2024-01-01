Woman Gets Offended When Her Beloved Fiance Puts Her Down And Everyone Thinks She’s Overreacting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes even something as simple as an absurd dream can change your life drastically. Like before going to sleep, you’re engaged, and within a few days after waking up, you’re celebrating the holidays as a single person. Sounds quite crazy, doesn’t it? Well, that’s the story of today – a woman dreamt of dating Adam Driver, and soon the true colors of her fiancé were revealed.

More info: Reddit

Even something as innocent as a dream of a celebrity can turn your perfect relationship into a nightmare

Share

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

This woman dreamt of dating Adam Driver, which caused her fiancé to insult her by saying she couldn’t pull him

Share

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

Share

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Share

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: dtstuff9 (actual photo of the actor)

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: veronikaandherself

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Since the insult coming from the author’s fiance, the relationship went downhill very quickly

Share

Share

Share

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

Share

Share

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

Share

Share

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: veronikaandherself

The story ended with her celebrating this year’s Christmas as a single woman and without toxic friends

ADVERTISEMENT

This 26-year-old woman had been with her fiancé for nearly 5 years, the last 6 months of which they had been engaged. And until the incident she came to tell on Reddit, they never had unresolved issues in the relationship.

The said incident began when one night the OP had a crazy dream that she dated Adam Driver. He is an American actor who gained a lot of recognition after starring in such movies as Marriage Story, House of Gucci, the Star Wars sequels trilogy, and many other titles.

As some of you might be aware, dreams have meanings. And so, dreaming of a celebrity means something as well. For example, dreaming of getting intimate with a famous person can symbolize intimacy, excitement, commitment, or desire.

Talking more overall, dreaming of celebrities can have a variety of meanings, for example, Czaroma Roman distinguished as many as 15 different meanings. Those can include seeking inspiration or appreciation, feeling happy or unhappy, or a need to work out things in one’s relationships.

If the descriptions on the internet don’t help to figure out what exactly the dreams mean, a person can find a dream interpreter, who may help decode their subconsciousness. Or there’s no need to contact a real person – AI can interpret dreams too. What a world we live in!

Coming back to the story, the OP told her fiancé about the dream. He said that her dreams are always extremely delusional because she couldn’t pull someone as attractive as the mentioned actor, as she looks like “she’s already taken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This insulted the woman, as technically her fiancé implied that she wasn’t attractive enough. She said she doesn’t want to attract other men, he is enough for her, but it still hurts to be put down like that. It made her feel that he didn’t value her as much as she valued him.

The OP called her mom and friends for reassurance about the situation and all of them said she was overreacting, as she has a history of overreacting to certain things. So, the woman took it to Reddit to ask if she was justified in feeling the way she felt.

Share

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Later she came to the same Reddit community with an update – she’s single now!

After both her mother and closest friends brushed off her worries, the woman reached out to her other friends and therapist. These people from her life told her she shouldn’t brush this situation off and should have a conversation with her partner.

So, she did. The OP told him that he shouldn’t continue making such remarks if they wanted to stay in the relationship. The woman also suggested going to couples’ therapy, as she thinks both of them have insecurities that might ruin the relationship.

This made the 28-year-old man justify his actions with claims such as his fiancée catfishing as a younger woman, since her friends are 22-24, while she’s 26; Adam Driver being taller than him; and the OP becoming “cocky” since she started going to therapy.

This made the woman see the man she thought she knew so well with different eyes. So, she decided to end their engagement by returning the ring and leaving with her essential items, while he was throwing a tantrum.

But that wasn’t the end of his shady behavior. When there came a need to return her stuff, he sent her things in trash bags full of glitter, wouldn’t let her into the apartment anymore, and even sent all her Star Wars movies with Adam Driver in them broken and destroyed. This quickly made the OP fall out of love with him.

She not only lost her fiancé but her friends as well, as they didn’t care for her well-being. Luckily, her family supported her while she was bracing for the holidays as a single woman.

The whole story was quite a rollercoaster ride, right? Well, yes, but at the same time, for people online, it’s pretty clear who is the one to blame. It is the man, who got too comfortable in the relationship. He simply forgot to cherish the woman, so he lost her. And we guess that this was for the best, because, as many folks online pointed out – who would want to spend a life with someone who is comfy enough to insult you?