Woman Breaks Up With Her Boyfriend After He Reacts Poorly To The Barbie Movie

Growing up, millions of little girls across the globe wanted to be just like Barbie. Today, however, with the Barbie film taking the world by storm, plenty of adults are channeling their inner pink fashionistas as well. And for one woman, that meant breaking up with her boyfriend who wasn’t on board with the film’s feminist themes.

Below, you’ll find a story that was recently shared on Reddit detailing how a date night to the Barbie movie was the catalyst for this woman’s break-up.

This woman was thrilled to see the new Barbie film with her boyfriend

But after his response to the movie fell flat, she realized how many issues in their relationship she had been overlooking

Later, the woman shared an update on her situation

Image credits: u/notalaskakidd

It has been debated for years whether or not Barbie is a progressive toy, but the film certainly has feminist themes

Barbie dolls have long been a beloved, yet controversial, toy. Despite the fact that 92% of American girls between the ages of 3 and 12 have owned a Barbie doll and the company brings in $1 billion worth of sales in over 150 countries every year, not everyone is a fan. In recent years, Barbies have been criticized for promoting an unrealistic body image, potentially encouraging disordered eating and leading to girls developing insecurities about their bodies from a young age. On the other hand, however, Barbie dolls have portrayed women holding a wide variety of professions over the years. Yes, she does it all in high heels, with a cinched waist and perfectly styled hair, but she’s not simply a housewife.

Barbie has been a fashion designer, a rock star, a chef, an Olympic figure skater, a business executive, a robotics engineer, a renewable energy engineer, and more over the past 60 years. So it shouldn’t come as a complete shock that the Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who’s known for directing Lady Bird and Little Women, has feminist themes woven in. According to Kalhan Rosenblatt and Daysia Tolentino at NBC News, the movie brings bimbo feminism and hyperfemininity into the mainstream, while addressing “the complexity and contradictions of modern womanhood.” “The crux of the message is that women should have the autonomy to be what they want to be without having to conform to the patriarchy’s ideals,” Rosenblatt and Tolentino write.

It’s still common for men to be skeptical of feminism, as one third believe it does more harm than good

While the woman who shared this post on Reddit admits that her relationship did not end solely due to the Barbie film, the movie did bring to her attention how different their views are on certain topics, such as feminism. Unfortunately, this is a common issue for couples to have, as one third of men believe that feminism actually does more harm than good. And while this isn’t always a reason to immediately throw in the towel in a relationship, it does mean that sometimes we have to have open and honest conversations with our partners to help them understand why feminism is important.

“Men today are raised in a culture that largely promotes (false) anti-feminist stereotypes, such as that feminists hate men or want power over men (rather than equality), which may lead them to be skeptical of the movement or people who associate with it,” says Julie Zeilinger, author of A Little F’d Up: Why Feminism Is Not A Dirty Word. But just because your partner may have been raised without being exposed to what exactly feminism is doesn’t mean he’s a lost cause.

If you love your partner and they’re open to learning and understanding where you’re coming from, she recommends simply explaining feminism to him. “Feminism is, on the most basic level, a movement that pursues social, political and economic equality,” Zeilinger writes. However, if he is openly against it and you have fundamental differences in your values that will never be resolved, it might be time to consider ending the relationship. “You should be with someone who makes your life better—who challenges you, who makes you a better version of yourself and makes you happy,” Zeilinger says.

Having values that align with your partner can make any relationship easier

While you don’t have to agree on everything with your partner (it’s nice when one person gets to eat the other’s tomatoes!), having values that align can be extremely beneficial and make your lives much easier. If you have similar lifestyles, you won’t have to always be making compromises about how to spend Saturday night or where you want to go for your next vacation. If you both envision your future the same way, you won’t have to convince the other person of how many children you want or what city you’d like to live in. And if you have the same political and religious views, you’ll never have to worry about heated debates occurring on holidays or around election season. And if you both avoid eating meat for ethical reasons, nobody will need to uncomfortably watch the other devour a steak.

Variety is the spice of life, but if it’s possible to find a partner who values the same things as you in life, they might be a much healthier choice than someone who will argue or disagree with you over social issues that you feel strongly about. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was right to end her relationship? Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues in a relationship, we recommend reading this piece next.

