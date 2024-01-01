Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Gets Offended When Her Beloved Fiance Puts Her Down And Everyone Thinks She’s Overreacting
Couples, Relationships

Woman Gets Offended When Her Beloved Fiance Puts Her Down And Everyone Thinks She’s Overreacting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes even something as simple as an absurd dream can change your life drastically. Like before going to sleep, you’re engaged, and within a few days after waking up, you’re celebrating the holidays as a single person. Sounds quite crazy, doesn’t it? Well, that’s the story of today – a woman dreamt of dating Adam Driver, and soon the true colors of her fiancé were revealed.

More info: Reddit

Even something as innocent as a dream of a celebrity can turn your perfect relationship into a nightmare

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

This woman dreamt of dating Adam Driver, which caused her fiancé to insult her by saying she couldn’t pull him

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dtstuff9 (actual photo of the actor)

Image credits: veronikaandherself

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Since the insult coming from the author’s fiance, the relationship went downhill very quickly

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

Image credits: veronikaandherself

The story ended with her celebrating this year’s Christmas as a single woman and without toxic friends

ADVERTISEMENT

This 26-year-old woman had been with her fiancé for nearly 5 years, the last 6 months of which they had been engaged. And until the incident she came to tell on Reddit, they never had unresolved issues in the relationship.

The said incident began when one night the OP had a crazy dream that she dated Adam Driver. He is an American actor who gained a lot of recognition after starring in such movies as Marriage Story, House of Gucci, the Star Wars sequels trilogy, and many other titles.  

As some of you might be aware, dreams have meanings. And so, dreaming of a celebrity means something as well. For example, dreaming of getting intimate with a famous person can symbolize intimacy, excitement, commitment, or desire.

Talking more overall, dreaming of celebrities can have a variety of meanings, for example, Czaroma Roman distinguished as many as 15 different meanings. Those can include seeking inspiration or appreciation, feeling happy or unhappy, or a need to work out things in one’s relationships. 

If the descriptions on the internet don’t help to figure out what exactly the dreams mean, a person can find a dream interpreter, who may help decode their subconsciousness. Or there’s no need to contact a real person – AI can interpret dreams too. What a world we live in!

Coming back to the story, the OP told her fiancé about the dream. He said that her dreams are always extremely delusional because she couldn’t pull someone as attractive as the mentioned actor, as she looks like “she’s already taken.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

This insulted the woman, as technically her fiancé implied that she wasn’t attractive enough. She said she doesn’t want to attract other men, he is enough for her, but it still hurts to be put down like that. It made her feel that he didn’t value her as much as she valued him.

The OP called her mom and friends for reassurance about the situation and all of them said she was overreacting, as she has a history of overreacting to certain things. So, the woman took it to Reddit to ask if she was justified in feeling the way she felt. 

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Later she came to the same Reddit community with an update – she’s single now! 

After both her mother and closest friends brushed off her worries, the woman reached out to her other friends and therapist. These people from her life told her she shouldn’t brush this situation off and should have a conversation with her partner.

So, she did. The OP told him that he shouldn’t continue making such remarks if they wanted to stay in the relationship. The woman also suggested going to couples’ therapy, as she thinks both of them have insecurities that might ruin the relationship.

This made the 28-year-old man justify his actions with claims such as his fiancée catfishing as a younger woman, since her friends are 22-24, while she’s 26; Adam Driver being taller than him; and the OP becoming “cocky” since she started going to therapy. 

This made the woman see the man she thought she knew so well with different eyes. So, she decided to end their engagement by returning the ring and leaving with her essential items, while he was throwing a tantrum. 

But that wasn’t the end of his shady behavior. When there came a need to return her stuff, he sent her things in trash bags full of glitter, wouldn’t let her into the apartment anymore, and even sent all her Star Wars movies with Adam Driver in them broken and destroyed. This quickly made the OP fall out of love with him.

She not only lost her fiancé but her friends as well, as they didn’t care for her well-being. Luckily, her family supported her while she was bracing for the holidays as a single woman.

The whole story was quite a rollercoaster ride, right? Well, yes, but at the same time, for people online, it’s pretty clear who is the one to blame. It is the man, who got too comfortable in the relationship. He simply forgot to cherish the woman, so he lost her. And we guess that this was for the best, because, as many folks online pointed out – who would want to spend a life with someone who is comfy enough to insult you? 

Netizens were quick to advise the woman to lose her insulting fiance, as the relationship is already doomed

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ugnė Bulotaitė
Ugnė Bulotaitė
Ugnė Bulotaitė
Ugnė Bulotaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ugnė is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in sociology and communication. She also is currently studying for a MA in journalism and media. For over 2 years she has been a media monitoring volunteer in the human rights field. Also, she has been an intern at various places - from Vytautas Magnus University social research center to the Lithuanian news portal 15min.lt. In her free time, Ugnė loves reading, watching movies and television shows, listening to music, and playing board games.

Read more »
Denis Krotovas
Denis Krotovas
Denis Krotovas
Denis Krotovas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Denis Krotovas is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, Denis learned how to use Photoshop and continued mastering his skills ever since. In his spare time, he enjoys playing board games and going for a walk.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
Add photo comments
POST
skipscales avatar
Jay Scales
Jay Scales
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulate yourself that you've had a very fortunate escape! You lost 5 years - many women lose half their lives with a stupid, unappreciative mate. I'm happy for you that you saw this before you married. x

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
skipscales avatar
Jay Scales
Jay Scales
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulate yourself that you've had a very fortunate escape! You lost 5 years - many women lose half their lives with a stupid, unappreciative mate. I'm happy for you that you saw this before you married. x

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda