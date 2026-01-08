Boyfriend Fears Golddiggers, Says That As Long As She Cooks She’s Not One: “Started To Get Weird”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a reason the honeymoon phase is one of the most enjoyable parts of dating. It’s the stage where you’re both on your best behavior, everything feels exciting, and the future looks bright. But once it’s over, not everyone stays as charming as they started.

And for this Redditor, the change was hard to brush off. The boyfriend she thought was sweet and caring started acting like a complete stranger. One day he was making bizarre comments and getting jealous over her mentioning a random celebrity. The next, he was laying down strange “rules,” like setting deadlines for when he expected her to reply to his messages.

It was a total rollercoaster, and that was just the tip of the iceberg. Confused and overwhelmed, she turned to the internet to ask what was going on and how to deal with it.

The woman thought she’d met an amazing guy—attentive, sweet, and genuinely caring

Young woman cooking in a modern kitchen, focusing on preparing food amid concerns about boyfriend fears golddiggers.

But once his true colors came out, she realized he was nothing like she expected

Woman sharing her story about boyfriend fears golddiggers, saying cooking proves she’s not one in a relationship context.

Text excerpt discussing boyfriend fears golddiggers, relationship boundaries, and cooking as a key factor in trust.

Text excerpt describing boyfriend fears golddiggers and unusual behavior like multiple calls if not answered immediately.

Text excerpt describing a boyfriend’s jealousy and fears of golddiggers, including controlling behaviors and defensiveness.

Text excerpt from a discussion about a boyfriend fearing golddiggers and relationship trust issues involving cooking.

Woman in a purple sweater sitting on a couch covering her face, reflecting fears about golddiggers in a relationship.

Text about boyfriend fearing golddiggers and believing cooking proves she's not one, leading to weird communication issues.

Text describing a boyfriend who fears golddiggers but believes as long as she cooks, she is not one, highlighting concerns about controlling behavior.

Readers clocked the guy as a massive red flag and urged the author to run

Reddit user comments discussing boyfriend fears about golddiggers and controlling behavior in a relationship.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing boyfriend fears of golddiggers and relationship red flags.

Comment discussing boyfriend fears and red flags involving jealousy and relationship behavior in a humorous tone

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing dating preferences and referencing a line about dating women in marketing.

Screenshot of a comment discussing boyfriend fears of golddiggers and opinions on cooking as a key factor in relationships.

Comment discussing boyfriend fears and insecurity, highlighting concerns about golddiggers and relationship dynamics.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing fears of golddiggers and unconventional relationship expectations.

Comment warning boyfriend fears golddiggers, discussing cooking as a sign and relationship concerns getting weird.

Screenshot of a comment warning about manipulation and gaslighting in a boyfriend fearing golddiggers.

Reddit comment warning about behavior escalation in a discussion involving boyfriend fears and golddiggers.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing boyfriend fears about golddiggers and relationships turning controlling.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing boyfriend fears of golddiggers and controlling behavior as a red flag in relationships.

Comment on boyfriend fears golddiggers, expressing views on cooking as a measure against being a golddigger.

Comment warning about narcissist behavior and relationship advice related to boyfriend fears golddiggers and cooking.

Comment warning about boyfriend fears golddiggers and control through cooking expectations in a relationship.

Comment about boyfriend fears golddiggers and relationship advice suggesting to cut losses and move on.

Comment about boyfriend fears golddiggers discussing cooking as a sign she’s not one in an online forum.

Screenshot of a comment discussing boyfriend fears of golddiggers and views on cooking as a sign of loyalty.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing boyfriend fears of golddiggers and cooking expectations in a casual tone.

Comment about boyfriend fears golddiggers and relationship concerns posted on a social media platform.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about relationship boundaries, reflecting boyfriend fears of golddiggers concerns.

Comment warning about controlling boyfriend fears golddiggers, questioning cooking as a sign and advising to recognize true colors and run.

Later, she returned with an update and revealed what followed

Young couple in kitchen having a serious conversation about boyfriend fears golddiggers and cooking expectations.

Text excerpt discussing a boyfriend fearing golddiggers and relationship struggles with controlling rules and anxiety.

Text excerpt discussing a boyfriend fearing golddiggers and setting strange communication rules after breakup.

Text excerpt showing a boyfriend discussing fears about golddiggers and complex relationship emotions.

Text excerpt about a boyfriend fearing golddiggers and relationship issues after dating for seven weeks.

Readers were relieved she got out of that relationship

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a boyfriend fearing golddiggers with a casual tone in a forum thread.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing boyfriend fears about golddiggers and emotional support in relationships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing fears about golddiggers and the idea that cooking defines loyalty in relationships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing fears of gold diggers and emotional relationships in an online forum.

Comment text on a white background discussing jealousy with reference to Zach Galifianakis in an online forum.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing boyfriend fears about golddiggers and their paranoia in relationships.

Comment discussing red flags, control issues, and concerns about gold diggers and entitlement in relationships.

Screenshot of a forum comment stating he's a bad lovebomber and manipulator in a discussion about boyfriend fears golddiggers.

Comment expressing relief that a person lost control quickly, reflecting boyfriend fears golddiggers and relationship trust.

Comment on social platform discussing boyfriend fears golddiggers and views on cooking as a sign of sincerity.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing dating, reflecting fears about golddiggers and relationship expectations related to cooking.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a boyfriend who fears golddiggers but trusts if she cooks, sharing a personal backstory.

Screenshot of a forum comment about a boyfriend fearing golddiggers, mentioning cooking and things getting weird.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a boyfriend's fear of golddiggers and views on cooking.

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing discomfort about relationship fears related to golddiggers and cooking expectations.

Comment expressing concerns about boyfriend fears golddiggers and expectations around cooking and roles in relationships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing age gap concerns related to boyfriend fears golddiggers and cooking expectations.

Comment on boyfriend fears golddiggers sharing a personal experience about a demanding and overly sweet partner.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing boyfriend fears about golddiggers and mentioning red flags in relationships.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing boyfriend fears of golddiggers related to cooking and relationship roles.

