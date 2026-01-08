Boyfriend Fears Golddiggers, Says That As Long As She Cooks She’s Not One: “Started To Get Weird”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
There’s a reason the honeymoon phase is one of the most enjoyable parts of dating. It’s the stage where you’re both on your best behavior, everything feels exciting, and the future looks bright. But once it’s over, not everyone stays as charming as they started.
And for this Redditor, the change was hard to brush off. The boyfriend she thought was sweet and caring started acting like a complete stranger. One day he was making bizarre comments and getting jealous over her mentioning a random celebrity. The next, he was laying down strange “rules,” like setting deadlines for when he expected her to reply to his messages.
It was a total rollercoaster, and that was just the tip of the iceberg. Confused and overwhelmed, she turned to the internet to ask what was going on and how to deal with it.
The woman thought she’d met an amazing guy—attentive, sweet, and genuinely caring
Young woman cooking in a modern kitchen, focusing on preparing food amid concerns about boyfriend fears golddiggers.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
