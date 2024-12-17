Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
The Real-Life Snow White: This Brazilian Woman Befriended A Hummingbird
Animals

The Real-Life Snow White: This Brazilian Woman Befriended A Hummingbird

Interview
Hidrėlėy
Liliane Santos, a Brazilian woman, has captured hearts worldwide with her special bond with an unexpected companion—a tiny hummingbird. It all started when the bird showed up at her workplace, where she works as a cashier operator, and kept coming back. Over time, Liliane and the bird became close, and now they share a unique bond.

On her Instagram, Liliane shares videos and photos of the hummingbird and writes about her love for nature. She describes herself as “enchanted by the hummingbird and its dances in the air” and a “lover of nature and the beauty in small colorful flights.”

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    Meet Liliane Santos, a Brazilian woman who one day received an unlikely visitor at her workspace—a hummingbird

    A woman smiling with a hummingbird perched nearby, showcasing a magical friendship.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    “It happened unexpectedly. The hummingbird appeared at my workplace on December 25, 2023. At first, I was scared, but then I got used to it and built a wonderful friendship. And yes, it is the same hummingbird that keeps returning to me,” Liliane shared with Bored Panda.

    Woman in a store with a hummingbird hovering nearby, exemplifying a magical friendship in Brazil.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    Liliane was scared at first, but the bird kept coming back, and over time, their bond deepened, turning into a beautiful, lasting connection

    Woman with a hummingbird on her glasses, showcasing a magical friendship.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    “I simply allowed the hummingbird to trust me and stay close on its own”

    Woman in store wearing glasses and red uniform, interacting with a hummingbird, capturing a magical moment in Brazil.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Liliane Santos (@lilidobeija)

    While it might seem that hummingbirds are common throughout Brazil, Liliane shared that it was truly unexpected for her to see one at her workplace

    Brazilian woman smiling with a hummingbird perched on her head, illustrating a magical friendship.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    “I live in an urban area, and I never imagined a hummingbird would approach me, especially in such a busy environment. I would love for this connection to happen with me in other places as well.”

    Brazilian woman smiling with a hummingbird perched on her head, showcasing a magical friendship.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    According to Liliane, the hummingbird doesn’t just visit her workplace, but also accompanied her to a steakhouse once, where she often goes to work as a promoter

    A woman with glasses smiling as a hummingbird lands on her glasses, illustrating a magical friendship in Brazil.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Liliane Santos (@lilidobeija)

    This unexpected encounter has inspired Liliane to learn more about nature and how she can contribute to its preservation

    Brazilian woman inside store with a hummingbird flying above, showcasing a magical friendship moment.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    “I am studying ways to raise awareness about the importance of preserving nature and respecting animals,” the woman told Bored Panda.

    Woman in a store with a hummingbird perched indoors, illustrating a magical friendship.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    “I am a woman who has experienced many challenging moments in my life”

    Brazilian woman with glasses and a hummingbird on her head, showcasing a magical friendship.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    Liliane revealed that she suffered from severe depression about four years ago and even considered giving up on life.

    “I went through the end of a 19-year marriage, which I thought would break me. But God held my hand once more”

    Woman indoors with a hummingbird perched on her head, showcasing a magical friendship in Brazil.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    Liliane’s bond with the hummingbird reminds us that even the most unexpected moments can bring joy and purpose

    Woman in red and yellow shirt with glasses, a hummingbird hovering nearby, symbolizing a magical friendship.

    Image credits: lilidobeija

    “Today, even though I’m a person full of scars, I look back and see how strong I’ve become. In my book, I share some details about everything I went through, both before and after the arrival of the hummingbird (Meu Beija-Flor).”

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

How come everybody else gets these cool critter friends??? 😁

    How come everybody else gets these cool critter friends??? 😁

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How come everybody else gets these cool critter friends??? 😁

