Man ‘Cancels’ His GF’s Plans So He Can Go On A Cycle Trip Instead Of Watching His Daughter
Tired woman sitting on couch looking away while her young daughter plays nearby in a living room setting.
Couples, Relationships

Man ‘Cancels’ His GF’s Plans So He Can Go On A Cycle Trip Instead Of Watching His Daughter

Parenting is a two-person job. Of course, some moms and dads manage to make it work on their own. But if both are together and in the child’s life, no one should be able to shirk all of their parenting responsibilities.

One man, however, has decided that he can leave town whenever he likes, because he’s realized that his girlfriend will always be around to watch their daughter. Below, you’ll find the dramatic saga that his partner posted on Reddit detailing how frustrating he has been to co-parent with, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

    The idea of becoming a single parent can be scary

    Image credits: undrey (not the actual image)

    But this woman realized that it would be better to parent solo than deal with a partner who refuses to respect her time

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Nurefşan koşar (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Additional_Whereas_6

    Readers wanted some clarity on the situation, so the author provided additional details

    Many readers pointed out that the man’s behavior has been incredibly immature

    The woman then revealed that the couple seemed to be making progress, until her boyfriend left for his trip without telling her

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

    Later, she confirmed that the relationship ended once he returned home

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Additional_Whereas_6

    The mom then responded to several questions from readers and provided more details about the situation

    Readers applauded the woman for having the strength to stand up for herself

    However, a year later, she revealed that their relationship didn’t actually end that day

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Melissa Walker Horn (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Additional_Whereas_6

    Readers were shocked that the couple got back together, and many encouraged the woman to end the relationship for good

    Then the mother revealed that her former partner was starting a family with another woman

    Image credits: Yuri Shirota (not the actual image)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Additional_Whereas_6

    Readers assured the author that she had done nothing wrong and discouraged her from giving her ex anything

    Finally, the mom shared one last update on her situation

    Image credits: megafilm (not the actual image)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Additional_Whereas_6

    Mutual respect is a key component of every healthy relationship

    Having a child introduces many new challenges to any relationship. No matter how much you love your partner, bringing a baby home and figuring out how to balance being parents, prioritizing one another and still taking care of yourselves can test your relationship. 

    But regardless of what happens, it’s crucial for both parties to always respect one another, or the relationship can quickly deteriorate.

    The situation described through these posts is a complex one, as it clearly has had many ups and downs. But when a person makes it clear that they don’t respect you or your time, it’s best to address that immediately.

    According to Overcomers Counseling, some examples of disrespect that should not fly in romantic relationships are verbal ab*se, emotional ab*se, invasion of personal space, broken promises and physical assault. 

    They warn that it’s impossible to build a healthy relationship when these behaviors are taking place, so no one should ever accept this kind of treatment from their partner.

    So what’s the best way to respond when you feel like your partner has disrespected you? Verywell Mind recommends first working on improving the communication between you and your partner. At the same time, learning how to accurately convey and then enforce boundaries is crucial. Don’t let your partner get away with crossing boundaries, or they’ll never respect them.

    It’s important to be able to express and enforce boundaries with your partner

    And if a person wants to receive respect, it’s best that they show it towards their partner as well. Try to be polite and courteous to your significant other, and express your appreciation when they go out of their way for you.

    Make it clear that you value their feelings and opinions, and be sure to give them time and space when they ask for it. Always speak kindly about them to others, and show them compassion. And if you make a promise to them, do your very best to keep it.

    As far as the impact that it can have on a relationship when one person makes it clear that they don’t respect their partner, Marriage.com warns that this can quickly cause a decline in trust. At the same time, the partner (or partners) who are not being shown respect may experience a severe drop in their self-esteem.

    Negativity will rise in the relationship, and the impact of this may start to ripple out into other aspects of their life. Suddenly, they may start to struggle in their relationships with family members, colleagues and more. And sadly, putting up with this kind of behavior often causes long-term scars. It can be challenging to teach yourself about what you actually deserve after months or years of being treated poorly.   

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this saga in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted to the behavior that this man exhibited in his relationship? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring similar relationship drama right here

    Readers told the woman that her ex will never change and urged her to stop giving him additional chances

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    viviane_katz
    -
    -
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Mistakes happen and I'm glad the OP learned from hers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    viviane_katz avatar
    -
    -
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mistakes happen and I'm glad the OP learned from hers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
