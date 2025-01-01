Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Discovers A "Dark Side" Of BF's Personality Just A Week After Moving In Together, Nopes Out
Couples, Relationships

Woman Discovers A "Dark Side" Of BF's Personality Just A Week After Moving In Together, Nopes Out

Moving in together is a big step. Whether you shack up after a few months or a few years, it’s not a decision to be taken lightly. You might learn things about each other that you never knew before. And it can make or break your relationship.

One woman shared how she moved in with her boyfriend recently after dating for just six months. Within days, he was a completely different person. He immediately became controlling and wanted to manage every aspect of her life. But the final straw came when the woman’s boyfriend told her to stop eating dinner and watch her weight because he’s “a high value man”. She’s considering moving out but isn’t sure if she’s overreacting.

    It has been said that you don't really know someone until you live with them

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    And it took this woman just a week to discover her boyfriend's "dark side" after she moved into his apartment

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: TigerIntelligent7027

    The man’s mask came off when his girlfriend moved in, in true narcissistic fashion

    Experts define narcissism as “a pervasive pattern of grandiosity, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy.” In short, narcissists are obsessed with themselves, and think little of others.

    The word narcissist comes from Greek mythology… A tale about a guy called Narcissus. As the Oxford Classical Dictionary explains, “He loved no one till he saw his own reflection in water and fell in love with that; finally he pined away, died, and was turned into the flower of like name.” Narcissus was so self-absorbed and in love with himself that he could see nothing else.

    Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a mental health disorder. Often, the signs are hard to spot at the beginning of a relationship. But as time goes on, the narcissist will start showing their true colors. At least behind closed doors. Criticizing others and the need to control are hallmarks of a narcissist.

    “They might make comments about your weight, clothes, or choice of hairstyle. They make fun of you or put you down; this might happen behind your back and/or to your face,” notes VeryWell Mind. “They make fun of others, especially people they perceive as lesser than them (i.e., someone they deem as less attractive or wealthy). In general, they are highly critical of everyone.”

    For narcissists, control equals power. And they may carry out control in various ways. For example, by intimidation, emotional, physical and/or mental abuse. They could also isolate you from family and friends, and create a space where you are financially dependent on them, as in the case of the woman.

    “The controlling behaviors may seem subtle at first, for example, wanting to control your time and attention, or insisting that things are done a certain way, but the behaviors tend to escalate over time to things such as controlling who you speak to, where you go, what you do, when you must be home and when you have sex with one another,” warns legal firm Barton Family Law.

    Dealing with a narcissist can be draining and can have a negative effect on your mental health, self-esteem, other relationships and career. In some cases, the wounds might take years to heal. Experts warn that it’s important to understand that you cannot change a narcissist. And nothing you do will ever be good enough.

    “The best thing you can do is cut ties. Offer them no explanation. Offer no second chance. Break up with them, and offer no second, third, or fourth chance,” advises clinical psychologist Dr. Angela Grace.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Some people needed more info and the woman was happy to provide it

    “Your mom is right”: netizens urged the woman to get out as fast as possible

    The woman posted an update revealing that she’s secretly started looking for an apartment

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Move the Fck Out, like right now! And roast that control freak psychopath down to his bones, while doing it.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dianeef avatar
    Socks Thecate
    Socks Thecate
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad she's getting out. For anyone else, I'd say steer clear of anyone who self describes as a high value man.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
