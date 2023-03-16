Boyfriend Looks Up Spoilers To His And His Girlfriend’s Favorite Video Game, She Slyly Does The Same As Petty Revenge

There is this general consensus between people who like to dive deep into an adventure game knowing nothing about it and people who read up on things in advance, and that is if you do it, at least don’t spoil it for the rest.

And, for the most part, gamers respect this dynamic. But there’s this very minor bit of judgment that still happens among gamers—bashing people who don’t play the game the way it’s supposed to and yada yada yada.

Well, one of the more creative ways to approach this bit of judgment is to fight fire with fire, like this one woman did with her significant other after he looked up a spoiler, confessed it, but didn’t actually spoil it for her.

Gaming with a significant other is probably every gamer’s goal in life, but like any game, it does entail some rules that you gotta respect

This time around, the rule was “no spoilers” and breaking it meant getting some petty, yet deviously wholesome revenge exacted upon you

After looking up a walkthrough for Breath of the Wild, the poster’s boyfriend fessed up, only to be slapped in the face with some of his own medicine

In the end, though, you defeat Ganon again the couple laughed it off, turning it into a very wholesome story overall

So, Redditor u/soccer–girl recently shared a pretty devilish story of petty revenge. In a nutshell, she and her boyfriend play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild together, and right from the get-go they’ve agreed on no looking up spoilers.

Well, her boyfriend couldn’t resist because of how frustrating The Eighth Heroine side quest ended up being, so he caved and looked it up. Good sport was honest about it, and didn’t spoil it for OP, though, so she was fine with it.

Well, kinda, sorta. It’s more likely she was fine with it because she came up with a plan to teach him a lesson in a very devious, yet wholesome way. And that was excusing herself for a second, looking up the spoiler, and coming back only to continue playing the game as normal, but absolutely avoiding that one key location that would allow them to progress. For an hour and a half.

All that time, he was twitching in what seemed like physical pain, but that was just how much he wanted the purposefully aimless wandering to end. Psychic damage?

Anyway, she stopped with the teasing and revealed her evil plan. The two had a good laugh about it, and it turned into a very wholesome moment. Heck, OP even pointed out that he hadn’t looked up a spoiler ever since.

Now, just to be clear, looking up spoilers isn’t evil or anything. Unsolicited spoiling or, like here, breaking the rule on spoiling is what irks people. The former much more than the latter. But the idea of spoilers in and of itself isn’t a bad personality trait or the like.

In fact, spoilers can lead to good things. Looking up spoilers can help people understand the story better as some nuts can be hard to crack experiencing on the go, whether it’s books, movies or video games. The explanation people see in the spoiler also allows them to focus on other details when actually consuming a medium, and hence make it more pleasurable. Above all else, reading up on things prior helps relieve the stress of uncertainty if you’re one to feel that way. And some prefer it because it makes their experience better. And there ain’t nothing wrong with that.

But, back to the topic at hand. Folks online loved the story, pointing out the wholesome nature of how it all worked out more than anything else. Sure, some agreed that it was a petty move, but petty in a good way, like this was savage revenge that was actually transformational way. Something you don’t often see on r/pettyrevenge.

And commenters couldn’t agree more with how adorably cute the couple was