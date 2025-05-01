ADVERTISEMENT

In theory, all relationships should be equal. By that, we mean that all matters, whether it’s finances, household chores, or all the other things should be split equally between the partners. Yet, in reality, realizing such a thing can be challenging, as there are always factors that might be in the way of it. 

Still, a couple should strive towards it. Imbalance can bring so much distress and might even ruin a relationship in a long run. That’s something that a couple from today’s story faces—their financial situation is so unequal, that it drives the woman mad. What’s even worse is the fact the man isn’t stressed about it at all. And let’s just say that it causes quite a rift between them.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    While being truly 50/50 financially in a relationship is rather unrealistic, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be a goal for a couple to strive for

    Young woman happily paying with card at cafe, reflecting themes of GF sick of paying for BF splurging on female colleagues.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman’s boyfriend has always been tight with money, but recently, this habit of his started to grate her

    Text about a girlfriend sick of paying for her boyfriend while he splurges on female colleagues and accuses her of jealousy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on screen about girlfriend sick of paying for boyfriend who splurges on female colleagues and accuses her of being jealous.

    Text excerpt about a man owning his house, paid off mortgage, and earning over £3k monthly in a cheap northern area.

    Young woman counting money at home, looking concerned about boyfriend splurging on female colleagues and finances.

    Image credits: lazy_bear / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not for no reason—it started to cost her quite a lot, as he would never suggest paying for their food or anything else

    Text expressing frustration about asserting boundaries and insisting on fair payment in a relationship with issues of jealousy and splurging.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a girlfriend sick of paying for boyfriend who splurges on female colleagues and accuses her of jealousy.

    Text message describing frustration over financial issues and jealousy involving boyfriend’s spending on female colleagues.

    Text showing frustration over boyfriend splurging on female colleagues while girlfriend feels ignored and accused of jealousy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a girlfriend expressing frustration over boyfriend splurging on female colleagues and accusing her of jealousy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image showing a message about accusation and jealousy in a relationship where boyfriend splurges on female colleagues.

    Young man in striped shirt looking frustrated while sitting on couch, reflecting tension in a relationship involving financial disputes.

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But while he never paid for anything for his girlfriend, he never had a problem paying for his female colleagues’ drinks

    Alt text: Text message update about girlfriend tired of paying for boyfriend while he splurges on female colleagues and blame game.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about blocking boyfriend and dealing with work notice, reflecting GF sick of paying for BF splurging on female colleagues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text reading He might try to come to my house but if he does I will hold firm, about GF sick of paying for BF while he splurges on female colleagues.

    Text on screen about casual relationship and desire for fair treatment, illustrating GF sick of paying for BF splurging on female colleagues.

    When the woman complained about it all online, people hurried to tell her to rethink the relationship—is he someone she wanted to spend the rest of her life with?

    The OP’s boyfriend has been careful with his money. Well, being cautious with money isn’t a bad habit. Budgeting, auditing your spending, setting goals, and everything like that are normal things to do when you don’t want to be financially careless. 

    Yet, it’s always important to be mindful and not to cross a line when being careful becomes toxic. When every single purchase, even the necessary ones, causes worry and impacts your quality of life, that’s when the line is crossed. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the context of today’s story, the excessive worry about money mostly grates not the person himself, but rather his girlfriend, instead. And it’s not only annoying for her—it’s expensive, too. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For example, anytime they get takeout, he always lets her pay or she always pays for fresh groceries when they cook. If he does pay, he usually gets out-of-date groceries to save some money. 

    The thing is, this man isn’t struggling financially, so such excessive savings is, in fact, excessive. He owns his house, his mortgage is paid off, and he earns over £3k a month, so it isn’t that he needs to count every single cent. Yet, he does. 

    So, the woman started asserting boundaries and trying to make the relationship more equal. While in reality, achieving perfect 50/50 in all matters of a relationship is rather unfeasible, as there are factors that make the percentage a little skewed, it doesn’t mean that trying to achieve the closest number possible is pointless. Finances are no exception here, especially if both parties make around a similar amount of money. 

    Young couple having a serious conversation at a table, showing tension related to paying and jealousy issues in their relationship.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP tried doing so by making him pay his share of things, but it still didn’t really change his behavior. He still remained stingy with money. For instance, not offering any cash for petrol for a 3-hour ride. Or not transferring money for food when he specifically promised to. 

    The worst thing about his stinginess isn’t even the fact that it’s annoying and costly to his girlfriend. It’s who he chooses to be like that with. Apparently, he has no problem with buying his female colleagues drinks but never buys anything for his partner. When called out on that, he writes it off as the OP being jealous, which makes her even more frustrated. 

    When the woman posted about this story online, netizens were quick to point out that the relationship didn’t seem to be healthy. This man seems to never put his girlfriend first, which is an important thing in a healthy relationship. Of course, it shouldn’t go too far, so it wouldn’t turn into a codependent relationship, but doing so at least sometimes is crucial. 

    But this man never does. Instead, he chooses to keep up with his principles that impact his—and more significantly, his partner’s—life. So, people online urged this woman to rethink the relationship—is this a person she wants to stay with for the rest of her life and even maybe have kids with?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To the joy of online folks, in the update, the gal shared that she decided to end the relationship as it was no longer working. Hopefully, in the future, she’ll manage to find someone more worthy of her. 

    The woman took their advice, and in the update, she revealed that the relationship came to an end

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text advice about a girlfriend tired of paying for her boyfriend while he splurges on female colleagues and accuses her of jealousy.

    Text post on a social media page expressing frustration about a boyfriend splurging on female colleagues while accusing his girlfriend of jealousy.

    Online post showing GF sick of paying for BF while he splurges on female colleagues and accuses her of being jealous.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment about being sick of paying for boyfriend while he splurges on female colleagues and accuses her of jealousy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration over BF splurging on female colleagues while GF covers expenses, sparking jealousy concerns.

    Commenter expressing concern about relationship issues involving boyfriend splurging on female colleagues and accusations of jealousy.

    Text post discussing frustration with boyfriend splurging on female colleagues while accusing girlfriend of jealousy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from GeorgeMichaelsCat expressing frustration about being with a man tight with money amid relationship struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration about a boyfriend splurging on female colleagues while his girlfriend feels neglected and accused of jealousy.

    Comment text on a white background about not living together, relating to GF sick of paying for BF while he splurges on female colleagues.

    Text post with advice from RubyRedBow telling a girlfriend sick of paying for boyfriend while he spends on female colleagues to stop enabling him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post titled thatsthebottomline discussing financial expectations in relationships and contrasting men's rules with reality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration over a boyfriend splurging on female colleagues while the girlfriend feels taken advantage of.

    Screenshot of a forum comment advising a girlfriend sick of paying for boyfriend's splurges on female colleagues not to accept emotional blackmail.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!