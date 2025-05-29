Guy Doesn’t Like The Way GF “Connects” With The Song She’s Performing In School, Walks Out

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no big secret that Mariah Carey has forever written herself into the history of world music. No, not only thanks to her five Grammys and her amazing voice – she was simply lucky enough to record probably one of the most important Christmas songs of all time.

However, Xmas is still a long way off, and ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ hasn’t started its usual climb up the charts yet – and we’re talking about a different song now. Who would’ve known that the song ‘My All,’ first sung back in 1997, almost three decades later, would have such an impact on the personal life of today’s author, the user u/Objective-Pear7953? Well, she herself didn’t expect it either…

More info: Reddit

The author of the post is a 17YO schooler and her boyfriend is 2 years older than her… Well, he’s probably an ex-boyfriend now

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Recently, at a school gathering, a teacher asked the author to perform ‘My All’ by Mariah Carey, and she agreed

Image credits: Objective-Pear7953

Image credits: Jonathan Castañeda / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, the boyfriend suddenly stood up and walked out in the middle of the song, giving no explanation

Image credits: Objective-Pear7953

Image credits: Objective-Pear7953

When the author texted him soon after, he was very vague, claiming that he ‘needed some space’ and the song ‘caught him off guard’

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that she’s 17 years old, and she’s been dating her 19-year-old boyfriend for about a year. However, it’s not a certain fact that this relationship actually continues. The reason for this, paradoxically, is Mariah Carey. No, the famous singer certainly didn’t intervene personally to ruin the relationship of these teens – the guy just reacted too emotionally to one of her songs.

There was some kind of a gathering at their school recently, and the teacher asked our heroine to perform the song ‘My All’ – after all, it suits her vocal range well. The author began to sing, but somewhere in the middle of the song, her boyfriend just stood up and walked out. The song ended – he was still not there, and the OP texted him. Then there was a completely strange convo between them.

According to the guy, she was too emotionally invested in the performance of the song, and he, unable to cope with his emotions, decided that he ‘needed some space.’ The boyfriend literally accused our heroine of ‘being too sincere’ in her singing – and this literally caught him off guard. As the author admits, they haven’t really spoken since.

Well, the original poster insists that she didn’t put any undertone in the song and, after all, it was actually Mariah Carey who wrote the lyrics. The author finds her partner’s behavior at least weird, and she has absolutely no idea what exactly it was about the song that triggered him so much. However, perhaps this relationship should already be spoken of in the past tense…

Image credits: Andy Vult / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“There is clearly an emotionally immature reaction here – on the contrary, could we expect any complex mature decisions and judgments from a 19-year-old schooler?” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for comment on this situation. “No, I admit that there may be something in his life related to this song – but the dialogue between them nearly excludes this.”

“Of course, any singer – any good singer – will emotionally be into any song, but it’s strange to expect that the lyrics of a piece written almost thirty years ago will somehow hint at the feelings of a person born ten years later. Most likely, this is just an emotional whim, nothing more.”

“Another thing is that one doesn’t need to take all this seriously. However, I do hope that this teenager will learn a critical and moderate perception of the world over time. In the meantime, he has clearly ruined his own relationship by this emotional outburst,” Irina muses.

As for the people in the comments, they literally wrote that the behavior of the author’s boyfriend looks plain strange and inappropriate. If something provoked him, it’s worth just talking about it; otherwise, it looks like just a childish whim and insecurity. “He seems very insecure,” someone quite reasonably concluded. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

Most commenters agreed that this seemed very strange and that the guy made a very immature decision anyway

