Husband Takes Over All Joint Finances After Unemployed Wife Spends Too Much, Upsets Her
Couples, Relationships

Husband Takes Over All Joint Finances After Unemployed Wife Spends Too Much, Upsets Her

Food is the third-highest expense for Americans, taking up around 13% of their budget. This number can exponentially increase if a person avoids cooking and prefers eating away from home or orders meals through delivery apps. It can be easy to go overboard with the latter, as we sometimes forget that conveniently pressing a button to receive food at our doorstep can do quite the damage to one’s finances.

Recently, redditor Careful_Credit_4645 shared how his wife was guilty of doing just that. At first, she limited the food deliveries to twice a week but now it happens to be an almost daily occurrence. After seeing that she shelled out $1,176 of his earned money on takeout, he decided to take measures since they didn’t have the luxury to afford it. 

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with nutritionist, personal trainer, and founder of Omega Herb dressings, Andrea Smith, who kindly agreed to tell us about the impact takeout can have on our health.

Food is one of the highest expenses that can exponentially grow by ordering takeout

Image credits: Darina Belonogova/Pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman spent a whopping $1,176 on food delivery, which the husband wasn’t exactly pleased about

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels (not the actual photo)

45% of Americans say their households are dependent on food delivery

60% of Americans admit to ordering takeout at least once a week. 31% resort to deliveries at least twice a week, while 13% eat delivered meals between two and six times a week. This averages to 54.5 food delivery orders per year. In an eduMe survey, 45% of respondents even stated that they or their households are now dependent on food delivery.

According to most recent data, on average, an American household spends $3,631 on takeout every year. Convenience seems well worth the cost, as 75% of respondents prefer to eat in the comfort of their homes and 49% enjoy not having to cook. 

“For busy professionals and mothers juggling endless to-do lists, takeout’s appeal is undeniable,” says nutritionist, personal trainer, and founder of Omega Herb dressings, Andrea Smith to Bored Panda

“It saves time, requires minimal effort, and offers a variety of meals without the hassle of grocery shopping or meal planning. The convenience and instant gratification of delivery make it an easy go-to, especially for those pressed for time or lacking confidence in the kitchen.”

“Eating takeout daily can lead to weight gain, cardiovascular issues, high blood pressure, and other health problems”

However, while delivery services have the luring convenience factor, they are not the most beneficial for our health or finances. “While some healthy takeout options exist, they’re rare. Restaurants often use low-quality oils, added sugars, and excessive salt to boost flavor while keeping costs down,” explains Smith. 

“Eating takeout daily can lead to weight gain, cardiovascular issues, high blood pressure, and other health problems. It’s also harder to get the balanced nutrients—like fresh veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins—found in home-cooked meals.”

Doing a favor for our health and making the switch to eating more home-cooked meals doesn’t necessarily demand a lot of skill or time. “Cutting back on takeout doesn’t require Pinterest-worthy meal prep from day one,” Smith says.

“Start small with easy, quick recipes you actually enjoy eating. Prepping simple, healthy meals ahead of time can ease the transition, and keeping nutritious snacks on hand helps curb cravings. Establish a routine that fits your schedule, make weekly meal plans, and gradually shift toward home-cooked meals. Budgeting for groceries and limiting delivery app use are small steps toward healthier, more mindful eating—no perfection required,” ensures the nutritionist. 

While you’re busy cooking up a storm in the kitchen, you’re not only taking care of your health but also saving a pretty penny. According to Wellio, the average price of one serving of a home-cooked meal comes to $4.31, compared to $20.37 for eating a takeout. That’s around $16 savings a day if a person cuts down on delivery food!

Some readers agreed with the author, as they couldn’t imagine spending this much money on takeout

While others believed the measures he had taken were too extreme

Austeja Zokaite

Adam Benson
Adam Benson
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those people saying YTA: If the roles were reversed and it was the unemployed husband wasting the wife's money, I bet you would be applauding and saying well done, he fully deserved it. If a wife does it, it's tough love. If the husband does it, he's a bully.

