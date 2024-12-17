The Real-Life Snow White: This Brazilian Woman Befriended A Hummingbird

ADVERTISEMENT

Liliane Santos, a Brazilian woman, has captured hearts worldwide with her special bond with an unexpected companion—a tiny hummingbird. It all started when the bird showed up at her workplace, where she works as a cashier operator, and kept coming back. Over time, Liliane and the bird became close, and now they share a unique bond.

On her Instagram, Liliane shares videos and photos of the hummingbird and writes about her love for nature. She describes herself as “enchanted by the hummingbird and its dances in the air” and a “lover of nature and the beauty in small colorful flights.”

More info: Instagram

Meet Liliane Santos, a Brazilian woman who one day received an unlikely visitor at her workspace—a hummingbird

“It happened unexpectedly. The hummingbird appeared at my workplace on December 25, 2023. At first, I was scared, but then I got used to it and built a wonderful friendship. And yes, it is the same hummingbird that keeps returning to me,” Liliane shared with Bored Panda.

Liliane was scared at first, but the bird kept coming back, and over time, their bond deepened, turning into a beautiful, lasting connection

“I simply allowed the hummingbird to trust me and stay close on its own”

While it might seem that hummingbirds are common throughout Brazil, Liliane shared that it was truly unexpected for her to see one at her workplace

“I live in an urban area, and I never imagined a hummingbird would approach me, especially in such a busy environment. I would love for this connection to happen with me in other places as well.”

According to Liliane, the hummingbird doesn’t just visit her workplace, but also accompanied her to a steakhouse once, where she often goes to work as a promoter

This unexpected encounter has inspired Liliane to learn more about nature and how she can contribute to its preservation

“I am studying ways to raise awareness about the importance of preserving nature and respecting animals,” the woman told Bored Panda.

“I am a woman who has experienced many challenging moments in my life”

Liliane revealed that she suffered from severe depression about four years ago and even considered giving up on life.

“I went through the end of a 19-year marriage, which I thought would break me. But God held my hand once more”

Liliane’s bond with the hummingbird reminds us that even the most unexpected moments can bring joy and purpose

“Today, even though I’m a person full of scars, I look back and see how strong I’ve become. In my book, I share some details about everything I went through, both before and after the arrival of the hummingbird (Meu Beija-Flor).”